Highlights Game 1 results significantly influence NBA Finals outcomes, with a historic 70.1% series win rate.

Jerry West, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal all had high-scoring Game 1 performances.

Winning Game 1 is crucial for setting the tone, but doesn't guarantee a championship.

Every game of the NBA Finals is important, but none set the tone more than Game 1. The opening game sets the tone for the series and therefore is highly coveted. Winning Game 1 does not automatically make the team in question champions, but it does give them a large boost in odds.

Historically, out of the 77 NBA Finals that have been played, 54 times has the team that won Game 1 gone on to win the title, a percentage of 70.1 percent. Game 1, therefore, is not everything, but it comes close. With those odds, it is no question why teams attempt to take Game 1 from their opponent.

The two teams squaring off in the NBA Finals, of course, aim to take every game, but Game 1 statistically fares more important than others in the series. With that, several players have stepped up in Game 1 to set the tone for their team early. Here are the highest-scoring performances in Game 1 of any NBA Finals.

1 Jerry West - 53 Points (1969)

West scored 53 points in Game 1 of the 1969 NBA Finals

The year was 1969. The Boston Celtics were in the midst of their twelve-year-long dynasty in which they had won ten championships in that span and were seeking their 11th title to extend that streak. While they would ultimately do so, they would have a tall task in front of them: their rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Jerry West of the Lakers ensured that his team would set the tone of the series early. Celtics legend Bill Russell, who won a multitude of championships with the team in the early portion of the dynasty, was now coaching, and he decided not to double-team West in the game.

Jerry West - 1969 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 1 1969 Playoffs PTS 53 30.9 REB 3 3.9 AST 10 7.0 FG% 51.2 46.3 FT% 84.6 80.4

That decision led to West going off, using that freedom to score 53 points. Despite his offensive rout, the game would be decided by a single basket, with Wilt Chamberlain scoring the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining, to give the Lakers the 120-118 win and 1-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers would also win Game 2, but Boston would erase an 0-2 deficit in the series to eventually win the Finals in seven games.

2 LeBron James - 51 Points (2018)

James scored 51 points in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers knew what they had to do. They had taken the 2016 series from the Golden State Warriors to bring the franchise its first championship but lost to the Warriors in 2015 and 2017.

With that fuel, James went ballistic, putting up 51 points in the opening game of the 2018 NBA Finals, the second-highest of any Game 1 in the Finals and sixth-most of any game in the Finals in general.

LeBron James - 2018 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 1 2018 Playoffs PTS 46 34.0 REB 11 9.1 AST 9 9.0 FG% 51.5 53.9 3PT% 71.4 34.2

With a performance of that nature, it would be expected that the Cavaliers would win the game. However, James’ performance was for naught as the Warriors would take the game in overtime by a score of 124-114.

James’ 51 points became the most points ever put up in an NBA Finals game loss. That frustration reportedly led to James punching a whiteboard in the locker room after the game, causing him to suffer a bone bruise in his hand which he kept a secret for the remainder of the series.

The Warriors would end up sweeping the Cavaliers en route to their third championship of the dynasty era.

3 Allen Iverson - 48 Points (2001)

Iverson put up 48 points in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2001 NBA Finals undefeated, having swept their previous three series. And it appeared they would continue that streak into the Finals, as they dominated early, scoring 16 straight points to take a 21-9 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, their dominance would end in the second quarter, as Allen Iverson, the leader and main man of the 76ers, turned it on. He put up 30 points in that quarter and would go on to finish with 48 points, the third most of any Game 1 in NBA history.

Allen Iverson - 2001 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 1 2001 Playoffs PTS 48 32.9 REB 5 4.7 AST 6 6.1 FG% 43.9 38.9 3PT% 37.5 33.8

Despite his dominance, the Lakers would eventually mark the comeback, and send the game into overtime. Iverson scored seven straight points in overtime to give Philadelphia the 107-101 win, and a 1-0 series lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The team that won Game 1 of the Finals goes on to win the series 70.1 percent of the time.

The Lakers’ undefeated playoff streak was broken, but they would start a new streak by taking the next four games to win the series in five games, a gentleman’s sweep.

4 LeBron James - 44 Points (2015)

James put up 44 points in Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals

LeBron James’ performance in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals harkened back to his performance three years earlier. In Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals, he and the Cavaliers’ first crack at the Golden State Warriors, James would record 44 points, putting the team on his back in an attempt to win.

LeBron James - 2015 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 1 2018 Playoffs PTS 44 30.1 REB 8 11.3 AST 6 8.5 FG% 47.4 41.7 3PT% 25.0 22.7

The Cavaliers started the game off in a strong manner, taking a 29-15 lead before the Warriors would eventually cut the deficit. The game would be a back-and-forth affair, but James’ 44 points in the clutch were just enough to get the game to overtime.

Unfortunately for James, however, the Warriors would take the game in overtime by a score of 108-100. Game 1 of the 2018 Finals ended up becoming a near carbon copy of this game, although the Warriors would go on to win the 2015 Finals in six games, not four.

5 Shaquille O’Neal - 44 Points (2001)

Shaq put up 44 points in the 2001 NBA Finals

The 2001 NBA Finals were historic in that Game 1 saw both teams have stars put up historic numbers. As mentioned, Allen Iverson recorded 48 points for his 76ers, which became the third most of any Game 1, but Shaquille O’Neal had 44 points of his own for the Lakers, which became the fifth-most.

Shaquille O'Neal - 2001 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 1 2001 Playoffs PTS 44 30.4 REB 20 15.4 AST 5 3.2 FG% 60.7 55.5 FT% 45.5 52.5

As the Lakers initially had a large lead over the 76ers, which then evaporated thanks to Iverson’s elite play, it would be O’Neal’s offensive explosion that would help the Lakers mount the comeback, with 18 points put up in the third quarter alone.

The Lakers would drop the game in overtime by a score of 107-101, ending their undefeated playoff streak. But would take the next four games to win the series in five, and secure their 13th championship in franchise history and second of three in the early 2000s dynasty.