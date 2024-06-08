Highlights Game 2 of the NBA Finals has historically been crucial for shifting the series momentum.

Star power has come up as pivotal in turning around deficits or solidifying leads in Game 2.

The top Game 2 performances include 45 points by Jerry West, and 42 points by Michael Jordan.

While every game of the NBA Finals carries importance, Game 2 often ranks high in that category. By the time Game 2 of the Finals rolls around, one team already finds itself up one, while the other finds themselves down one.

The odds, at that point, skew in the favor of the team that won Game 1. But Game 2 serves as a crucial anchor point in the series as by its conclusion, the series will either shift further in the direction of one team as they take a 2-0 lead, or it will even up at 1-1 and become a completely new series: anyone’s game.

When a team possesses star power, it is crucial for said power to step up in the playoffs, but specifically in the NBA Finals should their team reach that point. Oftentimes, teams facing deficits will see their stars step up in the hopes of turning things around, while in other instances, the stars will amplify their team’s lead in the series by putting the pedal to the metal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only five teams have come back from an 0-2 deficit to win the NBA Finals.

The following are the highest-scoring performances in Game 2 of any NBA Finals.

1 Jerry West - 45 Points (1965)

West scored 45 points in Game 2 of the 1965 NBA Finals

Jerry West scored the most points of any Game 1 in NBA Finals history when he put up 54 points in the 1969 Finals. But four years earlier, he also set the record for most points in any Game 2 in Finals history, when he recorded 45 points in the 1965 iteration of the classic.

On April 19, 1965, West found himself in the midst of a tall order: having to face the dynasty Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Celtics had already won six straight titles, and sought to make it seven. West did what he could in Game 2, going ballistic by putting up 45 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jerry West - 1965 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 2 1965 playoffs PTS 45 40.6 REB 5 5.7 AST 5 5.3 FG% 44.7 44.2 FT% 91.7 89.0

The performance was otherworldy but would be for naught. The Lakers were already down one game to none in the series heading into Game 2 and would drop the game by a score of 129-123 despite West’s efforts. The Celtics would go on to win the series in five to secure their seventh straight title.

2 John Havlicek - 43 Points (1969)

Havlicek scored 43 points in Game 2 of the 1969 NBA Finals

The aforementioned Jerry West scored 54 points in Game 1 of the 1969 NBA Finals, the most of any Game 1 in history. But the following game would see his counterpart on the Celtics, John Havlicek, respond by putting up an insane effort himself.

Havlicek recorded a double-double in Game 2 of the Finals, putting up 43 points and 12 rebounds, along with six assists. He also shot 55.6 percent from the field and 92.9 percent from the free throw line (as the three point shot would not be implemented until the following year).

John Havlicek - 1969 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 2 1965 playoffs PTS 43 25.4 REB 12 9.8 AST 6 5.6 FG% 55.6 44.5 FT% 92.9 85.5

Like Jerry West in 1965, however, Havlicek’s efforts would be for naught in Game 2 as the Los Angeles Lakers would drop the game by a score of 118-112, and take a 2-0 series lead.

Unlike West, however, Havlicek and the Celtics would manage to make the comeback and win the next four straight games, capping off their eighth consecutive championship which remains a record in sports to this day.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 42 Points (2021)

Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Due to complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NBA Finals were the first of its kind to take place in July, as the 2020-21 season was delayed and did not start up until December 22, 2020. That did not stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from going ballistic in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, however.

On July 8, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks found themselves playing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns had won Game 1 and were seeking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead, and they did.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2021 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 2 2021 playoffs PTS 42 30.2 REB 12 12.8 AST 4 5.1 FG% 68.2 56.9 FT% 61.1 58.7

Antetokounmpo, however, did his best to prevent that from happening, as he notched a double-double of 42 points and 12 rebounds, as well as four assists. He was extremely effective and efficient in the game, shooting 68.2 percent from the field.

In a similar vein to the other top performers of Game 2, the Bucks would actually drop the game by a score of 118-108 despite Antetokounmpo’s efforts and found themselves in an 0-2 hole. However, exactly like Havlicek and the 1969 Celtics, the Bucks would rattle off four straight wins to notch the 2021 title.

4 Charles Barkley - 42 Points (1993)

Barkley scored 42 points in Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals

In the 1990s, facing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls was a near-death sentence for any opposing team. This especially became the case as Jordan and the Bulls won more titles, and in 1993, they were on the verge of their third straight.

In the final quest for their first title, meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns had passed every test, and all that was left in their way was Jordan and the Bulls. The Suns dropped Game 1, but Charles Barkley led the way in Game 2, notching a double-double consisting of 42 points and 13 rebounds. He also added four rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

Charles Barkley - 1993 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 2 1993 playoffs PTS 42 26.6 REB 13 13.6 AST 4 4.3 FG% 61.5 47.7 FT% 83.3 77.1

But even that performance was not enough to topple the Bulls, as the Suns would lose the game by a close score of 111-108, to fall into a 0-2 hole in the series. They did win Games 3 and 5, but it was all but over as Chicago closed out the series in six to win their third straight championship.

5 Michael Jordan - 42 Points (1993)

Jordan scored 42 points in Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals

The reason why the Phoenix Suns failed to break through in Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals, despite Barkley’s offensive rout, was because Michael Jordan matched him in the game. Jordan kept pace with Barkley’s 42-point performance by putting up a 42-point performance of his own, and it worked.

Michael Jordan - 1993 NBA Finals/Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 2 1993 playoffs PTS 42 35.1 REB 12 6.7 AST 9 6.0 FG% 50.0 47.5 3PT% 100.0 38.9

Jordan also recorded a double-double in the game, putting up 12 rebounds in addition to his 42 points (just one rebound shy of Barkley in the same game). He came close to a triple-double, however, as he notched nine assists.

Jordan only shot 50 percent from the field in this game despite recording 42 points, which demonstrates how otherworldly his playmaking truly was. That performance led the Bulls to their third straight title at that point, capping off the three-peat.