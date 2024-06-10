Highlights Rick Barry scored 55 points in Game 3 of the 1967 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry dropped 47 points during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan put up 44 points during Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals.

By the time Game 3 of the NBA Finals rolls around, both teams fighting for the title have become accustomed to each others’ play. It is at that point where momentum can attempt to be gauged, particularly if a team has taken both of the first two games and is seeking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

But more often than not, NBA Finals are tied at one game apiece heading into Game 3. At that point, the third game becomes crucial as one team will leave the game up in the series, making it a completely new playing field.

Whether a team is up in the series or down by the time Game 3 rolls around, it is likely that they would attempt to make a statement in that game by either putting the pedal to the metal and taking the series lead, or throwing everything they can at the opponent in the hopes of getting into the series for the first time and at least make it competitive.

To do that, the team in question must possess no shortage of star power, bolstering their offense and giving them a chance at winning the critical Game 3. The following are the highest offensive performances in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

1 Rick Barry - 55 Points (1967)

Barry put up 55 points in Game 3 of the 1967 NBA Finals

For the first time in over a decade, the NBA Finals did not involve the Boston Celtics in 1967. Any chance of them extending their championship streak to nine consecutive years was snapped, and this time it would be the San Francisco Warriors (now Golden State) taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that occupied the city the Warriors previously called home.

The 76ers defeated the Warriors in the first two games of the series to take a 2-0 series lead, and on April 18 of 1967, they sought to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Rick Barry of the Warriors, however, ensured that would not occur by putting up a monstrous 55-point performance and 48 attempts in Game 3 (along with 12 rebounds and 5 assists).

Rick Barry - 1967 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 3 1967 Playoffs PTS 55 34.7 REB 12 7.5 AST 5 3.9 FG% 45.8 40.4 FT% 57.9 80.9

That performance, which ended up being a postseason career-high for Barry, ensured the Warriors would take Game 3 of the series, making it a 2-1 Finals. They would ultimately lose the series in six games, however, but if not for Barry’s historic Game 3 performance, the Warriors would have gone out much sooner.

2 Stephen Curry - 47 Points (2019)

Curry put up 47 points in Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals

The Warriors would find themselves back in the NBA Finals in 2019, this time after rattling off three championships in the span of four years. They sought to make it a fourth in 2019, but due to various injuries to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney, they could not finish the job against the Toronto Raptors.

Stephen Curry - 2019 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 3 2019 Playoffs PTS 47 28.2 REB 8 6.0 AST 7 5.7 FG% 45.2 44.1 3PT% 42.9 37.7

That did not mean that Stephen Curry wouldn’t give it his all, however. In Game 3, and the series tied at one game apiece, Curry unleashed a playoff career-high 47 points, shooting 14 for 31 including 6 of 14 on three-pointers.

The performance was huge, but would be for naught, as the Raptors would go on to win the game by a score of 123-109, and eventually the series in six games.

3 Michael Jordan - 44 Points (1993)

Jordan put up 44 points in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals

In Game 2 of the 1993 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan put up 42 points for the Chicago Bulls, tied for the fourth-most of any Game 2 in NBA Finals history, matching Charles Barkley who did it in the same game. But in the very next game, Jordan would follow up his historic performance with a 44-point game, which would go on to become the third most of any Game 3 in NBA Finals history.

Michael Jordan - 1993 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 3 1993 Playoffs PTS 44 35.1 REB 9 6.7 AST 6 6.0 FG% 44.2 47.5 3PT% 33.3 38.9

Jordan put up 44 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the game. In the end, however, the Phoenix Suns would get the win in triple overtime, which essentially becomes any team’s game at that point. The Suns would win the game by a score of 129-121, but the Bulls would still win the series in six to cap off the Bulls’ first of two three-peats.

4 Kevin Durant - 43 Points (2018)

Durant put up 43 points in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant was a crucial component of the Golden State Warriors dynasty of the mid-to-late 2010s, when he joined forces with the ‘Splash Brothers’ of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in 2016. With that Big Three, the Warriors would notch two more titles in 2017 and 2018, and Durant played a key role in the Warriors’ 2018 title when he put up 43 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant - 2018 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 3 2018 Playoffs PTS 43 29.0 REB 13 7.8 AST 7 4.7 FG% 65.2 48.7 3PT% 66.7 34.1

In addition to 43 points, Durant would post a godly 13 rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 65.2 percent from the field and 66.7 points from the three-point range. That performance would be more than enough to notch the 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 3-0 series lead, and the Warriors would close it out in four to notch the sweep and their third title in four years.

5 Jerry West - 43 Points (1965)

West put up 43 points in Game 3 of the 1965 NBA Finals

The highest offensive performance of any Game 2 in NBA history belongs to Jerry West, when he put up 45 points in Game 2 of the 1965 NBA Finals. Just one game later, “The Logo” would make history once again as he put up 43 points in Game 3 of that Finals, the fifth-most of any player in NBA history.

Jerry West - 1965 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 3 1965 Playoffs PTS 43 40.6 REB 12 5.7 AST 7 5.3 FG% 52.0 44.2 FT% 85.0 89.0

His Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Boston Celtics and sought to slay the dragon by snapping Boston’s championship streak at six consecutive years. He did his best, recording 43 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the game.

That elite performance would be enough to win the game by a score of 126-105. Although West and the Lakers won Game 3, they would ultimately lose the series in five games, succumbing to the might of the unbeatable 1960s Celtics.