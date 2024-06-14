Highlights Michael Jordan's 1993 Game 4 led the Bulls to a victory and eventually their first three-peat.

Jerry West's 1966 Game 4 kept the Lakers competitive, although they would eventually lose the series.

Stephen Curry's 2022 stellar Game 4 led the Warriors to victory; they would eventually topple the Celtics in six.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals marks the first time in the series that a champion can be crowned. As the series is always seven games, a team that has taken the first three games of the series can and occasionally has, closed it out in Game 4 to secure the title.

More often than not, however, both teams have won at least one game in the series leading up to Game 4. In that instance, Game 4 is not a series-clinching game. But whatever role Game 4 plays in a particular NBA Finals, there is no doubt that winning it is critical to shift the momentum of the series in the victorious team’s favor.

Throughout the history of the NBA Finals, certain players have put Game 4 on their back to finish with an impressive individual performance that has increased their team’s chances of winning the series. The following are the highest-scoring performances in any Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

1 Michael Jordan - 55 Points (1993)

Jordan put up 55 points in Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals

Perhaps no player in NBA history has come up clutch in more instances than Michael Jordan. He is nicknamed “The GOAT” for a reason, and in the 1993 NBA Finals, Jordan lived up to that moniker.

The 1993 Finals, in particular, was Jordan’s moment to shine. In his quest for the three-peat, he put up 42 points in Game 2 of that series against the Phoenix Suns, and then recorded 44 points in Game 3. But in Game 4, Jordan would have his biggest game yet.

Michael Jordan - 1993 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 4 1993 Playoffs PTS 55 35.1 REB 8 6.7 AST 4 6.0 FG% 56.8 47.5 FT% 72.2 80.5

Jordan notched a staggering 55 points in Game 4 of the series, along with eight rebounds and four assists. That would be enough of an offensive performance to notch the 111-105 win, and the Bulls would eventually win the series in six to cap off their (and Jordan’s) first of two three-peats.

2 Jerry West - 45 Points (1966)

West put up 45 points in Game 4 of the 1966 NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers found gold with Jerry West, particularly in their several Finals appearances throughout the 1960s. While they could never get the upper hand against the Boston Celtics in that timeframe, “The Logo” always ensured they were competitive until the very end, and that included the 1966 NBA Finals.

Jerry West - 1966 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 4 1966 Playoffs PTS 45 34.2 REB 4 6.3 AST 10 5.6 FG% 61.3 51.8 FT% 70.0 87.2

In Game 4 of that series, West put up 45 points, along with 10 assists and four rebounds. He also shot 61.3 percent from the field, giving his team a huge chance to take the game and tie the series up at two games apiece.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Celtics would win the game by a score of 122-117, and eventually the series in seven. However, that did not diminish West’s insane performance.

3 Stephen Curry - 43 Points (2022)

Curry put up 43 points in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals

In 2022, the Golden State Warriors were a few years removed from their last championship, and the days of the dynasty were seemingly in the rearview mirror. But the Warriors proved that they were not finished, reaching the NBA Finals three years after their last appearance.

Stephen Curry - 2022 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 4 2022 Playoffs PTS 43 27.4 REB 10 5.2 AST 4 5.9 FG% 53.8 45.9 3PT% 50.0 39.7

This time, however, Stephen Curry ensured that this series would end differently than their last: with the Chase Center raising another championship banner. In Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Curry put up 43 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

That resulted in the Warriors taking the game by a score of 107-97, and the Celtics could not keep up as they would lose the series in six games.

4 Russell Westbrook - 43 Points (2012)

Westbrook put up 43 points in Game 4 of the 2012 NBA Finals

The 2012 NBA Finals was a clash of the Big Threes. The Oklahoma City Thunder reached the NBA Finals thanks to an elite trio consisting of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. They were to take on the Miami Heat, who sported a Big Three of their own consisting of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Russell Westbrook - 2012 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 4 2012 Playoffs PTS 43 23.1 REB 7 5.5 AST 5 5.9 FG% 62.5 43.5 FT% 100.0 80.2

And what a clash the series was. Specifically, Game 4 saw a monster performance from Westbrook, who notched 43 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Despite that, however, the Heat would win the game by a score of 104-98 and would go on to defeat the Thunder in five games to secure their first of two titles in the early 2010s.

5 Rick Barry - 43 Points (1967)

Barry put up 43 points in Game 4 of the 1967 NBA Finals

In the 1967 NBA Finals, Rick Barry notched the most points of any Game 3 in Finals history, when he put up 55. In the very next game, he would also make history when he notched 43 points in Game 4.

Rick Barry - 1967 Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 4 1967 Playoffs PTS 43 34.7 REB 7 7.5 AST 3 3.9 FG% 41.5 40.4 FT% 75.0 80.9

Barry did his best to get the San Francisco Warriors (now Golden State) over the hump against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that now occupied the Warriors’ former home. He notched 43 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in Game 4.

Ultimately, however, it was not meant to be as the Warriors would lose the game by a score of 122-108, and the series in six games.