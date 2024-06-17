Highlights Pressure for Game 5 is high, as the results can determine the series outcome.

Elite players have risen to the occasion with high-scoring performances in Game 5.

Michael Jordan, Dwayne Wade, Elgin Baylor, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving all shone.

By the time Game 5 of the NBA Finals rolls around, the basketball realm is no longer in a period of guarantee. Game 5 is the first game of the Finals to not be guaranteed, and as such, does not always occur (though more times than not it does, as Finals rarely end in a sweep).

The circumstances surrounding Game 5 can differ dramatically depending on the outcomes of the games prior. If a series is tied heading into Game 5, that game becomes crucial as one team will take a 3-2 series lead, and one more win will result in the series officially being closed out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: the NBA Finals have been decided in five games 18 times.

If a team is up three games to one heading into Game 5, then that game becomes a do-or-die for the team facing the deficit, as the series will end if they lose the game, so the pressure surmounts.

In certain cases, star players have used that pressure to rise to the occasion, leading to monumental performances. Here are the highest-scoring performances in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

1 Elgin Baylor - 61 Points (1962)

Baylor put up 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals

In 1962, the Los Angeles Lakers had enough of their constant beatings at the hands of the Boston Celtics, and sought to change that. With the two teams facing off in the NBA Finals once again in 1962, both teams entered Game 5 even in the series at two games apiece.

Elgin Baylor was one of the Lakers’ early stars, and he put Game 5 on his back to ensure the Lakers would win and not go down in the series three games to two. He put up an unfathomable 61 points and 22 rebounds in the game, which ensured the Lakers would get the 126-121 win and the 3-2 series lead.

Elgin Baylor - 1962 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 5 1962 Playoffs PTS 61 38.6 REB 22 17.7 AST 1 N/A FG% 47.8 43.8 FT% 89.5 77.4

Unfortunately for Baylor and the Lakers, however, the Celtics would get the upper hand in Game 6, and then would take Game 7 to notch their fourth straight championship (and fourth of eight consecutive). The Celtics were a juggernaut during this time who simply could not be stopped, but that does little to diminish the impact of Elgin Baylor’s epic Game 5.

2 Michael Jordan - 46 Points (1992)

Jordan put up 46 points in Game 5 of the 1992 NBA Finals

Perhaps no player in NBA history has ever come up more clutch than Michael Jordan. He is known as ‘the GOAT’ for good measure, and players do not lead their team to six championships by accident. He came up especially clutch in Game 5 of the 1992 NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan - 1992 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 5 1992 Playoffs PTS 46 34.5 REB 5 6.2 AST 4 5.8 FG% 60.9 49.9 3PT% 50.0 38.6

In that game, Jordan notched 46 points, along with five rebounds and four assists, while shooting 60.9 percent from the field. That performance allowed the Chicago Bulls to knock off the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-106, and the Bulls would only need one more game to win their second of three straight.

3 Dwayne Wade - 43 Points (2006)

Wade put up 43 points in Game 5 of the 2006 NBA Finals

When the Dallas Mavericks made their first NBA Finals in franchise history, they did so having to go up against Dwayne Wade and the Miami Heat. Neither team had won a championship up to that point, so one team would eventually walk away from the series having made history.

In Game 5 of that Finals, Dwayne Wade ensured that his team would be the one to walk away with the title. He put up 43 points in that game, along with four rebounds and four assists.

Dwayne Wade - 2006 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 5 2006 Playoffs PTS 43 28.4 REB 4 5.9 AST 4 5.7 FG% 39.3 49.7 FT% 84.0 80.8

That performance was crucial as it allowed the Heat to depart with the close 101-100 win, and take a 3-2 series lead. Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, and company would close the series out in six games to notch their first of three titles to this date.

4 Elgin Baylor - 43 Points (1963)

Baylor put up 43 points in Game 5 of the 1963 NBA Finals

One year after his crucial Game 5 performance in the 1962 NBA Finals, which saw him put up a record 61 points, Baylor ensured that he would give his Lakers the best chance at winning once again. He found himself staring down the Boston Celtics in the 1963 NBA Finals yet again, and just like a year prior, put up a monster performance in Game 5 of the series.

Elgin Baylor - 1963 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 5 1963 Playoffs PTS 43 32.6 REB 20 13.6 AST 1 4.5 FG% 44.1 44.2 FT% 76.5 82.5

Baylor would notch 43 points and 20 rebounds in the game, which allowed the Lakers to cruise to a 126-119 victory. That was crucial as the Lakers were down 3-1 in the series, and with Baylor’s epic performance, it became a 3-2 series. It would not be long, however, before the Celtics would win the series, doing so in six this time rather than seven.

5 LeBron James and Kyrie Irving - 41 Points

James and Irving both put up 41 points in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals

41 points have actually been scored in Game 5 of the NBA Finals five different times, by three different players, and on four separate occasions. If that sounds confusing, it is because LeBron James has done it three times, Kyrie Irving once, and Michael Jordan once.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving - 2016 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Finals Game 5 2016 Playoffs James Irving James Irving PTS 41 41 26.3 25.2 REB 16 3 9.5 3.0 AST 7 6 7.6 4.7 FG% 53.3 70.8 52.5 47.5 3PT% 50.0 71.4 34.0 44.0

But what makes Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals so special is that James and Irving both put up 41 points each in that game, combining for 82 points. James had 41 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists, while Irving had 41 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

The overwhelming offensive performances from both James and Irving were enough to grant the Cleveland Cavaliers the 112-97 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors. They would eventually go on to win the series in seven, earning their first and only championship to date.