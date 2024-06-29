Highlights Antetokounmpo and Pettit each scored 50 points in an NBA Finals Game 6.

Jordan put up 45 points in a pivotal Game 6 to secure his sixth championship in 1998.

Chamberlain scored 45 points and 27 rebounds in Game 6 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

By the time an NBA Finals reaches Game 6, it is officially a competitive series. One team faces a one-game advantage in the series and can clinch the championship with one more win, while the other team trails by one game, and a win extends the series to a do-or-die Game 7, at which point the series is reduced to a best of one.

Game 6, therefore, holds extraordinary importance in a potential NBA Finals. With that, several players have put the game on their backs in that scenario, carrying their team to either a championship or a final Game 7. The following are the highest-scoring performances of any Game 6 in NBA Finals history.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo - 50 Points

Antetokounmpo put up 50 points in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the anchor of the Milwaukee Bucks for the past several years, and his tenure with the club came to a head in 2021. That was the Bucks’ best chance to hoist the championship trophy for the first time in a half-century, and thanks to his Herculean efforts in Game 6, that dream became a reality.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2021 Playoffs Splits Category Game 6 2021 Playoffs PTS 50 30.2 REB 14 12.8 AST 2 5.1 FG% 64.0 56.9 3PT% 33.3 18.6

The Bucks trailed the series two games to none, after dropping Games 1 and 2 to the Phoenix Suns. But they rallied back to take the next three games, taking a 3-2 lead. And in Game 6, Antetokounmpo would record 50 points and 14 rebounds, allowing Milwaukee to win the game by a score of 105-98, and their second title in franchise history.

2 Bob Pettit - 50 Points

Pettit put up 50 points in Game 6 of the 1958 NBA Finals

Antetokounmpo put up 50 points in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, but that was a mark already reached. 63 years prior, it was Bob Pettit who scored 50 points in Game 6, with his epic effort coming in the 1958 NBA Finals.

Pettit and the St. Louis Hawks squared off against the Boston Celtics in that series. Game 6 of that Finals, specifically, would see the legendary Pettit notch 50 points and 19 rebounds, allowing the Hawks to narrowly win the game by a score of 110-109, and therefore the series.

Bob Pettit - 1958 Playoffs Splits Category Game 6 1958 Playoffs PTS 50 24.2 REB 19 16.3 AST N/A N/A FG% 55.9 39.1 FT% 80.0 72.9

If not for Pettit’s 50 points, perhaps the Hawks would have never won the Finals in their history (as that remains their only title to this day), and the Celtics would have won the series. That would have meant that the Celtics’ eight straight titles would have become ten, as they won the Finals in 1957 and then 1959 to 1966, with 1958 being the sole gap in that dynasty.

3 Michael Jordan - 45 Points

Jordan put up 45 points in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan is one of, if not the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and a decent portion of that glory came thanks to his otherworldly six championships won, including two three-peats. And the second of those three-peats was notched thanks to Jordan’s monstrous 45-point performance in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan - 1998 Playoffs Splits Category Game 6 1998 Playoffs PTS 45 32.4 REB 1 5.1 AST 1 3.5 FG% 42.9 46.2 3PT% 42.9 30.2

In the final game of the Bulls’ dynasty, Jordan recorded 45 points against Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz. That gave the Bulls just enough offense to notch the 87-86 win and their third straight title. That would end up cementing Jordan’s legacy as a perennial winner, a legacy which still remains to this day.

4 Wilt Chamberlain - 45 Points

Chamberlain put up 45 points in Game 6 of the 1970 NBA Finals

On a list of the NBA’s greatest individual performances, it can be noticed that Wilt Chamberlain dominates. His offense was simply ahead of the game’s time and bridged the gap between the old era of the league and the new, leading to him becoming one of the game’s earliest superstars.

That offensive output carried over into the playoffs and was put on notice specifically during the 1970 NBA Finals. That is when his Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the New York Knicks. With the Knicks up three games to two, Chamberlain ensured that the series would go one more game when he put up 45 points and 27 rebounds in Game 6.

Wilt Chamberlain - 1970 Playoffs Splits Category Game 6 1970 Playoffs PTS 45 22.1 REB 27 22.2 AST 3 4.5 FG% 74.1 55.8 FT% 35.7 40.6

That allowed the Lakers to blow out the Knicks in that game, winning by a score of 135-113. For the first time, however, those efforts would end up being for naught as the Knicks would win Game 7 to notch their first championship in franchise history.

5 Rick Barry - 44 Points

Barry put up 44 points in Game 6 of the 1967 NBA Finals

Rick Barry was one of the greatest offensive players of the 1960s, and that was put on display during his numerous playoff appearances. Specifically, Barry scored a total of 521 points throughout the 1967 playoffs, and 44 of those points came during Game 6 of the 1967 NBA Finals.

Rick Barry - 1967 Playoffs Splits Category Game 6 1967 Playoffs PTS 44 34.7 REB 6 7.5 AST 2 3.9 FG% 42.1 40.4 FT% 92.3 80.9

In Game 3 of the series, Barry put up 55 points, setting the record for most points ever in Game 3 of an NBA Finals. Then in the next game, he put up 43 points, the fifth-most of any Game 4 in NBA Finals history. And in Game 6, he put up 44 points which became the fifth-most of any Game 6 in NBA Finals history.

Barry was playing for the San Francisco Warriors, and interestingly, he was facing off against Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers in that series, the team that ended up replacing the Warriors in Philadelphia (as the Warriors relocated from Philadelphia to San Francisco in 1962). Despite Barry’s historic efforts, Chamberlain and the Sixers would end winning the game by a score of 125-122, and subsequently the series.