Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense recorded three pick-sixes in Super Bowl 37 against the Oakland Raiders.

The Philadelphia Eagles took part in two of the five highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.

The highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time also featured the all-time record for the most touchdown passes thrown by a quarterback in the title game.

In the NFL world, defense is often lauded as the backbone of a championship team, with fans appreciating the strategic prowess of defensive-minded coaches and the physical prowess of defensive players.

However, when it comes to the grand spectacle of the Super Bowl, the narrative often takes a turn toward the high-flying, explosive world of offense. And it's likely safe to say that most NFL fans, while acknowledging the importance of a stout defense, find themselves enamored with the excitement and thrill generated by dynamic offensive plays in the biggest game of the season.

The Super Bowl essentially becomes a grand stage for quarterbacks to showcase their precision, receivers to display acrobatic catches, and rushers to break through defenses with electrifying runs.

The allure of record-breaking touchdowns, long bombs, and daring plays tends to overshadow the gritty defensive battles. Again, while fans respect the strategic mastery of defensive units, it's the offensive fireworks that captivate hearts and etch unforgettable moments in the annals of Super Bowl history.

That said, however, defensive scores did contribute heavily to the first entry below as we kick off our list of the five highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.

(T4) 69 points, Super Bowl 37: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

The Buccaneers' defense recorded three pick-sixes in a romp over the Raiders

Jack Gruber via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Super Bowl 37, which followed the 2002 season, stands out not only for the 69 combined points scored but also for the dominant performance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense. The matchup against the Oakland Raiders witnessed an extraordinary display of defensive prowess, contributing significantly to the game's high-scoring nature.

The Buccaneers, under the strategic guidance of head coach Jon Gruden, who was traded to Tampa from the Raiders the previous February, showcased a defensive masterpiece. They intercepted Raiders' quarterback Rich Gannon five times, with three of those interceptions returned for touchdowns.

This defensive onslaught not only stifled the Raiders' offensive efforts but also directly contributed to Tampa Bay's impressive point total.

Cornerback Dwight Smith emerged as a defensive hero with two interception returns for touchdowns, adding to the Buccaneers' scoring spree. The defense's ability to convert turnovers into points underscored their dominance throughout the game.

While the offense, led by quarterback Brad Johnson, played a crucial role, it was the Buccaneers' defensive brilliance that will best be remembered in this high-scoring affair.

(T4) 69 points, Super Bowl 27: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

The Dallas dynasty of the '90s began with a 35-point win over Buffalo

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 27, which followed the 1992 campaign, made its mark on NFL history as one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history, with the Dallas Cowboys overwhelming the Buffalo Bills in a resounding 52-17 victory.

The game not only boasted a combined total of 69 points but also emphasized the sheer dominance of the Cowboys on both sides of the ball.

Led by the strategic brilliance of head coach Jimmy Johnson and a star-studded roster featuring quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin, the Cowboys unleashed an offensive onslaught.

Aikman's four touchdown passes, coupled with Smith's 108-yard, one-touchdown effort, exemplified the relentless efficiency of the Cowboys' offensive machine.

Defensively, Dallas proved equally formidable, capitalizing on turnovers and showcasing their prowess in disrupting the Bills' game plan. Buffalo struggled all day to find its footing, plagued by a Super Bowl record nine turnovers and an inability to contain the Cowboys' multifaceted attack.

The 52-17 final score not only secured the Cowboys' third Super Bowl title overall but also began the Dallas dynasty of the '90s, as this was the first of three titles in four years for America's Team.

(3) 73 points, Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battled in an instant classic in Super Bowl 57

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 57, which followed the 2022 season, captivated football fans around the globe as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles put on an instant classic, combining to score 73 points in one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.

The highly anticipated matchup showcased stellar performances from key players on both sides, most notably Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who not only finished 1-2 in the NFL MVP race but also made history as the Super Bowl had never before featured two Black starting quarterbacks.

Hurts accounted for four total touchdowns on the day, three on the ground and one through the air, the first three of which came in the first half as he helped the Eagles to a 24-14 halftime lead.

But just as he did in the MVP vote, Mahomes got the better of Hurts, leading four scoring drives in the second half and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 38-35 victory, giving Kansas City its second championship in four years. In overcoming a 10-point deficit, the Chiefs tied the second-biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

(2) 74 points, Super Bowl 51: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

The Philly Special contributed to one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 52, which was played following the 2017 season, delivered an exhilarating showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, culminating in a memorable shootout that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The contest featured a remarkable total of 74 points, underscoring the offensive fireworks displayed by both teams.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, stepping in for the injured Carson Wentz, delivered a stellar performance, outdueling the legendary Tom Brady. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. The Eagles' offensive strategy, including the iconic "Philly Special" trick play, showcased creativity and fearlessness.

Despite the Patriots' relentless efforts, Brady's 505 passing yards, and a late-game surge, the Eagles emerged victorious with a final score of 41-33. The back-and-forth nature of the game, highlighted by critical defensive plays and offensive brilliance, solidified Super Bowl 52 as one of the most thrilling in history.

(1) 75 points, Super Bowl 29, San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Steve Young threw six TDs for the Niners in a Super Bowl rout of the Chargers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 29, played following the 1994 season, between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers, remains etched in NFL history as the highest-scoring Super Bowl to date. The game showcased an offensive spectacle that saw a combined 75 points, with the 49ers dominating the Chargers 49-26.

Quarterback Steve Young delivered a performance for the ages, setting a Super Bowl record with six touchdown passes. Young's precision passing and exceptional decision-making led the 49ers' high-powered offense, connecting with a formidable supporting cast that included the great Jerry Rice, Ricky Watters, and Brent Jones.

Young's record-breaking touchdown passes showcased his ability to dissect the Chargers' defense, solidifying his place as one of the game's elite quarterbacks. The 49ers' offensive prowess, coupled with a staunch defense, overwhelmed the Chargers throughout the game.

Super Bowl XXIX was a showcase of offensive mastery, and Steve Young's historic performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP honors. The victory marked the 49ers' fifth Super Bowl title, cementing their status as one of the premier franchises in NFL history.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.