Money makes the world go round, and the same can be said for football. As the sport continues to grow financially and with transfer fees adjusted for inflation, players are becoming more expensive than ever. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka are among the highest-valued players today, but where do they rank in the all-time list?

Thanks to the experts at Transfermarkt, fans are able to see the highest-valued players in football history. Dating back to the early 2010s, the German website has found the highest value of 250 of football’s biggest stars and ranked them based on how exorbitant they were at their peak. GIVEMESPORT has narrowed this down to a top thirty, with some of the game’s biggest franchise players coming in surprisingly low.

30-21

Cristiano Ronaldo is only 26th

The top thirty kicks off with two of the Premier League's top talents in the form of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. While the Norwegian's highest value comes from this year, Alexander-Arnold's current valuation falls far short of his best, largely due to his expiring contract.

Lautaro Martinez and Rodrygo come 28th and 27th respectively, before the biggest shock of them all. Despite his five Ballon d'Or victories, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself ranked just 26th, with his £100m value dating all the way back to 2014 when he was at his peak.

Ousmane Dembele is also tagged with the same price as the Portuguese legend, this coming two years after he became one of Barcelona's most expensive signings. Midfielders Declan Rice and Federico Valverde have seen their current market worth push them into the top 20, although Victor Osimhen's peak valuation dates back to 2023, before his move to Galatasaray.

The final man to feature in the bottom third of the list is 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, whose rise to fame at the Camp Nou has coincided with an incredible jump from €25m in August 2023 to €120m less than a year later.

Player Valuations 30-21 Rank Player Value (£) Year of highest value 30. Trent Alexander-Arnold 92m 2019 29. Martin Odegaard 92m 2024 28. Lautaro Martinez 92m 2024 27. Rodrygo 92m 2024 26. Cristiano Ronaldo 100m 2014 25. Ousmane Dembele 100m 2019 24. Declan Rice 100m 2024 23. Federico Valverde 100m 2024 22. Victor Osimhen 100m 2023 21. Lamine Yamal 100m 2024

20-11

Three England stars included

More often than not, it is attacking players who are handed the biggest contracts and cost teams the most money. So Rodri's position at number 20 is a testament to his quality prior to his devastating ACL injury. Jadon Sancho may be on the comeback trail regarding his career, but in 2020, he was still one of Europe's hottest prospects, hence his extraordinary valuation.

Bundesliga duo Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz follow, with Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka sitting right in the middle at 15th. All three of these young superstars are currently at the top of their game, and it's because of that their current value is the highest it's ever been.

In the polar opposite camp, Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho will be looking back at 2018 and wondering what happened. Now, the Belgian has retired, while his Brazilian counterpart is back in his homeland at just 32.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho managed a combined 58 goal contributions in 178 appearances during their Barcelona and Real Madrid careers.

Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, and Harry Kane are still either world-class or just short of being so, depending on who you ask. Like Hazard and Coutinho, they also reached the apex of their value six years ago.

Player Valuations 20-11 Rank Player Value (£) Year of highest value 20. Rodri 109m 2024 19. Jadon Sancho 109m 2020 18. Jamal Musiala 109m 2024 17. Florian Wirtz 109m 2024 16. Bukayo Saka 117m 2024 15. Eden Hazard 126m 2018 14. Philippe Coutinho 126m 2018 13. Kevin De Bruyne 126m 2018 12. Antoine Griezmann 126m 2018 11. Harry Kane 126m 2018

10-1

Lionel Messi only sixth