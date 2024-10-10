Key Takeaways

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is only the 26th highest-valued player in football history, according to Transfermarkt's data.
  • Current Premier League and La Liga stars such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham dominate the list thanks to the inflation of transfer fees in football.
  • Lionel Messi, despite being one of the best players of all time, is only 6th in the list.

Money makes the world go round, and the same can be said for football. As the sport continues to grow financially and with transfer fees adjusted for inflation, players are becoming more expensive than ever. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Bukayo Saka are among the highest-valued players today, but where do they rank in the all-time list?

Thanks to the experts at Transfermarkt, fans are able to see the highest-valued players in football history. Dating back to the early 2010s, the German website has found the highest value of 250 of football’s biggest stars and ranked them based on how exorbitant they were at their peak. GIVEMESPORT has narrowed this down to a top thirty, with some of the game’s biggest franchise players coming in surprisingly low.

30-21

Cristiano Ronaldo is only 26th

The top thirty kicks off with two of the Premier League's top talents in the form of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. While the Norwegian's highest value comes from this year, Alexander-Arnold's current valuation falls far short of his best, largely due to his expiring contract.

Lautaro Martinez and Rodrygo come 28th and 27th respectively, before the biggest shock of them all. Despite his five Ballon d'Or victories, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself ranked just 26th, with his £100m value dating all the way back to 2014 when he was at his peak.

Ousmane Dembele is also tagged with the same price as the Portuguese legend, this coming two years after he became one of Barcelona's most expensive signings. Midfielders Declan Rice and Federico Valverde have seen their current market worth push them into the top 20, although Victor Osimhen's peak valuation dates back to 2023, before his move to Galatasaray.

The final man to feature in the bottom third of the list is 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, whose rise to fame at the Camp Nou has coincided with an incredible jump from €25m in August 2023 to €120m less than a year later.

Player Valuations 30-21

Rank

Player

Value (£)

Year of highest value

30.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

92m

2019

29.

Martin Odegaard

92m

2024

28.

Lautaro Martinez

92m

2024

27.

Rodrygo

92m

2024

26.

Cristiano Ronaldo

100m

2014

25.

Ousmane Dembele

100m

2019

24.

Declan Rice

100m

2024

23.

Federico Valverde

100m

2024

22.

Victor Osimhen

100m

2023

21.

Lamine Yamal

100m

2024
20-11

Three England stars included

More often than not, it is attacking players who are handed the biggest contracts and cost teams the most money. So Rodri's position at number 20 is a testament to his quality prior to his devastating ACL injury. Jadon Sancho may be on the comeback trail regarding his career, but in 2020, he was still one of Europe's hottest prospects, hence his extraordinary valuation.

Bundesliga duo Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz follow, with Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka sitting right in the middle at 15th. All three of these young superstars are currently at the top of their game, and it's because of that their current value is the highest it's ever been.

In the polar opposite camp, Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho will be looking back at 2018 and wondering what happened. Now, the Belgian has retired, while his Brazilian counterpart is back in his homeland at just 32.

Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, and Harry Kane are still either world-class or just short of being so, depending on who you ask. Like Hazard and Coutinho, they also reached the apex of their value six years ago.

Player Valuations 20-11

Rank

Player

Value (£)

Year of highest value

20.

Rodri

109m

2024

19.

Jadon Sancho

109m

2020

18.

Jamal Musiala

109m

2024

17.

Florian Wirtz

109m

2024

16.

Bukayo Saka

117m

2024

15.

Eden Hazard

126m

2018

14.

Philippe Coutinho

126m

2018

13.

Kevin De Bruyne

126m

2018

12.

Antoine Griezmann

126m

2018

11.

Harry Kane

126m

2018
10-1

Lionel Messi only sixth