Scotland has a long history as a footballing nation - being credited as one of the earliest proponents of the passing game early in the sport's evolution.

Their present generation of talent have succeeded in making strides towards restoring the national team to its rightful place, having qualified for each of the last two European Championships - Scotland's only appearances at major tournaments since the turn of the century.

Many of the members of this team's successes also find themselves on the list of the country's most valuable players ever - we have ranked them in order below.

10 Highest-Valued Scotland Players in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Peak Market Value 1 Andrew Robertson €80m 2 Scott McTominay €35m 3 John McGinn €32m 4 Kieran Tierney €32m 5 Aaron Hickey €30m 6 Ryan Fraser €30m 7 Lewis Ferguson €24m 8 Darren Fletcher €22m 9 Che Adams €22m 10 Billy Gilmour €18m

10 Billy Gilmour

Peak Market Value: €18m

At the age of just 23, Billy Gilmour remains one of Scotland's brightest hopes for both the present and the future. Big things were expected of the Chelsea academy graduate, but he was allowed to move to Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent deal after a loan spell at Norwich City.

The holding midfielder excelled with the Seagulls last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions under then-manager Roberto De Zerbi. Those impressive showings have earned the Scotsman a move to Serie A side Napoli, where he will hope to take his game to another level.

Billy Gilmour's Club Career Stats Appearances 115 Goals 0 Assists 6 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €24m

9 Che Adams

Peak Market Value: €22m

After rising from non-league into the professional game via Sheffield United and then Birmingham City, Che Adams caught the eye of Premier League outfit Southampton after a stellar 22-goal haul in the 2018/19 Championship season with the Blues.

Adams has embarked on a new adventure this term, joining Italian side Torino, and has started with a bang on the continent, scoring four times in his first nine appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old was also chosen to lead the line in each of Scotland's three group games at Euro 2024 against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary, and also played a similarly significant role in the 2020 edition.

Che Adams' Club Career Stats Appearances 378 Goals 105 Assists 40 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €18.9m

8 Darren Fletcher

Peak Market Value: €22m

Darren Fletcher is a Scotland legend. Only two players have made more appearances for the Tartan Army than his 80 - Kenny Dalglish and Jim Leighton. He spent 13 years at Manchester United under his countryman, Sir Alex Ferguson, providing the Red Devils with over a decade of reliable service.

The 2009/10 season was arguably his peak, making 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals - including a brace against Manchester City in the derby - and notching 10 assists. Had he plied his trade a decade later, his peak market value would be significantly higher.

Darren Fletcher's Club Career Stats Appearances 481 Goals 32 Assists 38 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €0

7 Lewis Ferguson

Peak Market Value: €24m

If Gilmour is Scotland's great hope for the base of midfield, Lewis Ferguson carries the weight of expectation as the more offensive player in the centre of the park. A cruciate ligament injury has put his exciting career trajectory on pause, but Ferguson has shown signs of being capable of excelling at a very high level indeed.

The 25-year-old moved to Italy in the summer of 2022 and is now captain of Bologna. If the attacking midfielder can pick up where he left off upon his return from injury, he has the potential to climb even higher up this list and become a crucial player for his country.

Lewis Ferguson's Club Career Stats Appearances 249 Goals 50 Assists 33 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €2.27m

6 Ryan Fraser

Peak Market Value: €30m

Ryan Fraser experienced Bournemouth's rapid rise through the divisions firsthand, having joined the Cherries from Aberdeen when they were still a League One outfit - by the summer of 2015, they had reached the Premier League.

The Scotland winger's personal peak, however, came a few years later, in the 2018/19 season, when he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in the Premier League to mark a stellar individual campaign. The 30-year-old now plies his trade at Southampton, via a stint at Newcastle United, and will hope to use his experience and talent for Scotland's benefit a little while longer.

Ryan Fraser's Club Career Stats Appearances 359 Goals 41 Assists 50 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €480k

5 Aaron Hickey

Peak Market Value: €30m

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey is a player blessed with a rare ability - he appears almost equally comfortable with both feet. The 22-year-old's fledgling career has been put on hold by a serious hamstring injury sustained in November 2023 that looks set to keep him sidelined until 2025.

However, before that setback, the young Scotland international showed plenty of promise, first impressing with Bologna and then the Bees. Hickey's youth and rare qualities mean that - should he recover well from his injury - the full-back can earn himself a big-money move.

Aaron Hickey's Club Career Stats Appearances 118 Goals 6 Assists 3 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €15.95m

4 Kieran Tierney

Peak Market Value: €32m

Were it not for a certain Liverpool player who occupies the same position, Kieran Tierney's importance to the Scotland side would surely be even greater than it is.

As it happens, the Arsenal left-back remains a key figure in the Scotland set-up and - at the age of just 27 - has plenty of time to add to his 46 caps and break into the country's top 10 all-time appearance-makers list.

Tierney quickly established himself as a fan favourite in north London after swapping boyhood club Celtic for Arsenal, but a change of tactical style and a chequered injury history has seen the defender lose his place. Tierney's next move needs to be a good one - for both his and Scotland's sakes.

Kieran Tierney's Club Career Stats Appearances 320 Goals 13 Assists 52 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €28.4m

3 John McGinn

Peak Market Value: €32m

John McGinn has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Aston Villa from Hibernian in the summer of 2018. The multi-faceted midfielder now finds himself club captain of the Midlands side and ninth in Scotland's all-time appearance-makers list, with 71 caps.

Even more impressively, McGinn holds the joint-sixth spot in the country's all-time top scorers list, level with Kenny Miller on 18 and just one behind Ally McCoist. At the age of 29, McGinn will fancy his chances of climbing even higher up the rankings before calling time on his international career.

John McGinn's Club Career Stats Appearances 476 Goals 47 Assists 69 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €4.26m

2 Scott McTominay

Peak Market Value: €35m

Scott McTominay and Gilmour make up the Scottish representation component of Napoli's squad this season, with the former having joined from boyhood club Manchester United this summer. Already a favourite in Italy, the midfielder has been handed the nickname 'jolly' by the media.

While Gilmour is being eased in, McTominay has hit the ground running, scoring twice in his opening five outings and endearing himself to the Naples natives. The 27-year-old - who is capable of playing a variety of central midfield positions - has a big role to play for his country now that he has hit his peak years and a revival of fortunes in Italy can only aid that cause.

Scott McTominay's Club Career Stats Appearances 260 Goals 31 Assists 9 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €30.5m

1 Andy Robertson

Peak Market Value: €80m

Of course, it is Andrew Robertson who tops this list - and by quite some distance, too. The Liverpool left-back has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield at Anfield and thrived under Jurgen Klopp, becoming one of the most creative full-backs in Premier League history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players (Kenny Dalglish, Jim Leighton and Darren Fletcher) have made more appearances for the Tartan Army than Andy Robertson (77).

He is also Scotland's captain and the fourth-most capped player in their history, donning the shirt 77 times so far. There can be little doubt that the 30-year-old will at least end his career in the top three - and he will go down as one of the nation's best-ever footballers.

Andrew Robertson's Club Career Stats Appearances 508 Goals 23 Assists 84 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €12.6m

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.