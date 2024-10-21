Key Takeaways The 10 highest-valued under-18 players in football history have been revealed.

The likes of Ansu Fati and Jadon Sancho have struggled to meet their potential but were highly valued as youngsters.

Kylian Mbappe became the most expensive teenager in football history when he moved from Monaco to PSG, but is only the second highest-valued under-18 player in football history.

The way football works, a lot of stock is placed in potential. Sometimes, the players who cost the most money aren't the ones who are already at the top of their game, but the ones who are on the journey to do so on the off chance they reach or even surpass what is expected of them.

More often than not, clubs will pay above and beyond the market value to get hold of these talents and try and profit off them in the future. In terms of what they are actually worth, the experts at Transfermarkt, via Planet Football, have provided a breakdown of the highest valued under-18 youngsters in the beautiful game's history.

Highest Valued U18s in Football History Rank Player Value 1. Lamine Yamal £125m 2. Kylian Mbappe £75m =2. Gavi £75m 4. Ansu Fati £67m =4. Jude Bellingham £67m =4. Jadon Sancho £67m =4. Pedri £67m 8. Vinicius Jr £58m =8. Florian Wirtz £58m 10. Evan Ferguson £54m

10 Evan Ferguson

£54m

Brighton has seen a surge of young talent come through its ranks in recent years, with many players showcasing their potential on the big stage. However, for a while, the striker position felt a little understocked, lacking a consistent, standout presence.

That changed when Evan Ferguson burst onto the scene, quickly becoming one of the most highly touted players of his generation. The Irish forward has attracted interest from top clubs like Arsenal, and while injuries have sometimes interrupted his rise, Ferguson remains a bright prospect at the AMEX Stadium, with fans and pundits alike excited about his future potential.

9 Florian Wirtz

£58m

Florian Wirtz has emerged as one of Germany's brightest football talents and a key figure for Bayer Leverkusen. A German international, Wirtz broke into Leverkusen's first team as a teenager, quickly showcasing his technical brilliance, creativity, and vision in midfield.

By the 2023/24 season, he became one of the most important players in Xabi Alonso's sides unbeaten league run, contributing vital goals and assists. Wirtz's ability to dictate play makes him one of the top young playmakers in world football today, and the midfielder appears to have the world at his feet for the time being.

8 Vinicius Jr

£58m

One of the world’s top players, the Brazilian winger has become a key figure in Real Madrid’s attack, known for his blistering pace, dribbling, and creativity. He has delivered on the biggest stages, scoring the winning goals in two Champions League finals, including the 2022 victory over Liverpool.

Now in 2024, Vinicius Jr's remarkable rise has continued, leading Real Madrid to further success and positioning him as the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He has made good on every little bit of promise he had as a teeanager, when he was valued at £58m.

7 Pedri

£67m

While other stars may well have stolen his thunder at the Camp Nou, the hype around Pedri when he broke into the Barcelona first team was more than justifiable. It seemed as though the midfielder was the heir apparent to the likes of Andres Iniesta, the sort of player that the Spanish giants were in desperate need of.

Injuries have impacted the heights which Pedri could've already reached, most recently at Euro 2024 where he was unable to take part in La Roja's 2-1 final victory over England. However, before that, he was established in the starting XI and is bound to hold down that role for club and country if he can remain fit.

6 Jadon Sancho

£67m

Jadon Sancho burst onto the scene as a teenager, showcasing extraordinary talent at Manchester City’s academy. His dazzling dribbling, creativity, and keen eye for goal quickly caught the attention of rival clubs, leading to a move to Borussia Dortmund. At just 17, he became one of Europe’s most promising young wingers.

Away from Germany, things have not gone so smoothly for the 24-year-old. Unable to hold down a place in the England squad, he struggled at Manchester United, fell out with Erik ten Hag and was allowed to leave on a cut-price deal to domestic rivals Chelsea.

5 Jude Bellingham

£67m

Jude Bellingham first made waves at Birmingham City, where his exceptional technical ability and tactical awareness set him apart. Debuting at just 16, he became the youngest player to represent the club, displaying a level of maturity that caught the attention of top clubs across Europe and heralded his future stardom.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham's number 22 shirt has been retired by Birmingham City.

After his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Bellingham quickly established himself as a man who had the potential to lead the Three Lions to glory. Success at Real Madrid has put him in prime position to potentially become England’s first Ballon d’Or winner since Michael Owen.

4 Ansu Fati

£67m

Out of all the names on this list, Ansu Fati is perhaps the one who will look at his career with the most regret. The winger broke through at a time when Barcelona were crying out for a winger to fill the void left by Lionel Messi. For a period, it seemed as though Fati would be the answer.

What transpired were plenty of 'what ifs' as injuries completely derailed the explosive winger. A loan spell at Brighton failed to get his career back on track and now it seems unlikely that Fati will be able to muscle Lamine Yamal out of his place in Hansi Flick's team.

3 Gavi

£75m

First came Pedri, then came Gavi - arguably with even more hype. Regardless of who fans may think is better, in this duo, the Camp Nou has the new version of the Xavi and Iniesta partnership waiting to be explored when both are ready to go. It could be a duo that dominates European football together.

Like Pedri, Gavi missed out on the Euro 2024 final. In fact, he missed out on the entire proceedings with an ACL injury he sustained in November 2023. He is steadily making progress, recently returning against Sevilla and hoping to pick up where he left off.

2 Kylian Mbappe

£75m

That £75m price tag looks cheap compared to the £166m that was spent to make Kylian Mbappe the most expensive teenager in football history. Making his Ligue 1 debut at just 16, the electrifying forward went from nobody to one of the biggest stars on the planet over the course of one sensational Champions League campaign.

After a breakout season at Monaco, Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he has firmly positioned himself among the world's elite players. Known for his goal-scoring prowess and impact in crucial matches, he has won multiple domestic titles and played a key role in France's 2018 World Cup victory. He now has the challenge of doing it all over again at his new home - the Santiago Bernabeu.

1 Lamine Yamal

£125m

What hasn't already been said about this young prodigy? Lamine Yamal has made the absolute peak of football look easy ever since he pulled on a Barcelona jersey for the first time aged just 15. Since then, Yamal has gone on to become one of the Champions League's youngest scorers, the youngest player and goalscorer at a European Championship, and even provided an assist in the final to help guide Luis de la Fuente's side to victory.

The amount that the wonderkid has already achieved is more than most will in their entire career. He will just be hoping to avoid the pitfalls that Ansu Fati before him stumbled over.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/10/2024