Brennan Johnson and Ryan Giggs are among the 10 highest-valued players in the country's history.

Gareth Bale is Wales' most valuable player ever, with a peak market value of €90m.

Welsh football has recently enjoyed a resurgence on the international stage. Their dramatic run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 proved a springboard for the nation, with Wales subsequently qualifying for the 2020 edition of the tournament and progressing from the group and even reaching the 2022 World Cup.

This list of the 10 most valuable Welsh players of all time contains several obvious star names, such as Gareth Bale and Ryan Giggs - but there are a handful of others alongside those bona fide stars too - and their positions on the list may surprise you.

10 Highest-Valued Wales Player in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Peak Market Value 1 Gareth Bale €90m 2 Brennan Johnson €48m 3 Aaron Ramsey €45m 4 David Brooks €30m 5 Daniel James €28m 6 Ryan Giggs €25m 7 Harry Wilson €25m 8 Ben Davies €25m 9 Neco Williams €20m 10 Joe Allen €18m

10 Joe Allen

Peak Market Value: €18m

Joe Allen's career has come full circle. The veteran midfielder returned to Swansea City in 2022, having left to follow departing manager Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool in 2012 before a six-year spell with Stoke City.

The neat, tidy passer had every chance to leave the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, but he showed remarkable loyalty to follow them into the Championship. Allen was also an integral part of Wales' midfield at both the 2016 and 2020 European Championships - surely the highlights of his career.

Joe Allen's Club Career Stats Appearances 564 Goals 38 Assists 34 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €34.5m

9 Neco Williams

Peak Market Value: €20m

Formerly an exciting young prospect at Liverpool, Neco Williams has found a good home at Nottingham Forest. The right-back's path was firmly blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, but he has thrived since moving to the City Ground.

At the age of just 23, Williams already boasts 40 senior caps for Wales and his versatility - willing and able to play on both sides of defence and as part of a four or five-man unit - has benefited him greatly in terms of opportunities. Welsh fans will hope he can continue to grow and improve at Forest - and perhaps even convince another club to splash out on his signature.

Neco Williams' Club Career Stats Appearances 123 Goals 3 Assists 10 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €20m

8 Ben Davies

Peak Market Value: €25m

Ben Davies has provided Tottenham with over a decade of steady, reliable and high-level service since swapping Swansea - where he was part of their surprise League Cup-winning side in 2013 - for Spurs in the summer of 2014.

Davies also sits fifth on the list of all-time appearances for Wales with 88 - and at the age of 31, it would be a major surprise if he did not leapfrog fourth-placed Neville Southall (92) before hanging up his boots. He could perhaps rise even higher, given the left-back has grown increasingly accustomed to occupying a central defensive berth as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Ben Davies' Club Career Stats Appearances 418 Goals 12 Assists 26 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €12.65m

7 Harry Wilson

Peak Market Value: €25m

It does not feel so long ago that Harry Wilson was being talked about with genuine excitement by those of a Liverpool persuasion. Fruitful loan spells in the Championship with Hull City and then Derby County saw the attacking midfielder garner a reputation for spectacular long-range strikes, and it seemed a matter of when, rather than if, he would break into the first team.

The summer after his 18-goal haul with the Rams made him a highly sought-after prospect, but his spell at Bournemouth dampened the enthusiasm around his talent and he was eventually sold to Fulham after another productive year on loan in the second tier - this time with Cardiff City. Wilson followed up with another excellent Championship campaign for the Cottagers, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2022.

Harry Wilson's Club Career Stats Appearances 269 Goals 58 Assists 58 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €19.1m

6 Ryan Giggs

Peak Market Value: €25m

Ryan Giggs only finds himself so far down this list as a result of the era in which he played. His club career began in 1990 and his last international appearance came in 2007, though he continued to represent Manchester United until 2014, going on to become one of the club's greatest-ever players.

The transfer market was not inflated to the proportions it is today during Giggs' peak years and - as a result - his peak market value appears relatively modest by today's lofty standards. However, it should not be underestimated how highly sought-after a player he was for much of his career, though he represented only the Red Devils, becoming their record appearance holder and setting a host of other individual benchmarks. Had he started his career 20 years later, he would surely rank near the very top of this list.

Ryan Giggs' Club Career Stats Appearances 952 Goals 164 Assists 253 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €0

5 Daniel James

Peak Market Value: €28m

When speedster Daniel James swapped Swansea for Manchester United in the summer of 2019, he would surely have dreamed of emulating even a fraction of what his predecessor Giggs achieved at Old Trafford.

Sadly, it was not to be for the pacy winger, though he has recently enjoyed a return to form with Leeds United, scoring 13 goals as the Whites fell agonisingly short of their promotion goals in 2023/24. At 26, James has plenty of time to make the kind of impact for club and country that his early promise suggested he might - particularly if he can fire Leeds back into the Premier League this term.

Daniel James' Club Career Stats Appearances 225 Goals 36 Assists 32 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €46.9m

4 David Brooks

Peak Market Value: €30m

At the end of the 2018/19 season, a young David Brooks had captured the imagination of Premier League fans at Bournemouth with his sureness of touch and classy technique, making 30 league appearances as the Cherries secured survival.

The Welsh attacking midfielder's potential was exciting, but he has suffered from circumstances beyond his control that disrupted his development - an ankle injury ruled him out of most of the 2019/20 campaign before a cancer diagnosis in 2021. It is to his credit that he has overcome such trials to bounce back - returning from the sidelines in 2023 - and Wales fans will hope he can go on to enjoy the successful career his talent deserves.

David Brooks' Club Career Stats Appearances 177 Goals 26 Assists 30 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €11.3m

3 Aaron Ramsey

Peak Market Value: €45m

Aaron Ramsey's career may have tailed off unexpectedly following his departure from Arsenal, but at his best, he was a player who delivered in big moments for both club and country.

The midfielder scored FA Cup-winning goals for the Gunners in both 2015 and 2017 and sits sixth on Wales' all-time top scorers list with 21 strikes - a remarkable feat for a player who does not operate in the forward line. Just three more goals for his country would put him clear in third place.

Ramsey's return from a horrific leg break at a young age and transformation into a scorer of both clutch and spectacular goals - his strikes against Galatasaray and Norwich City spring to mind - are evidence of both his talent and his determination. It is a shame injuries have derailed the latter years of his career.

Aaron Ramsey's Club Career Stats Appearances 537 Goals 79 Assists 74 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €7.18m

2 Brennan Johnson

Peak Market Value: €48m

Exciting young Tottenham talent Brennan Johnson is Wales' next great hope. The 23-year-old earned his move to Spurs after impressing at Nottingham Forest and enjoyed a promising debut season in the capital.

This term, he appears to have kicked on, scoring six times in just 10 appearances across all competitions and underlining his importance to the side. Neutrals may have felt the reported £47.5m fee for Johnson was steep in 2023, but the forward is doing his utmost to live up to that price tag - and so far, he is succeeding.

Brennan Johnson's Club Career Stats Appearances 202 Goals 53 Assists 36 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €55m

1 Gareth Bale

Peak Market Value: €90m

Who else could top this list but Gareth Bale? Wales' special son and the man who first broke Cristiano Ronaldo's seemingly unbreakable transfer record to become the most expensive player ever - for a time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 16 players have scored more goals for Real Madrid in the club's long history than Gareth Bale, who netted 106 times in 258 appearances.

Bale is Wales' record goalscorer and record appearance holder. He has scored over 100 goals for Real Madrid - including such classics as that goal in which he skinned Marc Bartra in the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona or his overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool. A truly magnificent footballer who was always loved by his country - even if he was not always appreciated by his club.

Gareth Bale's Club Career Stats Appearances 554 Goals 185 Assists 132 Total Transfer Fees Generated (€) €115.7m

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.