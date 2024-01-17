Highlights Liverpool's game against Newcastle in January 2024 broke a Premier League record.

The Reds' thrilling 4-2 victory at Anfield had the highest expected goals of any single game by one team, eclipsing a number of big wins over the years.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the ten highest expected goals performances of one team since records began in the Premier League.

Liverpool v Newcastle on 1st January 2024 was a record-breaking game, with the Reds recording the highest expected goals of any single team, in one game, since the statistic started to be tracked in the 2010-11 season. Expected goals, or xG, is a statistic that is used to try and calculate the likelihood of a shot becoming a goal.

For example, a penalty will have a much higher xG than a shot from 35 yards away, as the player attempting the shot is much closer to the net, and the only opposition player who can attempt to stop the ball from going in is the goalkeeper. The stat has only been around since the 2010-11 season, but it's been around long enough to show there have been plenty of games where goals should have been flowing. GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the 10 highest xGs ever recorded in a Premier League game, focusing on the xG of just one of the teams in said game.

Expected goals by a single team in a Premier League game (since 2010/11) Team Date Opponent Expected goals (xG) Actual goals scored Liverpool 01/01/24 Newcastle United 7.27 4 Manchester City 21/09/19 Watford 5.87 8 Liverpool 23/02/22 Leeds United 5.87 6 Manchester United 25/05/23 Chelsea 5.22 4 Manchester City 10/05/15 Queens Park Rangers 5.20 6 Manchester City 23/09/17 Crystal Palace 4.86 5 Manchester City 15/09/18 Fulham 4.82 3 Leicester City 08/12/19 Aston Villa 4.81 4 Liverpool 08/02/14 Arsenal 4.80 5 Manchester City 12/02/22 Norwich City 4.76 4 Stats taken from Opta via The Athletic - relevant as per 2/1/24

10 Manchester City vs Norwich (2021/2022)

The eventual champions of the 2021/22 season didn't record the highest xG from a team in a single game that season - that crown was taken by the runners-up - but they did demolish Norwich City in this match in mid-February 2022. Having said that, this match wasn't City's biggest win over the Canaries that season. In their first meeting of the campaign, Pep Guardiola's side put five past Norwich, in a game in which Jack Grealish got a goal in his first appearance in a skyblue shirt at the Etihad Stadium.

City controlled the game. They had possession of the ball for 71% of the match, and had a total of nine shots on target, as per Sofascore. Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in this game, with the final one of his three goals in the 0-4 win being a rebound from a penalty that he had originally missed, but slotted away on the second attempt. Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet in this game. He found the back of the net a few minutes into the second half.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 4.76 4 9 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

9 Liverpool vs Arsenal (2013/2014)

Sterling features for a second time on this list, but with a different team and not quite as many goals. It's arguable that this version of Liverpool was the best one for many years. The only reason that they didn't win the league that year was because of a Steven Gerrard slip against Chelsea, and a freak 3-3 draw away at Crystal Palace; a game that saw the Reds let a three-goal lead slip away from them.

Despite the fact that they didn't make it over the finish line in first position, they were a team that was full of firepower, and this match was a great example of that. They beat Arsenal 5-1, and their first four goals all came within the first 20 minutes of the match. For once in that season, Luis Suárez didn't score for Liverpool. Instead, Sterling and central defender Matrin Skrtel contributed two each, and Daniel Sturridge got one too.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 4.80 5 11 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

8 Leicester City vs Aston Villa (2019/2020)

For the second game running on this list, Brendan Rogers was in charge, as his Leicester side beat Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park. 23 shots is what the Foxes managed in this game, with eight of them being on target, according to Sofascore. Leicester also had six big chances, of which they missed four of them, as per Sofascore.

Legendary Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored two of his 23 goals that season against Villa in this game. Those 23 goals would win Vardy the golden boot award for being the top goalscorer in the Premier League for the 2019/20 campaign. That would be his only golden boot award, despite the fact that he scored more goals in the 2015/16 season (24), when Leicester won the league. The two other players that found the back of the net for City were Kelechi Iheanacho and former Man United centre back Jonny Evans.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals Scored Shots on target 4.81 4 8 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

7 Manchester City vs Fulham (2018/2019)

Once again, Man City recorded a high xG against an eventual relegation team, in a season in which they won the title by edging out Liverpool by just one point. Although they achieved an xG of 4.82 for this game against Fulham, as per Opta, the score was only 3-0. This is the only game on this list in which the team has scored less than four goals in the match. City had nine shots on target in this game, created seven big chances and missed four of them, according to Sofascore.

What really speaks volumes about this contest was the fact that every single one of City's starting lineup was given higher than a 7/10 match rating by Sofascore; only one of Fulham's was (Andre Schürrle), and their left-back, Ryan Sessegnon, was given a 5.6 rating for the game by Sofascore.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 4.82 3 9 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

6 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (2017/2018)

This 5-0 win for City, against Crystal Palace, was a fairly even contest up until Leroy Sané's goal a few minutes before the end of the half. Sofascore's momentum bar for the game shows that City weren't piling pressure onto Palace, and that they were struggling to create clear-cut chances for themselves. That goal from the German winger changed everything though.

From then onwards, the momentum bar shows that City were completely dominant, and they scored four goals in the second half. Crystal Palace didn't force a save from City's keeper Ederson once in the whole game. The rest of the goals were scored by Sterling (two), Serigo Agüero (one), and Fabian Delph (one). Sane assisted Sterling's first goal, and Agüero's too.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 4.86 5 9 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

5 Manchester City vs QPR (2014/2015)

In Man City's second-biggest victory in their games with the highest xG, they beat a struggling Queens Park Rangers side 6-0. Unlike most of the City games so far, this one does not involve goals from former player Sterling. Instead, the club's all-time top goalscorer, Agüero, bagged a hat-trick in this match. He scored from three of the four attempts on goal that he had, recorded three key passes, and assisted James Milner's goal in the 70th minute. It was an overall fantastic performance from the Argentinian striker, who wound up with a 10/10 match rating from Sofascore. The other scorers in the game were David Silva and Aleksandar Kolarov.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 5.20 6 11 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

4 Manchester United vs Chelsea (2022/2023)

A 4-1 win for the Red Devils, at home to Chelsea, is the second most recent fixture to appear in this top 10, and it breaks their rivals' run in this list too. United pumped a Chelsea side that finished in the bottom half of the table, for the first time since the 1995/96 season, in their penultimate game of the season, that would see them end the season with four successive wins, which meant that they finished third in the league. According to Sofascore, there were a total of 32 shots taken in the game, and 14 were on target - nine of them being for Man U. Three of those nine ended in goals scored by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, and defensive midfielder Casemiro scored his fourth and final goal of the 2022/23 campaign in this match.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 5.22 4 9 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

3 Liverpool vs Leeds United (2021/2022)

The match ratings for this game, by Sofascore, between the Reds and Leeds United are the most telling aspect of it, aside from the 6-0 scoreline. Only one Liverpool player was judged to have put in a performance that was worthy of a score lower than a 7/10: Fabinho. On the other hand, Leeds had four players who couldn't even reach a 6/10 performance, according to Sofascore, and only one of their players had a better rating than Liverpool's Brazilian defensive midfielder: Junior Firpo (6.9/10).

Star players Sadio Mané and Mohammed Salah both scored two goals in this match, and the centre back pairing of captain Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip both contributed a goal each, to take the Liverpool goals for that game to half-a-dozen. Liverpool had 15 shots on target, as per Sofascore, and this game had the smallest margin between their xG and their actual goals scored, with a difference of 0.13.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 5.87 6 15 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

2 Manchester City vs Watford (2019/2020)

For the last time in this list, the winners of four of the last five Premier League titles appear, and you'd be right to have expected an 8-0 result to be at the top of the highest xG recorded by a single team in a Prem game list. But this match sees the biggest discrepancy between xG and goals scored, with City outperforming their xG by 2.18 goals. So, maybe Watford might feel a bit hard done by. Having said that, when you concede within 60 seconds of the game kicking off, and then ship another four goals on top of that before the 20th minute, you should be expected to feature quite high on these lists.

Two of Guardiola's players were given a perfect 10/10 rating by Sofascore for their performances in this match, in late September 2021. One was Bernardo Silva, who scored a hat-trick; the other was Kevin De Bruyne, who found the back of the net once and assisted two others in doing so. To score eight goals from 11 shots on target is very impressive.

Stats from the game Expected goals Goals scored Shots on target 5.87 8 11 Stats taken from Opta and Sofascore

1 Liverpool vs Newcastle (2023/2024)

Atop the board, with a record-breaking xG of 7.24, as per Opta, is Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool against Newcastle United on the first day of 2024. Not only does their performance against the Magpies top this list, it's also the biggest underperformance of xG in the top 10. According to Opta, the Reds should have scored 3.24 more goals than they actually did. This number was boosted by Salah's penalty miss in the first half of the match. The save from Martin Dubravka meant that, including that attempt, he'd missed four of his last 10 penalties for the club.

Even with some astonishing misses, and saves, with Dubravka making 10 in total, and preventing 2.67 goals, as per Sofascore, Liverpool came out as pretty comfortable victors. Salah's penalty in the second half improved his record by scoring from the spot. The Egyptian winger also tapped in an easy chance earlier in the half, which was the culmination of a move that involved all of Klopp's front three. He provided the assist for Cody Gakpo's finish in the 78th minute, which came four minutes after Curtis Jones' goal put his side ahead for the second time in the match.