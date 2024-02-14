Highlights Scoot Henderson showcases exceptional playmaking skills with a dazzling pass and a smooth euro-step.

Austin Reaves surprises with a behind-the-back pass to LeBron James for an emphatic slam.

Anthony Davis stands tall with six blocks, defending the rim on his own and leading the Lakers in their game against the Pistons.

There can be no denying that the NBA is a house of highlights. Every night, the league plays host to some incredible games that come with some equally incredible performances. And, as usual, with such performances comes a ton of replay-worthy moments.

From insane half-court shots to some incredible defensive displays, the NBA has it all. But, with so many games happening at the same time, getting your fair share of highlights is a tall task. But, that's where we at GIVEMESPORT have got your back, especially if you're the type of person who struggles to keep track of what's going on in the league.

Scoot Henderson throws a dime

Passes it off to Jabari Walker who scores an easy layup

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Scoot Henderson was considered to be the second most talented rookie in the 2023 Draft Class. However, a slow start with the Portland Trail Blazers has seen him slide down the rankings. Nevertheless, he continues to improve game after game and is showing glimpses of the ability and skill that the Blazers saw when deciding to invest in him.

Last night, Henderson's playmaking abilities were on full display as he dished out nine assists, one of which was an incredible play that saw Jabari Walker score an easy layup.

The play started with Henderson driving to the basket, with Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Kyle Anderson on him, but in a display of exceptional skill, he avoided all of them with a smooth euro-step before passing it to Walker behind Reid's back.

Scoot Henderson – Playmaking Stats Categories Stats APG 4.7 AST% 27.2 AST Ratio 22.5 USG% 25.1

Unfortunately, his passing wasn't enough to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Blazers fell 121-109. Henderson ended the night with 14 points, one rebound, and nine assists.

Austin Reaves delivers an incredible behind-the-back pass

Sends the pass to LeBron James who finishes the play with an emphatic slam

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't called the Showtime Lakers for nothing. Back in the day, in the late '80s and '90s, the Lakers were led by an exciting group of superstars like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy.

Over the years, the Lakers have continued the tradition of having several big-name players on their roster. The 2023-24 season is no different, as they find themselves led by the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But, another one of their players who could be put in that "big-name" category is Austin Reaves.

In the last three years, Reaves has established himself as a solid shooting guard that any team in the NBA would love to have. While he is known for his scoring and tenacity, Reaves is also quite the playmaker, and last night, he dug into his Magic Johnson bag, dishing out a sensational pass against the Detroit Pistons.

The play in question saw Reaves bringing the ball up the court, before spotting the driving James. Rather than play the simple pass to him, Reaves decided to get fancy with it, going behind the back with the pass to James, who, as expected, had to match such an empathic dish with an equally emphatic finish, going up for the one-handed slam.

Austin Reaves Game Stats vs. Pistons Categories Stats PTS 15 REB 7 AST 6 FG% 33.3 3PT% 40

At 25 years old, Reaves still has a long way to go in his NBA career and with performances like this, he will continue to be a key player, no matter which team he finds himself in.

Anthony Davis defends the basket all on his own

Davis stood tall in the face of two opponents with an incredible block.

Sticking with the same game, the aforementioned Davis also had some replay-worthy moments last night against the Pistons. Davis has always been a force at both ends of the court, and last night was no different. Leading the Lakers against Detroit, he recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. However, what was most incredible was his rim protection, as he registered six blocks on the night.

One of those blocks was a perfect example of Davis' warrior-like mentality, as he defended the rim all on his own. With the majority of the Lakers lined up in the opponent's half, Davis stayed back on defense as a turnover saw Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and newly acquired Simone Fontecchio charging toward him.

Nevertheless, Davis stood his ground and ended up swatting away Ivey's attempted layup before grabbing the rebound and saving the day for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis Blocking Stats Last 5 Games Games Blocks 02/14 (vs. Pistons) 6 02/09 (vs. Pelicans) 1 02/08 (vs. Nuggets) 4 02/05 (vs. Hornets) 3 02/03 (vs. Knicks) 4

As things stand, Davis ranks fifth in the NBA in terms of blocks per game. With 2.5 a night, he is only behind the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Walker Kessler, Brook Lopez, and Rookie of the Year Contender Chet Holmgren.