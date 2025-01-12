Roman Kopylov scored a Hollywood finish at UFC's first show of 2025, and he had to overcome a horrific mask of blood to get his win over Chris Curtis in the very last second of their middleweight fight on Saturday, the 11th of January, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The win was not without controversy. Even though Kopylov had knocked Curtis to the canvas with punching and a particularly brutal head kick, the American fighter Curtis looked as though he was attempting to get back to his feet before the referee waved the entire bout off in the very last second.

Roman Kopylov & Chris Curtis's professional MMA records (as of 11/01/25) Roman Kopylov Chris Curtis Fights 16 44 Wins 13 31 Finishes 11 KO & 2 Subs 17 KO & 1 Sub Losses 3 12

For Kopylov, it was a brilliant buzzer-beater. But Curtis immediately protested the finish, and felt aggrieved to have not been afforded the opportunity to continue the fight, and leave it in the hands of the Octagonside judges.

Roman Kopylov Overcomes Mask of Blood to Finish Chris Curtis

Curtis protests the referee's decision to stop the fight