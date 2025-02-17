Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon perfectly encapsulated the start of Ruben Amorim’s tenure – and fans are displeased with Alejandro Garnacho for a repeated action in north London against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

With a lack of intensity, no semblance of order between teammates and little threat in the final third, the Red Devils succumbed to their ninth loss under the Portuguese as James Maddison opened and closed the scoring in the 13th minute of their affair.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Postecoglou is the first Tottenham manager to do the double – winning home and away – against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The away side, who are now sitting 15th in the Premier League table after 25 outings, have been struck with an injury crisis at the business end of the campaign, leaving Amorim to put square pegs in round holes. In addition, their bench was very youthful.

From Amorim’s talent, January addition Patrick Dorgu covered himself in glory and those of an Old Trafford persuasion took to X (formerly Twitter) to wax lyrical about the all-action 20-year-old, who enjoyed a ‘special’ display on the weekend.

Amorim, who is widely viewed as one of the best young managers in world football, places huge importance on his all-action wing backs and Dorgu – who joined from Lecce last month for £25 million – is able to play at a high intensity on either side.

There were plenty of times during their Spurs encounter when Dorgu would make an overlap on the left-hand side to offer an outlet for Garnacho in the process – but, as evidenced by the raw Dane's highlights package below, the latter would often ignore the former.