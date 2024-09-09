Key Takeaways Tom Brady's broadcast debut received criticism, mostly for his awkwardness.

He confused players, trailed off mid-thought, and seemed uncomfortable at times.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in 2023.

Almost as long as the NFL has been on television, former NFL quarterbacks have gone into the broadcast booth after the ends of their careers.

None of them had a career like seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady , though, and none of them were paid like him to make that move. After Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports following his retirement in 2023, Brady finally made his color commentary debut alongside play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt for the 2024 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8.

Even with an ultra-manicured promo ad that played more like a movie trailer to introduce Brady, his broadcasting debut landed with a dud (Off the Pike podcast with Brian Barrett):

Brady, I will say this, he was not great … I have higher expectations. I think Bill (Belichick) is going to be a lot better than Tom (on television). It’s just one game with Brady, but he wasn’t good at all. I almost felt bad watching it.

Brady’s former head coach on the New England Patriots , Bill Belichick, is also joining the media ranks in 2024, although not as a color commentator but with a podcast and weekly appearances on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

Here’s a look at the few highs and many lows of Brady’s first broadcast foray, which the Cowboys won in dominating fashion, 33-17.

Brady Seemed Awkward, Nervous at Times During Broadcast

Four-time NFL MVP drifted off mid-sentence several times

Brady seemed nervous from the start of the broadcast alongside Burkhardt, who is widely thought of as one of the game's best play-by-play analysts.

From the start, Brady did what many ex-players do early in the broadcast careers in which they're hesitant to be critical of the players. When Burkhardt brought up the record-setting, 4-year, $240 million contract extension Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott signed just before the game and pointed out he'd never been to a Super Bowl or even an NFC Championship Game, Brady hedged.

The Cowboys have won more regular-season games over the last three seasons than any team in the NFL except the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs .

"The entire organization needs to improve in those big moments," Brady said. "And that starts with the quarterback and I know Dak knows that as well."

Perhaps the most insightful moment in the broadcast came when Burkhardt and Brady were discussing both the contracts of Prescott and Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb , who signed a 4-year, $136 million contract extension on Aug. 24.

"I can see why (Dallas owner Jerry Jones) would pay them," Brady said. "I would too, by the way."

Just hours before the start of the Cowboys-Browns game, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Brady was closing on buying a 10 percent stake in the Las Vegas Raiders — something that has also impacted his transition to the broadcast booth.

A few other notable moments from Brady's first broadcast:

Brady confused Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward , calling them "CeeDee Ward" and "Denzel Lamb" after one play.

, calling them "CeeDee Ward" and "Denzel Lamb" after one play. Dallas outside linebacker Micah Parsons received most of Brady's effusive praise during the game. "(Parsons) deals with more double teams than anyone in the NFL, and that's what you deal with as a great pass rusher," Brady said after Parsons sacked Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson

Most of the criticism of Brady seemed to do with him trailing off mid-thought and not finishing sentences, which he seemed to do mostly as plays were ending.

Brady could be heard talking off-mic several times to production assistants headed into commercial breaks.

Brad will cover the Cowboys again in Week 2, broadcasting when the New Orleans Saints visit Dallas on Sept. 15. His Week 3 assignment has yet to be announced.

