Summary WWE enjoyed a successful Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Although all eyes are on John Cena's next move, CM Punk enjoyed himself a successful night.

Not getting the win he wanted, Punk did have a standout moment happen before he entered the match.

With Elimination Chamber in the rear-view mirror, WWE is on the final stretch of the Road to WrestleMania. With the aftermath of the Chamber PLE expected to unfold over the next few weeks, the WWE Universe's immediate reaction let the WWE know how successful their final PLE before the Showcase of the Immortals was.

With all the talk revolving around John Cena, Cody Rhodes and The Rock, one name who had a standout performance in the Chamber was CM Punk. The Best in the World came runner-up in the brutal Steel Cage match, but it was his work before the match that had the WWE Universe talking.

CM Punk quietly went about his business on Saturday night. Avenging his Royal Rumble elimination by inflicting the same fate upon Logan Paul, the Voice of the Voiceless also removed Seth Rollins from the match. A move that would end up costing him, as the Messiah came back to attack Punk, handing the victory to Cena; footage has revealed that Punk's night of action started as he entered his pod. Entering the Chamber last, a fan has posted a clip of Punk spending his free time trying to fix his pod's broken light.

Related WWE Superstars React to John Cena's Heel Turn Following John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn at Elimination Chamber, his fellow WWE Superstars have reacted to his moment.

CM Punk Fixes His Pod During WWE Elimination Chamber

The Best in the World appears to be an electrician as well as a wrestler

Credit: WWE

As with every WWE show, anything can happen. As much as this applies to the unpredictability and drama that goes on inside the ring, it also applies to the things outside of the ring. Whether that is having to adapt to an unwanted chant, a broken microphone or a collapsed piece of apparatus, WWE Superstars have to be on the ball to fix issues in the heat of the moment.

For CM Punk, his night in the Chamber began in a manner which he couldn't have predicted. Footage posted by wrestling YouTuber Brandon Collymore, which has amassed over a million views, reveals Punk having to fix a broken light within his pod as the action unfolded in the ring.

Celebrating his newly-found electrician skills, the Best in the World threw his arms up in celebration before the Toronto crowd began a chorus of CM Punk chants. A moment that was avoided on WWE's programming, it is a reminder of what the WWE Superstars could be doing when the camera isn't on them.

CM Punk's Road to WrestleMania

A seismic Mania match seemingly awaits the Voice of the Voiceless

Credit: WWE

Having had his WrestleMania main event dream crushed at the hands of Seth Rollins, his Chamber elimination furthers the story between the pair. Facing off on the inaugural WWE Raw on Netflix back in January, Punk came out as the winner. Since then, numerous back-and-forths and sly digs have kept the duo in each other's cross hairs.

Butting heads following their Rumble eliminations, the duo have also had Roman Reigns presence to deal with. With all three men's WrestleMania plans more or less unknown, the WWE Universe is anticipating a three-way match between the trio, or at least a rematch between Rollins and Punk on the Grandest Stage of them All.