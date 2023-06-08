After waiting 43 years to win a major trophy, it's safe to say there will be some fragile heads within the West Ham dressing room and fan base alike.

A penalty from Said Benrahma gave the Hammers the lead in their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina last night.

The Italian side pulled it back level before Jarrod Bowen raced through, following a sublime pass from Lucas Paqueta, and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

The scenes in the claret and blue end were magnificent; from fans falling over themselves with joy to David Moyes sprinting down the touchline in Mourinho-esque fashion.

The final whistle kick-started a night of chaos for the players and fans after a tough season. What a way to end the campaign.

VIDEO: How David Moyes celebrated winning the Conference League

The Scottish manager was on fine form in the aftermath of the game. Nothing summed this up more than the incredible footage released by the West Ham Twitter account.

With 'I'm gonna be (500 miles)' by The Proclaimers blasting in the dressing room, the boss displayed his best dance moves in front of all his players.

It really showed a more upbeat side to Moyes, who had won his first trophy since the Community Shield with Manchester United in 2013.

Celebrating with his 87-year-old father was a heart-warming moment for a manager that has not always been fortunate enough to win the big prizes throughout his career.

What time did the celebrations come to a close?

According to Sky Sports News, the party went on all night long - and who can really blame them?

Reporter Gary Cotterill let fans know: "The door closed finally, and the music stopped finally, 45 minutes ago (9.15am)."

It was always going to be a long night ahead with the summer now upon us and the players and staff finally able to fully let go and enjoy themselves.

An emotional night saw former players, Kevin Nolan and Mark Noble, brought to tears following a 40-year drought in terms of major silverware.

The last honour the club won was the FA Cup in 1980, meaning many of the supporters witnessing last night would have never witnessed the like before.

A heart-warming occasion shows exactly what football is about and ultimately proves the Conference League to be a good thing for the clubs involved.