The WWE, under Triple H, have found themselves travelling the world more so than ever before. Having taken their talents to Puerto Rico, England, Germany and Australia, alongside numerous other territories, one location they love returning to is Canada. With their second PLE of the year set to emanate from Toronto, the show will play host to the Final Boss. Announcing on SmackDown that he expects an answer from Cody Rhodes following his eerie ultimatum, excitement has been at boiling point ever since. Set to return to Toronto for the first time since 2003, footage has resurfaced of his last WWE appearance in The Six, and it is a classic Rock throwback.

2003 was a successful year for The Rock. Turning heel for the first time in four years, the Final Boss became Hollywood Rock during this period. Shaving his head and possessing a new-found cocky attitude, The Rock enjoyed programmes with the likes of Hulk Hogan and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. A short-lived yet enjoyable run, one of his most memorable moments as Hollywood Rock came when Raw rolled around to Canada. With the Brahma Bull set to return to Canada on Saturday night, fans have been reminiscing on his last visit.

The Rock Tells Off Toronto

The Final Boss has always had a way with words

The energy that Hollywood Rock brought to proceedings was remarkable. Managing to have crowds in the palm of his hand wherever he went, the Brahma Bull was on his A-game in 2003 when he ran down Toronto for just less than ten minutes. Sporting his infamous leather pants, leather blazer and sunglasses, he didn't hold back as he berated the crowd in one of the most incredibly entertaining heel promos in recent memory.

"Stronger than a bear, faster than a buck, the biggest thing to hit Canada cause the Maple Leafs suck".

The Rock's Next Appearance in Toronto

The Final Boss wants an answer

Producing a must-watch combination of chaos and hilarity as the Final Boss, the Rock will be ready to be booed as he walks through the doors of the Rogers Centre on Saturday night. Having left a sour taste in the mouths of the WWE Universe in Toronto, fans will be on the edge of their seats when the People's Champion walks through the curtain. Despite his previous antics in Toronto, he has advertised his segment as something that fans can't miss.

Arriving on Friday Night SmackDown to announce the location for WrestleMania 42, the Final Boss also called Cody Rhodes out to the ring to deliver an ominous message to the American Nightmare. Telling the Undisputed WWE Champion that he wants his soul and wants him to be his champion, he demanded that he have an answer at the Elimination Chamber. With WrestleMania season already providing fans with countless hours of entertainment, this segment is sure to shake things up ahead of Vegas' Mania.