Highlights The Knicks found motivation from a "loud and proud" fart in the locker room pre-Game 5.

The player who unleashed it denied responsibility with a straight face, making the team laugh.

The bonding experience further solidified the Knicks' teamwork and success.

The New York Knicks find themselves one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter century, thanks to a 121-91 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers a few nights ago. But the motivating factor that propelled the Knicks to the win might have been a simple as flatulence.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, shortly before the Knicks took to the court for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, an unnamed player unleashed a massive fart in the locker room, which was silent, but deadly. That reportedly motivated the team, and led them to record their best game of the playoffs thus far.

“It was very loud and that was about it. It was loud but proud, is really what it was. It was purely audio, [no smell]. When it happened, it strung along for, I would say a lot longer than one might expect for a fart of that volume and in that context. It was [epic].”

Motivation for the Knicks?

Knicks proceeded to easily win Game 5 despite multiple injuries

Katz would not reveal which player was responsible for the flatulence. However, he did reveal that the entire locker room knew which player it was, but the player denied it with a straight face. That made the locker room laugh.

“A few, a few players looked over, it actually didn't get a reaction audibly at all. It, it got pure silence and a look over to that one player and that one player looked around as, as if he was being inconspicuous and said with the completely straight face, sums up with the pipes in here. No, that got the huge laugh.” — Fred Katz

The fart apparently brought out the best in the Knicks, as they would go on to stomp the Pacers out in Game 5. Jalen Brunson put up 44 points, reaching the 40 point mark for the fifth time this postseason. He now has the second-most 40 point playoff games in franchise history, only to Patrick Ewing, and could tie that mark on Friday night in Game 6.

Unorthodox Chemistry Building Strategy

Knicks are defying the odds thanks to their closely-knit nature

It is entirely possible that the fart brought the locker room even closer together than it already is. The Knicks have been playing through this postseason representing the idea that teamwork makes the dream work, as they continue to roll along despite missing prominent pieces of their lineup due to injury.

The ‘Nova Knicks’ of Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo remain the core of the club through its winning ways, as the trio won a championship at Villanova back in 2016, and seek to bring that glory to the Knicks for the first time in over a half-century.

They are looking at a tall order, but their bondage has gotten them this far. The Pacers will attempt to stop that from happening, however, as they will try to force a Game 7 which would be in New York. If the Knicks win on Friday, however, they will have punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.