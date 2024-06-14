Highlights Iowa CB Cooper Dejean slipped to pick No. 40 in the 2024 draft, and the Eagles traded up ten spots to grab him from the Commanders.

In a new video from draft night, both team's GMs traded friendly jabs over the phone as Howie Roseman bargained for an even better deal.

Commanders' head honcho Adam Peters ultimately convinced Roseman to accept his final proposal.

Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean was widely expected to be a first round pick in this year's NFL Draft. In GIVEMESPORT's final mock draft, Dejean was projected to go to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 23 overall.

Sometimes, though, reality doesn't always live up to expectations. Dejean slid into the second day of the draft, slipping all the way to pick No. 40. Then, as they seem to so often do, the Philadelphia Eagles deftly moved around the draft board, trading up ten spots to select the versatile defensive back.

Dejean is the second straight cornerback the Eagles selected, following their pick of Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the first round. They surrendered picks No. 50, 53 and 161 in exchange for No. 40, 78, and 152, originally held by the Washington Commanders.

Now, video has emerged from the Commanders' draft room at the time of the trade, which shows Washington general manager Adam Peters trying to get the deal across the finish line with Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman.

Peters may have told Roseman he was a "pain in the a**", though he was also sure to applaud his trade partner's tenacity, calling the Philly GM "a good man" who "drives a hard bargain". Both sides have been pleased with the early returns on the trade thus far in OTAs.

Dejean Could Be Steal of the Draft

Washington added potential starters on both sides with picks from trade

CREDIT: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dejean has prototypical size for a cornerback at 6'0½" and 200 pounds, and he moves exceptionally well for a player his stature.

His skill set is deep for a converted safety, and his best trait is his route recognition. Dejean isn't an elite man-coverage corner, but he deciphers routes well before their break and uses his vision to create excellent spacing between himself, receivers, and the ball. He should do an excellent job at avoiding penalties at the NFL level.

Dejean is unique as a prospect because of his tremendous returning skills. He can return kickoffs, though he's best at punt returns, where he's able to use his size and athleticism to force missed tackles in open space.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons at the D1 level, Cooper Dejean is the only player to match or exceed each of these benchmarks: 80+ tackles, 5+ tackles for loss, 5+ interceptions, 10.0+ yard punt return average, 2+ defensive touchdowns, & 1+ return touchdowns.

The reason someone with that profile fell out of the first round is because of the broken fibula Dejean suffered last November. For a defensive back that relies on his ability to close space at the top of routes, any questions about Dejean's explosiveness would naturally cause teams to lower their grade on him.

Nevertheless, he appeared healthy after holding a private workout for interested teams in early April, and reports out of Eagles' camp have been positive on the Iowa alum.

As for the Commanders, they drafted defensive back Mike Sainristil out of Michigan with the 50th overall pick and Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott with pick No. 53. Both project as the top backups at their respective positions heading into training camp.

And, with the 161st overall pick that Peters really had to haggle for, the team drafted safety Dominique Hampton out of Washington University. He led the Huskies in tackles each of the past two seasons and is expected to be an immediate special teams contributor in the NFL.

Though it'll be years before we can tell who won this trade between the Eagles and the Commanders, it's always fun to see these inside snippets of the war room, especially when division rivals are manning the phones.

