Highlights Japan's Hinata Miyazawa has been a standout player in the Women's World Cup, scoring 5 goals and contributing 1 assist so far.

Miyazawa plays for MyNavi Sendai in the Japan Women's Empowerment Professional Football League.

Japan has scored a total of 14 goals in the tournament, with Miyazawa accounting for 5 of them, putting her in contention for the Golden Boot.

The 2023 Women's World Cup has been full of dramatic moments, incredible goals, and awe-inspiring individual performances.

Japan are a team that have caught the eye of football fans everywhere, having scored 11 goals in the group stage and conceded none.

In the running to claim the prestigious Golden Boot at this year's tournament is young star Hinata Miyazawa.

Throughout the early stages of the Women's World Cup, the 23-year-old has been phenomenal in front of goal. At the time of writing, she's scored five goals in four matches, and has clocked up a single assist between efforts.

Helping her nation to claim the top spot in Group C and contributing two of the goals in the team’s 4-0 takedown of Spain, the midfielder has been prolific and an integral part of Nadeshiko Japan this tournament.

But who is Miyazawa, how long has she been part of her national team’s set-up, and who does she play for at club level?

What club does Miyazawa play for?

Born in Minamiashigara, a city located in Kanagawa Prefecture, Miyazawa graduated high school and immediately began playing in the Nadeshiko League.

In 2018, she joined Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza and was awarded the Best Young Player in the L.League in her first season.

After playing under Masato Nagata for three years and making 83 appearances in all competitions, she left Tokyo Verdy Beleza to join the Japan Women's Empowerment Professional Football League.

In the inaugural WE 2021/22 season, Miyazawa made 19 league appearances for her current team, MyNavi Sendai, and netted three goals.

In her second year with MySendai, she made 26 appearances across all competitions but only managed to score one goal.

How long has Hinata Miyazawa played for Japan?

While playing at the under-17 and under-20 levels for her country, Miyazawa has appeared in both the 2016 U-17 and 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cups.

Four months after appearing at the latter, the midfielder debuted for the Japan senior team in a game against Norway.

Earlier this summer, the 23-year-old was called up for the Japan Women’s World Cup squad and made her debut in the 5-0 victory over Zambia.

During the game, she opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and found home again in the 62nd.

For her efforts during the game, she was awarded the Player of the Match trophy and has since gone on to net three more during the group stages and in the round of 16 game against Norway.

How many goals has Hinata Miyazawa scored at the Women’s World Cup?

Due to their clinical play, creativity and fine finishing in their opponent's penalty area, Japan has scored a total of 14 goals during the Women’s World Cup thus far.

Five of those goals have been contributed by Miyazawa — two against Zambia, two against Spain and one against Norway.

These strikes, along with a singular assist, puts the midfielder ahead of stars such as Jill Roord, Alexandra Popp and Kadidiatou Diani in the race for the Golden Boot.

They both come in close behind Miyazawa with four goals each. But only Diani, who plays for France, remains in the tournament.

Bringing up the rear are players such as England’s Lauren James, who has scored three and has also registered a trio of assists, and Spain's Aitana Bonmati, who has also popped home three goals but has just two assists to her name.

If Japan does successfully progress from their game against Sweden in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup, we can definitely expect Miyazawa to strike some more screamers through her opponents' nets this summer.

What have Hinata Miyazawa’s ratings been during the Women’s World Cup?

During Japan’s 5-0 opening game against Zambia, Miyazawa was awarded the highest player rating of the match by statistics website, Fotmob.

She earned herself a 9.2 rating for scoring two goals in 89 minutes and having an accurate pass rating of 86 per cent.

Due to coming on in the 59th minute of Nadeshiko Japan’s second group stage game against Costa Rica, the 23-year-old earned herself a 7.4 rating.

During the course of the game, she won 100 per cent of her ground dual battles and created a trio of chances for her teammates.

In Japan’s third and final Group C game against Spain, Miyazawa was again given a 9.2 player rating, the highest of the match.

With two goals and one assist, the midfielder put in a shift before being benched at half-time.

During the round of 16 match against Norway, she was awarded the second-highest player rating of 8.3.

She was only bested by attacking midfielder Aoba Fujino, who provided one assist, created four chances and won 100 percent of her aerial duels.

What is next for Japan in the Women’s World Cup?

Due to their 3-1 win over Norway in the round of 16, Japan are now due to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

There, they will face Sweden, who claimed victory over four-time champions, the US women’s national team, via a sudden-death penalty shootout.

The match is due to take place on Friday, 11 August at Eden Park, New Zealand.

If Futoshi Ikeda’s side comes out of the quarter-final game victorious, they will advance to the semi-final round where they will face Spain, who defeated the Netherlands in their own last-eight encounter.