Highlights The NFL has unanimously banned hip-drop tackles for player safety reasons, enforcing a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

The rule change addresses a contentious issue not requested by the NFLPA, and it may only last one season.

Other approved rule changes include teams receiving a third challenge, as well as replay assistants being allowed to correct penalties.

The swivel "hip-drop" tackle has become a contentious issue in the NFL over the last few years, reaching a fever pitch this past fall when Baltimore Ravens' star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending ankle injury just before the NFL playoffs.

Despite vociferous pushback from the players, the league has unanimously agreed to ban the maneuver, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. There will be a 15-yard penalty for any tackler who commits the foul, and an automatic first down will be awarded to the offense should the offender be a defensive player.

It's an incredibly rare case of a rule being pushed through for the sake of "player safety" that didn't originate as a proposal from the NFL Player's Association. It's possible the ban on hip-drop tackles only lasts one season—akin to the league's reactionary decision to allow teams to challenge pass interference calls following the 2018 NFC Championship Game—though, at the very least, it'll be in play for the 2024 season.

Other rule changes that the league approved at the annual League Meetings included giving teams a third challenge if one of their first two is successful, as well as giving the independent replay assistant a chance to correct objectively egregious or falsely-awarded penalties.

What is a Hip Drop Tackle?

It will be extremely tough to legislate the technique out of the game

Hip-drop tackles have been a divisive topic since they've entered the limelight. Some players—on both offense and defense—have gone on the record expressing their disapproval over eliminating what they consider to be a natural tackle for a defender in a high-speed game.

The name of the game on defense is finding a way to get incredibly strong and quick 200-pound athletes to the ground when they're fighting with all they have to do the opposite. Outlawing the hip-drop tackle would make a defender's already near-impossible job in today's NFL landscape that much more difficult.

Specifically, a hip-drop tackle is when a defender grabs a runner with both hands or wraps him up with both arms AND brings the runner to the ground by swiveling his hip or lower body, causing the tackler to land on and trap the runner's legs below their body.

As you might expect, the news was not met with cheers and celebration by the players. The new rule is just another in a long line that has made playing defense exceptionally difficult in the modern NFL. Not to mention that it gives referees yet another discretionary opportunity to insert themselves into the game (not that they needed one).

Player safety has become an issue of the utmost importance in recent years, as new research on concussions, CTE, and bodily wear and tear shows just how dangerous football really is. To that end, the league has instituted important measures, like an independent concussion evaluator on both sidelines during games, but they're clearly still attempting to balance the safety of players with the intuitiveness and entertainment value of the game.

For now, the league will move forward with the ban on hip-drop tackles in place, as well as a few other rules that may soon include changes to kickoffs. How the new rule actually plays out in practice, though, could remain a divisive issue for years to come.

