Aston Villa being linked to players like Hirving Lozano is 'exciting' at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for European football, the Midlands club could be shopping in a different market during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news - Hirving Lozano

Lozano signed for Napoli back in 2019 for a then-club-record fee of £36m.

The Italian club won the Serie A title this season, with Lozano starting 20 league games, scoring three times and providing three assists, as per FBref.

Now, however, it looks like he could be on his way out the door.

It's understood that Lozano has been offered to Chelsea, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also interested.

Lozano's former advisor, Alessandro Monfrecola, has suggested that Aston Villa or West Ham United would be good moves for his former client.

He said: "West Ham’s proposal for Lozano? I believe that if Lozano leaves Napoli he will do so for an English club. The rumours coming from Mexico tell me that there is interest from English clubs. I think Aston Villa or West Ham will be the solution for Lozano."

It's an exciting time for Villa after qualifying for Europe under the guidance of Unai Emery.

What has Jones said about Lozano?

Jones has suggested that Lozano is an exciting name to be linked with for Villa fans.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Lozano is an exciting name to be linked to. This is the best thing about being Aston Villa in this window. All the hype that comes with every transfer rumour, the struggle of being an Aston Villa supporter is probably the reality of which ones are actually followed through with becoming transfers.

"That's going to be the most difficult aspect of this, not just for fans, but for journalists too. You're going to have to try and figure out the believability of each rumour."

Would Lozano be a good signing for Villa?

Although Lozano hasn't been at his best this campaign, he's proven over the years that he's an excellent winger.

The Mexican has scored 113 goals and provided 71 assists in 383 career games, according to Transfermarkt.

Playing in Europe means Villa's fixture schedule will be hectic next season, so adding more quality in depth will be important.

The 27-year-old also has the ability to break into the starting 11, not just become a squad player at Villa Park.