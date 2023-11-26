Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have used their national exposure to promote charitable causes like the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started the kettle celebration trend by jumping into one during a game in 2016, and the celebration went viral.

Other Cowboys players (and some opponents) have continued the tradition of using the kettle as a prop in touchdown celebrations despite receiving fines from the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys played their first Thanksgiving Day game back in 1966 as general manager Tex Schramm felt it could introduce the young franchise to a national audience. Since then, Dallas has played a game on the holiday each year except for 1975 and 1977.

The Cowboys' national exposure, not just on Thanksgiving but on a consistent basis each and every season, provides a unique opportunity to promote charitable causes, especially during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army is very active on Thanksgiving Day, providing meals for thousands of families, and the organization has regularly been featured during NFL broadcasts, encouraging people across the country to donate to the cause.

For the last 133 years, the Salvation Army has run its famous Red Kettle campaign. As you've undoubtedly seen somewhere in your hometown, volunteers hold the kettles, and people can put bills and coins in to help the less fortunate.

Giant models of the kettles have been a fixture near the end zones at AT&T Stadium for nearly a decade during the holiday season, and in 2016, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott used one of the buckets as a prop, and a legendary touchdown celebration was born.

Read more: Why the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had the first Salvation Army bucket jump

USA Today Sports

While the kettle touchdown celebration has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, the first celebration involving the Salvation Army bucket did not occur on the holiday. It actually happened during a late-season matchup between the Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December 2016.

Elliott, then just a rookie, was having a fantastic season for the Cowboys and had noticed the vast kettles before the game. In the second quarter, he took a handoff and rushed for two yards into the end zone. He then made a dash for one of the red buckets and jumped right in.

The moment was a big one for Elliott, as he'd just broken the Cowboys' rookie record for touchdowns. NFL fans love clever touchdown celebrations, and this was no exception. The moment quickly went viral online as clips of the jump spread widely.

Elliott was part of the first Thanksgiving celebration as well and was fined

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Due in part to Elliott's celebration, the NFL promotion was a successful one for the Salvation Army and ultimately led the organization to include the kettles during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving games as well. Prior to the 2018 Turkey Day game against the Washington Commanders, Elliott noticed the kettles on the field and licked his chops.

Elliott managed to score a touchdown in the first quarter of the game, and this time around, the running back had a trick up his sleeve. Rather than jumping into the kettle himself, he pulled out $21 and made a donation. The sum of the money was obviously meant to match his jersey number.

But the kettles weren't done for the day. Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott put the Cowboys up with a rushing touchdown. Elliott picked up his young signal-caller, walked over to the Salvation Army bucket, and deposited Prescott inside.

The first time Elliott jumped into the pot in 2016, the NFL decided against fining the running back. On his own, however, the Ohio State alum donated $21,000 to the charity. However, after Zeke performed his donation celebration and dropped Prescott into the kettle, he was fined $13,261.

Zeke and Dak haven't been the only Cowboys to get in on the fun

Ezekiel Elliott seemingly inspired his teammates to utilize the kettles when they got the chance. During the 2022 season, the Cowboys were facing off against the rival New York Giants, and after scoring a short touchdown, Dalton Schultz called over his fellow tight ends, who performed a whack-a-mole celebration.

A week later, Elliott himself had another chance to celebrate with the kettle. Dallas was blowing out the Indianapolis Colts and the running back scored a short touchdown, afterward jumping in for what turned out to be his last Salvation Army celebration in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Despite the publicity the players created for the charity, the NFL was not amused. The league fined Dallas tight ends Sean McKeon, Peyton Hendershot, Dalton Schultz, and Jake Ferguson a total of $27,094 for their antics. After Elliott pulled off his celebration the following week, he was fined another $13,261.

The Cowboys haven't been the only team to use the Salvation Army kettles

The Cowboys haven't been the only team to use the kettles as props during a celebration. On Christmas Eve in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles came to town, and DeVonta Smith scored on a nine-yard reception, breaking a 27-27 tie between the bitter rivals.

Smith called over his fellow Eagles and mocked pulling a ski mask over his head. He then "kicked in" the door and proceeded to rob the kettle of its contents. He and his teammates faux passed their stolen goods backward. The Cowboys would get the last laugh, however, with a 40-34 victory.

The 2023 season saw more Cowboys get in on the fun. KaVontae Turpin jumped into the kettle on Thanksgiving Day after scoring a 34-yard touchdown in a blowout win over the Commanders, pulling a turkey leg out of the bell.

And DaRon Bland also made a beeline for the kettle after recording his record fifth pick-six of the year during the victory. Elliott may be gone, but the Cowboys are keeping the tradition alive.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 10 most iconic NFL Thanksgiving performances