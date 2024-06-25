Highlights The NBA's television broadcasting has evolved significantly with lucrative deals worth billions over the decades.

The NBA has a new broadcasting deal on the horizon. Currently entrenched in negotiations with various networks and platforms, their next contract is projected to be worth close to $100 billion.

How did the league get to this point? What changes could befall NBA television?

Here’s a look at the history of the NBA’s television broadcasting, including their contractual agreements, financial growth, and how both a new league and platform could change the landscape of their next deal.

Programming Rights Pre-1990

This era of NBA television consisted of numerous network changes, and left behind a messy trail of contracts

The NBA, founded in 1946, didn’t appear on American television until it was in its eighth season. Entering their first agreement with a television broadcaster for the 1953-54 season, the NBA signed with the DuMont Television Network.

Due to financial issues, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) ended up acquiring the broadcasting rights from DuMont the following season. NBC continued to air games until 1962, when Sports Network Incorporated took the reins of the NBA’s television rights.

Sports Network Incorporated had some skin in the sports broadcasting game, as in the same year of their acquisition of the NBA, they lost the broadcasting rights to the Cleveland Browns. This experience, however, resulted in a similar outcome, as they would only televise NBA games for two seasons.

In 1964, the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) acquired the rights to televise games. This would end up being the longest relationship the NBA would have with a television network at the time, as ABC would continue to air games until 1973.

Another agreement the NBA entered on the side a year earlier (1972) was a 10-year contract with Georgia-local WTCG to broadcast Atlanta Hawks games. Ted Turner, an entrepreneur who owned both WTCG and the Hawks, was looking for a way to both showcase and grow his business ventures. This deal was unrelated to ABC’s contract, but Turner’s ambition would come back into play later.

The NBA would then move from ABC to the Columbia Broadcasting System, which would shorten its name the following year (1974) to the more recognizable CBS. Although CBS would retain the rights to televise games until 1990, the first handful of seasons shown to their viewers were defined by a combination of poor ratings and production quality, and presented a scandal-ridden league.

This would lead to the NBA looking for a national broadcaster who could present their new influx of young stars in a more positive light and to a larger audience, resulting in a cable deal with the USA network in 1979. The NBA also signed a deal with the then up-and-coming ESPN in 1982, who would air regular season games on Sundays for two seasons.

By this point in time (1984), two things had happened with WTCG: their contract with the NBA had come to an end, and Turner had grown the network tremendously on a national level, rebranding it as SuperStation WTBS in the process. Because of their newfound popularity, financial capital, and capacity to broadcast to a wider audience, WTBS was able to acquire cable rights from both USA and ESPN, airing the NBA alongside CBS up until 1990.

NBA Television Rights Pre-1990 Network Time Span DuMont 1953-1954 NBC 1954-1962 Sports Network Inc. 1962-1964 ABC 1964-1973 WTCG 1972-1982 CBS 1973-1990 USA 1979-1984 ESPN 1982-1984 TBS 1985-2002 TNT 1987-2002

The first 37 years of televised NBA basketball were cluttered and tumultuous, as both the NBA and cable television were still finding their footing. At the start of the new decade, however, began a new era for the NBA as its relationship with television became much more consistent and mutually advantageous as both sides would reach new heights of success.

Programming Rights Post-1990

It took a few decades, but the NBA was able to establish a consistent presence on television

Turner had extended his contracts with the NBA in 1987 and 1989, granting broadcasting rights to his networks, both (the newly shortened) TBS and TNT. This was also when Inside the NBA began airing on TNT, as it would slowly begin collecting its iconic crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal over the following decades.

CBS’s contract expired in 1990, and they lacked the capital of other major networks at the time. NBC, taking the opportunity to get back into business with the NBA, acquired CBS’s rights to broadcast the league.

The NBA continued airing on these three networks until their contracts all expired in 2002, resulting in possibly the most significant year in NBA broadcasting to date. While Turner was able to hold onto the rights to broadcast the NBA on TNT, Disney walked away with the biggest share of the league.

The now Disney-owned ESPN and ABC would split the broadcasting rights of TBS and NBC, respectively. All of these deals would last until 2014, when the league would re-up with all networks for another decade.

NBA Television Rights Post-1990 Network Time Span TBS 1984-2002 NBC 1990-2002 TNT 1987-2025 ESPN 2002-2025 ABC 2002-2025

Now in 2024, the NBA is set to make more money and reach more fans, than ever before. But how, exactly, has the league’s broadcasting finances looked up until this point?

Both the NBA and Television Have Seen Massive Popularity Spikes

Throughout its time on television, the NBA has increased its fiscal value tremendously

The first deal the NBA entered with DuMont was for a total of $39,000, which NBC would then absorb along with other programming due to DuMont’s lack of finances. While the finances for the next decade aren’t as well documented, the NBA’s contract with ABC in 1964 would wind up being worth roughly $650,000 per year until 1973.

This is when CBS would take over ABC’s broadcasting rights, and would hold onto them until 1990. This period saw the network sign four extensions (in addition to their initial agreement) and pay almost $387 million.

Meanwhile, the NBA was still making deals on the side, including their local agreement with Turner and their first venture into cable with the USA network. The USA network initially paid $1.5 million for three years, and would then extend for another two years, costing them $11 million.

In 1984, Turner had amassed enough capital to transmute his local contract into a national one. Between 1984 and 2002, Turner’s deals with the NBA to broadcast on both TNT and TBS were worth a combined $1,607,000,000.

Although this is a significant amount for the time, it looks like peanuts compared to their more recent deals. In 2002, the NBA would receive $2.4 billion between the Disney-owned ABC and ESPN, and $2.2 billion from Turner for TNT ($4.6 million).

From here, the contracts got much simpler and much more expensive. In 2007, the NBA renewed all contracts for a total of $7.4 billion, and again in 2014 for $24 billion.

NBA Confirmed Payout by Decade Decade NBA's Confirmed Payout 1950s >$39,000 1960s >$4,550,000 1970s >$24,800,000 1980s >$359.9 million 1990s >$2.86 billion 2000s >$12 billion 2010s >$24 billion

With the agreements set to end this year, and negotiations already underway, the NBA is likely to make a momentous amount of money. And, with the advent of streaming services since negotiations last rolled around, it could be with an entirely new platform.

A New League Could Factor Into Negotiations

With the recent rise of popularity in the WNBA, they could easily play into the NBA’s next television deal

The WNBA was founded much later in 1997 and originally saw its games airing on the female-oriented Lifetime and Oxygen, as well as some games aired on NBC until 2002 as a part of their contract with the NBA. 2007 marked the first time television rights were paid to a female league when the WNBA signed its own individual contract extension with ESPN.

The WNBA would continue to run on ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC (the Disney-owned networks) and would end up extending their contract until 2022, making about $1 million a year per team. The WNBA’s next television deal with ION Television would wind up being their largest to date, paying $39 million and lasting until 2025.

WNBA Network Growth Decade Network Own Deal? Profitable? 1990s Lifetime, Oxygen, NBC No No 2000s NBC, ESPN, Yes No 2010s ESPN, ESPN2, ABC Yes Yes 2020s ION Yes Yes

With the recent rise in popularity of the WNBA and the relative proximity of their contractual expiration with television to the NBA’s, it’s very possible that the leagues could be included together as a part of a package deal if a network is willing to pay the price tag. Regardless of whether the WNBA is able to get its own television package or if it’s included with the NBA,

What Will the NBA Look Like Going Forward?

With negotiations still underway, the league could end up on a myriad of different platforms by the time their current contract expires

The NBA could very well still end up on television when the ink on their new contract is dry, but with the announcement of the final season of the beloved Inside the NBA, it will no doubt be a different experience for fans. This would be even more evident if the NBA turns to a streaming service as their primary broadcaster, such as Netflix or Hulu. Games were streamed this season over HBO Max as a part of their deal with TNT, so the NBA already has experience streaming games (even if not exclusively).

No matter where the NBA and WNBA end up, though, they’ll certainly make more money and garner more viewers than ever before. Aside from the loss of the most popular show showcasing the sport, the biggest change likely to come to basketball fans is the way in which they access their games.