It is universally recognized that the crest of a sports team, whatever the sport, is nothing more than a visual representation of the history, origins and values of each team. A narrative built around the elements and colors that make up the team.

In MLS , the various franchises are no exception to the rule. But if there's one thing they all have in common, it's the goal they set themselves when creating their logo: to enable fans to identify with it. The logo is the club's image, the one that everyone remembers first and foremost, so its meaning must be memorable.

However, one of the characteristics of MLS teams is that they are not afraid to rebrand and change names and identities. Of the 10 clubs that took part in the first season of North American football's elite in 1996, all have modified or completely changed their logo at least once, while four of them have also changed their name (Tampa Bay Mutiny ceased to exist in 2002).

Even the league itself has not been afraid to make a switch with a bold new league logo unveiled in 2014, unlike the other major sports leagues in North America.

Atlanta United FC

The city's seal and the legacy of the 1996 Olympic Games inspired the shape of the Atlanta United crest. At its center, the five stripes, reinforced by the presence of a capital ‘A’, are a reminder of the club's five pillars: Unity, Determination, Community, Excellence and Innovation. The black color is a tribute to the city's railway history.

Austin FC

The shield-like shape of the Austin FC logo is in stark contrast to its message of peace. Two intertwined oaks, one representing the city, the other the club, and their roots supporting eleven leaves, personified by the eleven players, offer a message of unity. All colored with a bright green, symbolizing Austin's energy.

CF Montréal

While the name and aesthetics of its crests have evolved since 2012 and its introduction into MLS, CF Montreal — founded under the name Impact de Montréal — has retained certain key elements. Starting with the Fleur de Lys, the official emblem of Quebec, and the black and blue colors, references to the early years of the club, founded in 1992.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC adopted the same colorway as North Carolina's NFL team, the Carolina Panthers . The shape of the logo is meant to resemble a coin, honoring Charlotte's history as the first city to have a U.S. Mint branch. The crown represents Charlotte's nickname, "Queen City".

Chicago Fire FC

From the ashes of the great Chicago fire in 1871, Fire was born. This is reflected in its first logo, derived from the Cross of Saint Florian, a common symbol for fire departments in the United States. And despite its modernization, it has always retained its essence, like the six dots, an allusion to the stars on the city's flag, one of which commemorates the terrible tragedy.

Chivas USA

Colorado Rapids

The visual identity of Colorado Rapids has evolved greatly over the years, undergoing two major re-brands. Originally depicting the Colorado River and the mountains in the background, it was later given a more minimalist and impersonal design.

But the inauguration of Dick's Sporting Goods Park in 2007 prompted the club's management to rethink their logo, this time coming up with a modern take on elements of its predecessors, such as the region's Rocky Mountains and the number 96, a tribute to the club's inaugural season in MLS.

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew SC is the only club to have featured people on its logo. From 1996 to 2014, three workers were represented. But the need to modernize the club's image forced the management to rethink its logo and come up with one that was much more in keeping with the 21st century.

However, the yellow and black colorway, a symbol of energy and power and the pride of the city, were retained. In 2021, the change of ownership was synonymous with a third re-branding, this time proposing a visual identity that was widely contested by fans.

D.C. United

True symbols of Washington, D.C., the bald eagle, the stars, representative of the region's jurisdiction, as well as the red, black and white colors have never left the local club's crest, despite the various modifications to their support. A remarkable evolution at a time when the modern often takes precedence over the symbolic.

FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati has one of the most colourful logos in Major League Soccer. In orange and blue, it features a winged lion holding a sword, a symbol taken from the Dayton Dutch Lions, the team's launch partner in 2015, when it was still playing in the USL Championship.

FC Dallas

The difference between the original logo of the Dallas Burn (1996 - 2004) and that of FC Dallas (2005 - present) is such that it is hard to imagine that they belong to the same club.

From a fire-breathing black horse with legs in the shape of a lightning bolt to a shield decorated with the emblems of Texas (bull, Lone Star), its modernization is the result of management's desire to make a fresh start. This was reflected in the opening of Toyota Stadium in 2007, the new home of the Frisco Kids.

Houston Dynamo FC

Founded under the name Houston 1836, the Texan franchise quickly adopted the name Houston Dynamo — barely a year later. This was an opportunity for the management to immediately refresh their brand image, while retaining the club's original colors. The move was a tribute to Houston's energy-based industrial economy and to the Houston Dynamos, the former soccer team that played between 1983 and 1991.

Inter Miami CF

Unveiled in 2018, Inter Miami 's coat of arms pays tribute to the Floridian city's art-deco heritage. Predominantly pink and black and circular, it features two white herons at its center, their legs intertwined to form an ‘M’. An animal that also lends its name to the nicknames of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's team.

LA Galaxy

To date, the LA Galaxy has had two different logos. The first, unveiled in 1996, featured a golden swirl with the word ‘Galaxy’ at its center, a design conceived by Nike when the league was first conceived.

Ten years later, David Beckham's arrival at the club prompted the directors to change the logo. It has now become a traditional shield with a four-pointed star in a dark blue and bold design, and is one of the league's best-known crests in the world.

Los Angeles FC

Derived from the Los Angeles' city seal, the LAFC logo stands out for its simplicity. Gold on a black background, the world-famous initials ‘L.A’ and a wing, a symbol of power, strength and speed universally recognized throughout different cultures, from the Romans to the Aztecs.

Miami Fusion

Minnesota United FC

Created by Zeus Jones, the Minnesota United logo is a tribute to the mid-western state, whose colors it features. The badge features a stylized loon, the state bird of Minnesota, with 11 feathers (the 11 players).

The blue diagonal, representing the Mississippi River, separates two white stripes, Saint-Paul and Minneapolis. The North Star at the top of the logo was inspired by ‘L'Étoile du Nord,’ which is the state motto.

Nashville SC

If one word had to describe the Nashville SC logo, ‘minimalism’ would seem the most apt. A choice made in anticipation of the club's accession to MLS in 2020. Using the electric gold and acoustic blue colors of the city's flag, the coat of arms is an octagon made up of a capital ‘N’ and multiple vertical bars, a reference to sound waves and vibrations and the city's links with the music industry.

New England Revolution

Perhaps the former New England Revolution logo is one of the most iconic in MLS history. Based on the flag of the United States, it featured the famous horizontal stripes and a ball, similar to that of the Champions League, on which each star represented one of the six states that make up New England.

A vintage feel has been lost in the modernized version of the logo, which, while retaining the Revolution's original colors, looks similar to many of the league's other crests.