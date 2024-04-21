The Los Angeles Clippers began their quest for an NBA championship tonight as they faced up against Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the hot-in form Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.

But, with their leading talisman, Kawhi Leonard, ruled out of game one due to a right knee inflammation, and his availability status going forward into game two and beyond still remaining in question, league insider Mark Medina believes that history could once again be repeating itself, as it pertains to the Clippers and their post-season injury woes.

Clippers’ Face Post-Season Injury Troubles Once Again

Mavericks are considered series favorites over Clippers, despite L.A. holding higher seed

Despite the All-Star firepower that stacks the Clippers' roster, with 34 All-Star appearances split between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, they went into the first-round of the NBA playoffs shorthanded, with Leonard ruled out of game one with 'right knee inflammation'.

As such, the bookies had the Mavericks as three-point favorites to win game 1, despite the Clippers finishing the 2023-24 regular season with an ever-so-slightly better record (51-31 to Dallas' 50-32 record).

This is the third time in the Leonard-George era of Clippers basketball in which they have faced the Mavericks, of which the Los Angeles outfit have progressed past their opponents to the next round of the Western Conference playoffs on both prior occasions.

Kawhi Leonard - 2023-24 Regular Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 119.3 114.1 DRTG 111.1 117.9 NRTG 8.2 -3.7 EFG% 57.1 54.8 PACE 97.77 99.61 PIE 54.7 48.0

But this season, the script seems to have been flipped.

With the All-Star back-court of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, considered a top-three duo in the entire NBA, and their surging team defense, which saw them ranked as number one overall over the regular season's last 15 outings, with a defensive rating of 106.1, this series is argued to be one of the most closely-balanced match-ups of the 2024 NBA post-season.

But with Leonard ruled out of game 1, at the very least, and the team's overall struggling form of late, where they lost four of their last 10 games, and lack of identity, this has led many to believe that the Clippers are primed for a first-round exit when all is said and done, despite their luxury of All-Stars, though only time will tell.

Clippers Were ‘Cagey’ About Leonard’s Status Leading Up to Playoffs

With injury concerns once again hitting a Clippers superstar, Medina can’t help but feel history may be repeating itself once again, where he feels that the key indicator here is the organization changing the status of Leonard’s injury from right knee ‘soreness’ to ‘inflammation’, something the journalist feels is a red flag of the significance of his injury.

“I can't help but think there's going tobe some degree of that [history repeating itself]. Now, I'm not out here predicting KawhiLeonard has the same severe kind of injury as he did with his ACL in 2021, or hismeniscus last season, in 2023. But, I think it's really telling that the Clippers changed his injury from ‘right knee soreness’to ‘right knee inflammation’. I'm not a doctor, but I think ‘inflammation’suggests it's more serious than soreness. The second part is the Clippers have been really cagey about his status. If he's not getting practices, that's a gigantic red flag that shows that these injuries are for real.”

Clippers Have ‘No Shot’ Without Leonard

Clippers went 44-25 in the regular season with the six-time All-Star

Medina further goes on to boldly state that if the Clippers continue to be without Leonard for the duration of their first-round series against Dallas, then they may not even progress past the first-round, something eerily reminiscent of L.A.’s playoff campaigns in recent memory, having lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2023 post-season campaign in five games.

“If they don't have a healthy Kawhi, then they don't have any shot against the Mavericks. Luka Dončićis in the running for MVP, Kyrie Irving has chemistry with Luka, and they’ve been great as a duo, and they've really improved defensively. So the Clippershad their hands full even with Kawhi, but without Kawhi, they have no shot.”

While Leonard has two NBA titles to his name, as well as two Finals MVP awards to go alongside his rings when with the San Antonio Spurs and his lone season with the Toronto Raptors, the now 32-year-old's playoff history since his arrival to Los Angeles has been filled with disappointment, to say the least.

But, this season, Leonard had the healthiest season of his career in Los Angeles to date, participating in 68 games in which he averaged a team-leading 23.7 points at a 52.5 percent shooting clip, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

With him on the court, the Clippers were a much better outfit, outscoring their opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions, with that number significantly dropping to them being outscored by minus-3.7 points per 100 possessions when he was out of the on-court line-up, a swing of 11.9 points.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, they were able to withstand Dallas' late pressure in Game 1, protecting home court, and securing a 109-97 home win and a 1-0 lead in the series, with a huge team effort in which they shot 50 percent from three, knocking down 18 of their 36 attempts from distance.

Dallas Mavericks @ L.A. Clippers - Game 1 Statistics L.A. Clippers Category Dallas Mavericks 109 PTS 97 21 AST 14 45 REB 41 3 BLKS 9 5 STLS 7 12 TOV 8 46.0 FG% 38.8 50.0 3P % 30.3

But it was a vintage performance from Harden, whose 28 points on 6-for-11 shooting from deep took the Clippers to victory in Game 1, despite Dončić and Irving notching 30-plus points a piece.

Whether the Clippers can progress past the Mavericks in a seven-game series, though, remains to be seen, but undoubtedly, Leonard's loss is a huge one indeed, and L.A. has a mountain to climb if he is listed as unavailable for game two and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.