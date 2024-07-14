Highlights White Hart Lane's rich history includes expansions by architect Archibald Leitch, boosting capacity to 80,000 by the 1930s.

Before committing to the Northumberland Development Project, Tottenham explored options at Wembley and the Olympic Stadium.

The state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts various events like NFL games and music concerts, elevating Tottenham's financial success.

White Hart Lane served as the iconic home of Tottenham Hotspur for an impressive 118 years. Recently, the club transitioned to the new, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Over the decades, the fans on the white side of North London have experienced unforgettable players, moments, and matches at their beloved grounds.

Rewind to the 20th century, and the thought of a modern stadium in the heart of Tottenham High Road would have been laughable. However, White Hart Lane underwent significant developments over the years. In 1909, Scottish architect Archibald Leitch, often called “The Godfather of Stadium Design,” transformed the venue. By the mid-1930s, further expansion, including a new East Stand, allowed the stadium to reach a capacity of over 80,000.

Entering the new millennium, Tottenham had fallen short of other Premier League clubs in terms of stadium facilities. This spurred the Northumberland Development Project in 2008, aiming to build a new home for the club. Despite facing several setbacks, including unsuccessful attempts to secure Wembley and the London Stadium as permanent homes, Chairman Daniel Levy remained committed to the new build. Plans for the new stadium were finally approved in 2012.

Today, Spurs boasts one of the finest football stadiums in the world. The versatile venue not only hosts football matches but also NFL games, boxing, rugby, and music concerts. This article delves into Tottenham’s remarkable journey from White Hart Lane to their current world-class stadium.

Birth of White Hart Lane

In 1899, Tottenham secured a piece of land near the White Hart pub to build a new stadium, previously a nursery for the brewery company Charringtons. As part of the agreement, Tottenham had to guarantee crowds of 1,000 on matchdays - a capacity easily achieved by the club.

Initially, the ground did not have an official name. Over time, it became known as White Hart Lane, as fans would first meet at White Hart Lane railway station before heading to the game. The stadium’s inaugural match saw 5,000 supporters attend a friendly against Notts County. However, the first competitive game, with Queens Park Rangers as the visitors, attracted a crowd of 11,000.

Tottenham’s large fanbase quickly highlighted the need for a larger stadium. Negotiations with Charringtons were challenging, but Spurs managed to construct several new banks around the ground, increasing the capacity to 40,000. This expansion marked the beginning of White Hart Lane’s development into one of football’s iconic stadiums.

A New Era

The work of stadium developer Archibald Leitch proved pivotal for Tottenham Hotspur. His first project was a new West Stand, which at the time was the largest stand at any British football ground. Leitch’s contributions allowed for the extension of the stands at each end of the stadium, moving the capacity to over 50,000 by the start of the First World War. During the conflict, the stadium was repurposed as a factory for constructing gas masks, gunnery, and protective equipment.

Leitch’s influence continued after the war, with three more stands being designed in the 1920s and 1930s. White Hart Lane became known for having the only raised terracing in the English league. The rebuilt East Stand expanded the stadium’s capacity to over 80,000 and introduced the “The Shelf,” an area where the loudest and most passionate fans gathered on matchdays.

White Hart Lane also hosted international football. In 1935, the stadium was the venue for a match between England and Nazi Germany, a decision that was met with disapproval from the local Jewish community. The redeveloped stadium later played a significant role in the 1948 Summer Olympics, hosting several preliminary games. These developments allowed White Hart Lane to shine not only on the domestic stage but also on the international one.

The Famous Cockerel

The bronze fighting cock, now synonymous with Tottenham Hotspur, has a storied history at White Hart Lane. Created in 1909 by William James Scott, an amateur player for the club, the original cockerel overlooked the pitch and became the club’s emblem. In the 1950s, the cockerel was taken down to accommodate floodlight upgrades and reappeared on the opposite side of the stadium.

In 1989, the original cockerel was taken down and replaced by replicas on both the East and West Stands. Today, the original piece lives in the club offices at Lilywhite House, having been relocated there during the recent stadium development. The cockerel remains a cherished symbol of Tottenham Hotspur’s rich heritage, still prominently featured on the club’s crest.

Seating sections began to be introduced at White Hart Lane in the early 1960s. Eventually, all football stadiums were required to transition to all-seaters in response to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989. This section outlines the upgrades of each stand at White Hart Lane during this period.

Stands

North (Paxton Road)

Year Upgrades 1962 3,500 seats added. 1968 Stand extended to link with the West Stand, creating 1,400 additional seats. 1993 The standing area was replaced by seating. 1998 Renovation of the stand and addition of a second tier.

East (The Shelf)

Year Upgrades 1985 Plans to demolish and rebuild the stand were rejected by Haringey Council. 1988 Despite objections, the club proceeded with refurbishment. Installation of executive boxes replaced the upper section of the standing terrace. 1988/89 Refurbishments caused the opening game of the season to be postponed hours before kick-off. Stand closed for the duration of the campaign. 1989 Complete refurbishment of the stand costs £8 million. 1992 Standing areas on the lower terraces are replaced with seating.

South (Park Lane)

Year Upgrades 1962 2,600 seats were fitted. 1973 Became linked with the West Stand, adding further seats. 1992 Standing areas on the lower terraces are replaced with seating. 1994 The stand is demolished. 1995 Redevelopment is completed. The first Jumbotron video screen for live coverage and screening of away matches was erected.

West

Year Upgrades 1968 Linked with the North Stand to add 1,400 seats. 1973 Linked with the South Stand to install further seating. 1980 The stand is demolished. 1982 The new stand opens with 6,500 more seats and 72 executive boxes.

Wembley and London Stadium Bids

By 2000, the capacity of White Hart Lane had fallen significantly behind that of other Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Arsenal had already begun plans to expand their stadiums, prompting the Tottenham hierarchy to consider their options. Discussions commenced regarding a potential relocation, with both Wembley and the Olympic Stadium viable options.

Ultimately, a move to Wembley Stadium was ruled out by the club. Tottenham also expressed interest in utilising the London Stadium, which was being constructed for the 2012 London Olympics. However, their bid for the venue was rejected, leading Spurs to pursue legal action against the decision to award the stadium to London rivals West Ham.

Faced with these setbacks, the ENIC Group, Tottenham’s owners, decided to press forward with their Northumberland Development Project. The ambitious plan aimed to construct a 56,250-seat stadium in the heart of Tottenham. Despite concerns from some fans about potentially losing the community feel, the project represented a determined effort to secure a modern, larger venue for the club’s future.

New stadium plan approval

The Northumberland Development Project kicked off in October 2008, marking Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitious vision for a new, expansive stadium. A year later, the club submitted their planning application with hopes to commence construction by 2010. However, faced with significant opposition, their initial plans underwent substantial revisions.

In November 2010, the Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, gave his approval, and by the following year, planning permission was granted. It wasn’t until July 2015 that Spurs unveiled their final stadium plans, showcasing a vision for a 61,000-seat venue that would become the largest club stadium in London, surpassing rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Central to the design was a 17,000-seat single stand, the first of its kind in the UK. The project also included provisions for 585 new homes, a 180-room hotel, a community health centre, and an interactive museum. Haringey Council gave their approval in December 2015, paving the way for construction to begin in early 2016.

Demolition of sections of the North and East Stands of White Hart Lane commenced, forcing Tottenham’s temporary relocation to Wembley Stadium for home matches. Construction progressed steadily until 2019 when the stadium was completed and opened its doors, bidding farewell to the iconic White Hart Lane name.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Opening

The grand opening of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was initially planned for the second home match of the season against Liverpool in September 2018. However, delays forced Spurs to remain at Wembley until April 2019. Despite this setback, the new and improved club shop became the first section to open in October 2018.

A ceremony preceded the stadium’s first competitive senior game, a Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace. Tottenham emerged victorious, with Heung-min Son scoring the inaugural official goal at the new venue. Football fans worldwide quickly developed an admiration for the state-of-the-art stadium.

The record-breaking South Stand, inspired by Borussia Dortmund’s “Yellow Wall,” aims to be the heartbeat of the stadium’s atmosphere. The single-tiered stand hosts the most vocal groups of matchday supporters, gathered behind the goal.

Visitors can explore additional attractions like the Dare Skywalk and F1 Drive within the stadium grounds. It has also become a sought-after venue for music events, with Beyoncé performing five shows that collectively drew 238,000 fans.

The transformation from the old, community-focused White Hart Lane to the commercialised Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has transformed the club into a financial powerhouse, now the wealthiest in London. Spurs reportedly generated £549 million in annual revenue last year, with the stadium playing a pivotal role in this achievement.

Pitch

The new pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is hugely different from the one at White Hart Lane. Tottenham expanded their playing surface by 440 square metres, now matching the size of Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium.

This Grassmaster hybrid grass pitch is designed for football but can be retracted to accommodate NFL games, concerts, and other events. The turf became the first of its kind to split into three sections before retracting. The football pitch retracts under the South Stand's car park, with the conversion taking a swift 25 to 60 minutes.

Above the pitch, a revolutionary integrated grow lighting system fosters grass growth in shaded areas, maintaining the turf for up to five days using artificial lighting. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is home to one of the world's finest arenas with a truly innovative pitch design, showcasing their remarkable technological investment.

The Future of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham now have a stadium that is often cited in discussions about the world’s best. Its financial success has fueled significant investment in both the team and facilities, propelling the club to new heights.

The hotel and museum are currently still undergoing construction, aiming to transform the area into a complete paradise of facilities for locals and tourists. This ongoing expansion promises to enhance the area's appeal and provide an incredible experience for all visitors.

Future initiatives look bright with the stadium being selected as one of the venues for Euro 2028, hosted jointly by the UK and Ireland. In years to come, Daniel Levy will be keen on hosting numerous sporting events and music concerts, each contributing to the club’s growing prosperity.

From its humble beginnings in 1899 to the impressive facilities of today, the stadium’s transformation reflects the club’s pursuit of excellence and sporting greatness. Tottenham Hotspur offers a world-class experience for both fans and players, firmly establishing its place among football’s elite clubs. The future holds even greater promise as Tottenham look to push boundaries and set new stands in the sporting world.