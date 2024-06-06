Highlights The Chiefs re-signed Mecole Hardman, who was very impactful in their Super Bowl 58 win.

Hardman is familiar with Mahomes, and offers value as kick returner.

There were reports of locker room issues with Hardman in New York.

Mecole Hardman had one of the strangest seasons in recent memory in 2023, going from a castoff to a Super Bowl hero for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that originally drafted him.

Kansas City was more than happy about Hardman's work in the big game, and, according to Jordan Schultz, they are bringing him back on a one-year deal.

Despite their Super Bowl victory last year, the wide receiver position was a problem for Kansas City for much of the campaign.

The team's top receiver, Rashee Rice, faces mounting legal issues. To improve their depth, the Chiefs signed Marquise Brown in free agency and drafted Xavier Worthy. Still, there should be opportunities for Hardman.

Hardman's Familiarity With Mahomes Could Help Him Earn Reps

Mahomes showed trust in Hardman when it mattered most

In March 2023, Hardman signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, who had recently traded away Elijah Moore and needed a slot receiver to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers. Things went badly right away as Hardman was beaten out by undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson and became a backup for the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hardman was a dynamic kick returner for the Chiefs during his 2019 rookie season, averaging 26.2 yards per return (5th in the league) and scoring on a 104-yard return.

There were also reports about locker room issues for Hardman in New York, with teammates saying that he had a bad attitude and some even claiming that he had leaked team game plans to opponents. After only five games and one reception in New York, the wide receiver was traded back to Kansas City for a late-round draft pick.

Hardman was thrown into the Chiefs wide receiver rotation but only caught 14 passes for 118 yards during the regular season. In the four Chiefs playoff games, Hardman caught another five passes for 62 yards.

Still, the receiver who began his career with Kansas City in 2019, had already built trust with Patrick Mahomes, who looked for him on the most crucial play of the game, as Hardman hauled in the five-yard touchdown pass to win the Super Bowl in overtime.

In addition to his wide receiving ability, Hardman also brings extra value as a gadget player and kick returner. With new rules favoring kick returners coming in 2024, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that be Hardman's main role in the upcoming year.

While he should see some offensive reps as long as Rice is suspended or on timeout, he's unlikely to get a lot of chances to catch passes with speedsters like Brown and Worthy now on the roster.

That pair is ready to turn the receiving corps, which was the team's only weakness in their Super Bowl-winning 2023 campaign, into a strength for the 2024 season, when they will look to become the greatest NFL dynasty of all-time by completing the first three-peat in NFL history.

