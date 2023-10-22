Highlights Crystal Palace relies on bringing through academy players and buying young talent to generate funds and contribute to the first team.

Crystal Palace's academy created one of their greatest ever players in Wilfried Zaha, and presenter HLTCO has now named the 'greatest hope' in the youth setup at the moment, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

For a club without the riches of the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United, bringing through academy players can be vitally important to generating funds and producing players who can contribute to the senior squad. The Eagles will be hoping to find their next Zaha in the not-so-distant future - a player who committed the majority of his career to the club.

Buying young talent is a major part of their recruitment strategy

Over the last few years, with a lack of talent coming through the academy, Palace have looked to sign younger players from around the world, nurturing them and developing them. The likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze have all become key players in the first team, despite barely playing Premier League football before arriving at Selhurst Park.

Now, all three could undoubtedly be sold for a significant profit, which is the kind of model we're seeing at the club. Matheus Franca was the latest to arrive, signing for a fee of £17m from Brazilian side Flamengo, per BBC. The 19-year-old is yet to pull on a Palace shirt since joining in the summer transfer window due to injury, but he could be the next in line to be given regular minutes at a young age.

The capital club could even be looking to bring in a young manager to help guide them once Roy Hodgson eventually decides to retire for good. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, 37, is reportedly on Palace's list of targets to replace Hodgson. The veteran boss isn't going to be around forever and has already retired once before, so the Eagles have to make a plan ahead of next season.

As mentioned, Zaha is the most high-profile name to come through the academy for Palace, going on to become one of their greatest-ever players before leaving in the summer to join Galatasaray. The task now is to find the next Zaha, and HLTCO has discussed one player who could be the next in line.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Charlton 22/23 Appearances 43 Minutes 3484 Goals 15 Assists 8 Yellow cards 3 Shots per game 1.08 All stats according to FBref

HLTCO has suggested that 21-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who spent the last campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic, is the 'greatest hope' from the Palace academy. The presenter, however, has claimed that another temporary spell away from the club might be best for his development, after a relatively disappointing performance when given a start at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, HLTCO said...

"I think it would have been ideal for him to go away to another club and potentially continue his development if he was to eventually get into the Premier League. And, you know, it's difficult. He played against Manchester United in the League Cup, which was a rotated side, and he actually came off at half-time because he was struggling. And I think Roy Hodgson understood that. But it's difficult when you're a club like ours to sort of blood youngsters, because, of course, the importance is on the three points every weekend. And if you do throw someone like Rak-Sakyi into the first team, it can have a detrimental impact both on your ability to get a result and also on his development as a young player. So I think he would undeniably qualify as the greatest hope from our academy. But at the same time, there are plenty of players in the under 21s and under 18s that are potentially primed to take that mantle from him in the next couple of years."

Roy Hodgson is planning for the January transfer window

Palace failed to adequately replace Zaha in the summer. The Ivorian winger left following the expiration of his contract, with the Eagles only signing Franca as an attacking option. Although the talented Brazilian could eventually play in a similar role, he's still young and unproven with no English football experience.

Per TEAMtalk, Palace are one of the clubs interested in signing Sunderland's Jack Clarke, alongside Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion. The 22-year-old fits into their recruitment model and has been in excellent form for the Championship side, scoring seven goals in 11 games so far.