Tottenham Hotspur underwent yet another summer rebuild this time around as Ange Postecoglou continues to stamp his mark on the club in search of Champions League football - but whilst the majority of their incomings and outgoings have been beneficial, one transfer looks to be a potential mistake - with Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earning rave reviews for his cultured performance for his nation in their 2-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Hojbjerg featured in all but two of Tottenham's Premier League games under Postecoglou last season, albeit just eight of those were starts - and with the Australian boss preferring other players alongside sanctioning youth deals this summer, Hojbjerg was sold to Marseille on a loan-with-obligation deal to signal the end of his four-year tenure in north London. And, whilst those in his place have fared well, the Dane showed Tottenham bosses just what they were missing in Denmark's 2-0 win over Serbia - with some reports stating that he 'ran the game' from the centre of the park.

National Media React to Hojbjerg Performance

The midfielder was in top form for Denmark over the weekend

Danish outlet Sportsdunia began with praise for the former Lilywhites man, stating that he 'ran the game' from the centre of the park against the beleaguered Serbian outfit - being the only player to complete 100 passes or more whilst also being proficient in his ball-winning for the Danes - and that he was a huge reason for dragging them to victory. The report stated:

"The only player on the night to complete passes in triple digits (100), making seven tackles as he ran the game for Denmark with his spatial intelligence, creativity and imperious ball control."

Next was a more light-hearted approach from Danish publication BT, who stated that the midfielder stressed them out enough to give them 'a few less hair follicles' after his 'absurd' misplaced pass, before praising him for 'humiliating' the Serbian outfit who were always second-best on the night. It read:

"We are a few hair follicles poorer after today, Pierre-Emile. One of the most beautiful attacks that Denmark has put together this year ended with an absurd mispass by the newly minted captain, who otherwise had all the time in the world. But we forget that when you go ahead and keep a cool head - and then humiliate the hot-tempered Swiss with a terrific 2-0 score! Well done."

And finally, the Marseille star received more of an academic praise from Ekstrabladet - with the publication stating that he produced a 'strong' effort and never let up in Denmark's second 2-0 win in just three days. It stated:

"Strong, strong effort. The captain was, as usual, excellent in his defensive actions, and on Sunday he laid it on by taking part in the offensive game with cutting passes forward in the field and aggressive pressing play."

Hojbjerg's Experience Could Have Been Paramount

The midfielder has been in fine form for his country recently

Whilst Postecoglou has opted for a younger midfield approach in the transfer market after confirming the signings of Djurgarden's Lucas Bergvall and Leeds United's Archie Gray this summer, sometimes you simply cannot beat experience and Hojbjerg is showing the Australian boss just what he is missing out on by coming up with leader's performances for his country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has made 254 Premier League appearances for Southampton and Tottenham - scoring 12 goals in the process.

Bergvall has appeared off the bench in each of Tottenham's three Premier League games so far this season, with Gray came on in two of those - and with Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Papa Matar Sarr in the mix, it's a strong midfield quintet.

In another two to three years, the experience garnered by all five of his midfield quintet choices - should they stay - will be enough to really mark Tottenham's gravitas in the centre of the park. But for the time being, Hojbjerg would have brought immeasurable experience and if Spurs do struggle to stamp their mark on games this season, his departure could be rued.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-09-24.