Highlights Hold-ins avoid fines, taking away financial punishments.

Team can't control public narrative, hold-ins reduce backlash.

Risk-free involvement in activities rather than risking injuries.

The Brandon Aiyuk saga has been inescapable. He has refused to practice, demanding that the San Francisco 49ers get him a new deal or send him to another team that will like the Pittsburgh Steelers . Despite his non-participation, Aiyuk has been reporting to the 49ers camp, which makes his tactic a hold-in.

Fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase is doing the same thing with the Cincinnati Bengals . They are the two notable names trying the alternative to the classic holdout approach.

Holding-in isn't brand new, for example, Jonathan Taylor did it last year with the Indianapolis Colts , but it has risen in prominence this year. See why it may become even more common in the coming offseasons.

Key Holdouts and Hold-ins in 2024 Player Team Hold "in" or "out" Brandon Aiyuk* San Francisco 49ers Hold-in Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals Hold-in CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys Holdout Haason Reddick* New York Jets Holdout Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers Holdout *Indicates player requested trade from current team

No Fines

Money talks

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If an NFL player is in a situation where they can afford to sit out of practices for financial reasons, $50,000 ($40,000 for rookie contracts) is probably chump change to them. Especially if they get that new deal they desire. However, getting fined that much money daily adds up quickly, putting pressure on the player to resolve the situation more quickly than the organization.

Unlike holdouts, a hold-in avoids that scenario. The team can't punish a player for missing mandatory practices by showing up to training camp. That's the clearest way that holding-in has the edge over holding out right now.

Aiyuk already got fined north of $100,000 by skipping mandatory minicamp earlier in the summer. If he decided to hold out during training camp, his fines would've already surpassed $600,000. Even if the 49ers waived those, which they can do because he's on a rookie contract, that's still a lot to lose in a few months.

Hold-ins are effectively a loophole in the current collective bargaining agreement. It allows players to avoid fines and also not practice as if they were holding out. The owners will probably change this the next chance that they get, so expect players to take advantage while they can.

Not Losing the Battle Publicly

Teams can't control the narrative

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As unavoidable as the Aiyuk hold-in has been, teammate Trent Williams ' holdout has barely gotten any buzz. He's pretty widely considered a more important player for that offense. It's a unique circumstance, thanks to Aiyuk, but because Williams is at home, San Francisco can put as much (or little, in this case) attention on that dispute as necessary.

There's far less clamoring for the Williams contract to be resolved because there's far less eyes on it compared to Aiyuk, who has been a large presence throughout the team's entire training camp, literally and figuratively. Williams' mere presence at camp could've put more external pressure on the Niners to get things done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trent Williams was a First-Team All-Pro for a third straight season in 2023. Despite that, his average salary is only sixth among left tackles entering 2024.

Then, there's the "selfish" label that can get tossed around. Teams aren't afraid to use a holdout as leverage, claiming that they don't want to pay up for someone who won't put the team first. At the same time, those front offices will reject trade deals that they feel aren't representative of the player's value.

Suddenly, a guy holding out becomes too important to trade but not significant enough to pay what they want, effectively leaving them as a hostage. Fans want the player back and think splitting hairs between a few million dollars is a champagne problem. An athlete feels like it's them against a world trying to make them settle for less than they're worth. That's a lot of outside noise for a life-changing decision.

In an age where everyone's opinion can be easily found online, having public support makes a difference. Controlling the media narratives, which the players can do now more than ever, is a huge part of the game. Being readily available daily to ask and answer questions doesn't give the team all the ammo.

Risk-Free Involvement

No chance of injuries while keeping up with the playbook

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Eventually, the day will come when one party caves and the player returns to the field full-time. Someone holding out hasn't been present in team meetings, among other activities. They'll have catching up to do in the classroom, even if they're seasoned veterans.

Players who hold-in can keep up with the team's rhetoric, packages, and other nuances. They joke around with teammates daily and remain a part of the locker room's dynamic. These players still feel like a part of the team that can get reinserted at any given moment.

Just like one of the main purposes of a holdout, players who are holding-in aren't risking any injuries. Barring a freak accident, standing on the sideline during drills doesn't put people at risk.

In a sense, when a player holds in, it's like they're injured. They're in the building, participating in meetings, observing practices, and going home. Their ailment is an undervalued contract rather than something physical.

Holding-in hits all of the key points of a holdout by showing dissatisfaction and not putting the player's body at risk. This method also avoids fines, saving the athlete a ton of money. If NFL owners knew that players could do this, they probably wouldn't allow it, which probably means that it's a strategy the players should exploit.

Holdouts may be the tried and true method, but hold-ins serve the players better in every way. Expect them to become the norm before the loophole is sealed forever.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.