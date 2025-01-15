The agreement is for around a $3 million transfer, sources add. RBNY will retain a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Holstein Kiel bid to sign Tolkin in the summer, but were rebuffed by RBNY. They returned for a winter deal and reached an agreement. The club sit second-bottom in the Bundesliga, though just had a huge 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund to pull them three points away from safety.

Tolkin, 22, is a product of the Red Bulls academy and has made 135 first team appearances. He has been the unquestioned starter for the last four seasons and is ready to make the jump abroad.

The left back has four caps with the U.S. national team. He was called into the squad for the January camp.

The club rejected the summer approach from Holstein Kiel as it came after the summer transfer window closed for MLS clubs, meaning RBNY couldn't replace Tolkin. Tolkin was an integral piece of the group and helped lead the team on a shock run to MLS Cup, where they lost to the LA Galaxy. It was their first appearance in the final since 2008.