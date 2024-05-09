Highlights NBA teams must focus on developing a strong core from the ground up for long-term success.

Championships have been won through a variety of strategies, emphasizing homegrown talent from the draft.

Recent champions have successfully blended drafted stars with role players acquired through trades and free agency.

The NBA is a continuous cycle of adopting new ideas put forth by successful teams.

Over the years, it has adapted based on a variety of factors, including the collective bargaining agreements at the time, which have created whole new landscapes of how teams are put together.

In the last 25 seasons, championships have been won by teams using a variety of different strategies, ranging from signing big-name free agents to trading for stars.

One thing that has remained constant during that time is a team must have a strong foundation of players built from the ground up. Oftentimes, a team must go through struggles before reaching the pinnacle, which some franchises have been impatient about.

Recently, the teams who have remained patient with the front office, coaching staff, and team have seen more success than those who try and rush the path to success.

Timeline of Changes That Have Affected Team Building

There are many ways that can lead a team to a championship

For a while, the NBA was very textbook where there wasn't much player movement, so success came almost solely through the NBA Draft or trading.

In 1988, the new collective bargaining agreement allowed players to become unrestricted free agents and go wherever they wanted as long as they had been in the league for seven years and played through two NBA contracts.

That new dynamic took a while for teams to really take advantage of, as most star players either stayed put or were moved through trade.

The 1996 offseason really showed that free agency can be one of the biggest altering times for a franchise when Shaquille O'Neal signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, which ultimately led to the Lakers winning three straight NBA Finals.

Despite O'Neal being the first huge franchise-altering free agent, teams stuck to mostly building through the draft, needing luck with the NBA Draft Lottery to hopefully secure a franchise cornerstone.

Free agency was important, but more so on signings that would improve the margins, not move the needle.

In 2007, the Boston Celtics traded for Ray Allen from the Seattle SuperSonics and Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves, forming a big three through trade and leading to them to a 2008 Finals win over the Lakers.

In 2010, a new way to form a championship roster came about, when LeBron James and Chris Bosh both signed with the Miami Heat, forming the first big three through free agency.

Teams have tried to follow both the Celtics and the Heat strategies, but there are very few free agents that match the impact of James, and trading for stars has been very hit-or-miss for teams.

Although there are cases where those strategies work, most of the recent championship teams have resorted to building their cores from the ground up, while using free agency and trades to round out their rosters. It's a blueprint that other teams are starting to follow.

Building Cores From the Ground Up

Resorting back to the old-school strategy is showing success

The San Antonio Spurs with Tim Duncan were a dynasty throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, winning five Larry O'Brien trophies during that span. A massive reason for their success was drafting Duncan first overall in the 1997 NBA Draft, pairing him with David Robinson.

Drafting Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili created a selfless core who played together and for each other. Their role players came and went but complimented their core well. Their blueprint for success remained the same from when Duncan was drafted to when they won their latest NBA Finals.

They traded for Kawhi Leonard in the 2011 NBA Draft, which extended their championship window. During that entire span, the Spurs remained true to their head coach, Gregg Popovich.

The Golden State Warriors were a team designed very similarly to the Spurs. They were able to draft Stephen Curry 7th overall in 2009, Klay Thompson 11th overall in 2011 and Draymond Green 35th overall in 2012, solidifying their core.

They allowed those three to grow as a team without rushing them at any point. They made impactful decisions in free agency, like signing Andre Iguodala and the obvious signing, Kevin Durant, on their way to four titles over eight years.

NBA Champions record and how they acquired the Finals MVP - Since 2000 Year Champions Record Finals MVP How they acquired the Finals MVP 1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers 67-15 Shaquille O'Neal Free Agency 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers 56-26 Shaquille O'Neal Free Agency 2001-02 Los Angeles Lakers 58-24 Shaquille O'Neal Free Agency 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs 60-22 Tim Duncan NBA Draft 2003-04 Detroit Pistons 54-28 Chauncey Billups Free Agency 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs 59-23 Tim Duncan NBA Draft 2005-06 Miami Heat 52-30 Dwyane Wade NBA Draft 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs 58-24 Tony Parker NBA Draft 2007-08 Boston Celtics 66-16 Paul Pierce NBA Draft 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers 65-17 Kobe Bryant NBA Draft Trade 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers 57-25 Kobe Bryant NBA Draft Trade 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks 57-25 Dirk Nowitzki NBA Draft Trade 2011-12 Miami Heat 46-20 LeBron James Free Agency 2012-13 Miami Heat 66-16 LeBron James Free Agency 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs 62-20 Kawhi Leonard NBA Draft Trade 2014-15 Golden State Warriors 67-15 Andre Iguodala Free Agency 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers 57-25 LeBron James Free Agency 2016-17 Golden State Warriors 67-15 Kevin Durant Free Agency 2017-18 Golden State Warriors 58-24 Kevin Durant Free Agency 2018-19 Toronto Raptors 58-24 Kawhi Leonard Trade 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers 52-19 LeBron James Free Agency 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks 46-26 Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Draft 2021-22 Golden State Warriors 53-29 Stephen Curry NBA Draft 2022-23 Denver Nuggets 53-29 Nikola Jokić NBA Draft

Since the 1999-2000 NBA season, there has only been one player acquired by trade who won Finals MVP, which is Leonard of the Toronto Raptors. Outside of James, Durant, and O'Neal, only two players have won Finals MVP while being signed as a free agent; Chauncey Billups and Andre Iguodala.

The rest of the players were homegrown stars through the NBA Draft, including each of the last three seasons, who have all been players who have only played for their respective franchises.

NBA Draft Remains the Most Important Way to Build Rosters

Drafting creates the best way for teams to develop players within their system

Drafting superstars in the NBA Draft is easier said than done, but it is proving to be the most important step to a rebuild for a team.

Small-market teams have lacked success throughout NBA history unless they were blessed with multiple number-one overall picks like the Spurs. Recently, small market teams have turned to building their teams through the NBA Draft, and it is proving to be a recipe for success.

Another reason these teams have seen success is coaching continuity. Of the 24 seasons since 1999-2000, only three head coaches were in their first season as a head coach, and only six of them were in their first season coaching the team.

It's as important as ever in today's NBA to grow your roster and coaching staff together, as we have seen recently with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, who both won the NBA Finals after years of building up their foundation as a team.

Both teams drafted superstars and complimentary stars in the NBA Draft and added additional role players to bolster their rosters through trades and free agency. It is a very similar situation to how the Timberwolves, Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder are succeeding in the league right now.

Recently, teams that have tried to skip steps and trade themselves into better positions have fizzled out early in the playoffs, like the Phoenix Suns this season when they traded for Bradley Beal, which has led to questions about the future of big threes.

The Brooklyn Nets were another team that traded for stars to no avail a couple of seasons ago.

The blueprint for creating a successful roster in today's NBA has been put into place, especially with the new collective bargaining agreement, and teams are starting to follow suit, creating more competition and parity.