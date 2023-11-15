Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have surprised many with their strong start, largely due to the on-court cohesion of Dončić and Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks have surprised many around the league with their strong 8-3 start to the 2023-24 regular season, largely due to the on-court cohesion of their All-Star back-court duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, which in-turn has allowed them to be able to facilitate their teammates on the offense. Despite their promising start, though, not everyone is convinced that it is sustainable for the entirety of the season and leading into the post-season, with NBA writer Mark Medina limiting their ceiling to being a second-round playoff team ‘at best’.

Bringing in defensive reinforcements

The Mavericks gave up an incredible amount of assets in order to complete the deal with the Brooklyn Nets at last season’s trade deadline for eight-time NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving. As such, this left the franchise somewhat defensively short-handed, which may offer up a plausible explanation as to why they ended up missing the playoffs despite being in a promising position in the Western Conference standings prior to trading for Uncle Drew.

In order to combat this loss, Dallas had no choice but to prioritize bringing in defensive support during the summer’s free-agency period. Enter Grant Williams, who the Mavs were able to poach away from the Boston Celtics in a sign-and-trade deal which saw him agree to the terms of a four-year, $53 million contract. The versatile three-and-D forward offers both defensive and stretch capabilities, where he knocked down 39.5 percent of his 3.7 shot attempts per game from behind the three-point line last season.

Furthermore, they also utilized their No. 12 overall NBA Draft pick this year to bring in further defensive reinforcements by selecting Duke Blue Devils one-and-done prospect, Dereck Lively II. So far throughout this season, the 19-year-old has impressed on all fronts, and is currently one of the most efficient scorers in the entire league, leading all rookies by shooting 70.6 percent from the field through his first 10 games as a pro.

Medina – Mavs’ ‘ceiling will be second-round at best’

Medina admits that the Mavericks' impressive start to the season has taken him aback, somewhat, having not predicted them to be as good as they have so far displayed early on. However, while they seem to possess a well-balanced team, the esteemed journalist still cannot see any way that they will get past the second-round of the playoffs, simply due to the plethora of other elite talent that is in the Western Conference.

“I still kind of have a little bit of a wait and see approach to see how other teams catch up with their chemistry etc. But the good thing that the Mavericks have going for them is that they have some good young defensive players, like Dereck Lively II, and like Grant Williams. Luka Dončić is always going to be in the MVP conversation, Kyrie Irving is still one of the best scorers here. So that's at least given them some extra cushion to show that they are a team that can make some noise in the Western Conference. And it is, again, taking me aback because I thought going into the season, they would make the playoffs, but they would be second-round at best. If I had to predict now, that's probably still the case, but they are playing a lot better than I thought they would be.”

All-Star back-court leading them to victories

Arguably, it is the pairing of Dončić and Irving that has been a key contributor to the Mavericks’ early-season success, and with a full off-season together to develop their on-court chemistry and cohesion which was lacking when they first teamed up toward the end of last season, they are already leading their team to new, and unexpected, heights in a Western Conference that is stacked with elite-level talent.

Dallas Mavericks back-court pairing - NBA Career Statistics Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving Minutes Played 34.3 34.3 Points 27.7 23.4 Assists 8.0 5.7 Rebounds 8.5 3.9 Steals 1.1 1.3 Blocks 0.4 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first eleven games of the season, the 24-year-old Slovenian has shown nothing but the same as we have come to expect from him based on his first five years in the league, if not, even a little better than in previous seasons. So far, Luka Magic is averaging a career-high 31.1 points, second-best in the league behind only reigning MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, while also contributing 7.9 assists, fifth-best among those in the league, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is currently scoring on an efficient 51.1 percent from the field, while also shooting 42.6 percent from deep. His back-court teammate, Irving, is no slouch either. In his similarly prolific start to the season, the 31-year-old has played nine games in which he has averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, on 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from the three-point line.

As such, the duo have led the Mavericks to boast the number two-ranked offense in the league with an offensive rating of 120.7, second to that of the Indiana Pacers, who are enjoying a similarly surprising start of their own. However, Dallas rank in the bottom five for defensive rating, 116.8, showing their main areas of weakness lie on that side of the ball. With playoff basketball success determined by overall play on both ends of the floor, perhaps Medina has a point, and maybe their stellar offense can only carry them so far into the post-season, which may ultimately see them fall short of championship glory, whether that was initally on their radar or not.