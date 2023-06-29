At the 2011 Women’s World Cup, former England manager Hope Powell called members of her squad “weak” after they failed in a penalty shootout.

Let's set the scene. The Lionesses were leading France 1-0 in the quarter-finals of football's flagship tournament.

A header from Jill Scott in the 58th minute looked to be the difference, and England were almost clear to claim that coveted semi-final spot.

However, the ball broke for Elise Bussaglia in the 87th minute, and she curled the ball into the top corner of the goal, evading Karen Bardsley’s grasp.

The French equaliser forced the game to go to extra time, but neither side could capitalise on the added minutes.

Jill Scott at the 2011 Women's World Cup. Credit: Getty

Time ticked by, but neither Powell’s team nor Bruno Bini’s side had the edge. With both teams at a stalemate, it was decided that the victor of the World Cup quarter-finals would be crowned via a penalty shootout.

Kelly Smith, Karen Carney and Casey Stoney all managed to put one past French goalkeeper Céline Deville, while Claire Rafferty and captain Faye White failed to find the back of the net.

Despite Camille Abily missing her spot kick, Les Bleues triumphed 4-3 and booked their slot in the semi-final of the prestigious competition.

Hope Powell berates her "weak" team

Hope Powell was reportedly unhappy with the team. Credit: Getty

After the match, Powell was fuming that a number of players did not volunteer to take part in the shoot-out, which can be watched here.

"Three times I had to ask [for volunteers] before anyone stepped forward," Powell told reporters. "'Where are you?' I was thinking, and then a young kid is the first to put her hand up. And Kelly Smith was dying on her feet, but she stepped up and took one.

"You've got to want to take a penalty, but other players should have come forward and they didn't. That's weak, it's cowardice."

Hope Powell praises gallant effort

Hope Powell. Credit: Getty

It is likely that Powell's comments were made in the heat of the moment, as she was later much more complimentary about her team's efforts against France.

"It was a gallant effort and there were some really tired legs out there today," Powell said. "Our games have been tough, and we were dead on our feet at the end.

"I am very proud of my players. They did their very best to take it to the wire. Unfortunately, when it came down to penalties, you just had to applaud France."

On the subject of Rafferty stepping forward, Powell said: "Claire was very brave to step up and want to take a penalty, I have nothing but admiration for her.”

After leading the Lionesses at two World Cups, four European Championships, two Cyprus Cups and the 2012 Olympics, Powell was sacked as England’s head coach on 20 August 2013.