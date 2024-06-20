Highlights Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller is coming off a stellar first season in the NBA.

Miller performed well in his rookie year despite playing in the shadow of several other astounding rookies.

Due to Miller's abilities on offense and his wide range of skills and bodily proportions that allow him to display defensive potential, Miller is gearing up for a special season in 2024-25.

With one year of professional basketball under his belt, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets will surely be looking to build on a rookie season full of positive moments. Miller's specific abilities were talked about while he was being scouted before the 2023 NBA Draft, but his multi-faceted skill set has transitioned to the NBA better than many thought it would, even as the third overall pick in the draft.

Coming out of Alabama, Miller was profiled as a lanky, volume shooter and scorer that could make a difference with his three-point shooting ability. In his first season, Miller built on those specific skills and more.

Brandon Miller Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat PTS 17.3 REB 4.3 STL 0.9 TS% 55.2% 3PT% 37.3%

Miller showed plenty of potential in different areas of the game, sometimes exceeding the expectations that were placed upon him after being selected by the Hornets. For Miller, his defensive potential had been called into question, among other facets of his game due to his size and frame. Ironically, his 6-foot-nine, 200 pound build was a key factor as to why he saw success at both ends of the floor.

His 7-foot-two wingspan also helped greatly, as his long arms allowed him to push the ball to a higher release point on his jump-shot, and gave him more chances to get a hand in passing lanes and come up with steals that led to instant offense.

As Miller has a long summer ahead to prepare for his sophomore season, and with what many hope will be a young and healthy roster, here are three ways that Miller could show rapid improvement during his sophomore season.

3 Positional Versatility

Charlotte's long and strong forward can keep up with players of all positions as a professional

While Miller spends most of his time at the power forward for the Hornets, he's also tried his hand at both the power forward and shooting guard positions. Due to Miller's size and agility, he fits the bill as a player that moves swiftly enough to blow by the league's guards while being able to withstand pressure from front-court opponents.

Brandon Miller's Time at Different Positions - 2023-24 Regular Season Position % of MP SG 9% (214 MP) SF 42% (953 MP) PF 50% (1,192 MP)

With the way that modern basketball has transformed each position, Brandon Miller looks to be one of the players going right along with it. On offense, Miller has proven that he can attack in multiple ways while also helping to show the world that he can connect from the in-between areas of the floor when needed. 54.5 percent of Miller's shot attempts are from two-point range, while 45.5 percent of his looks are from behind the three-point line, as he clearly subscribes to the idea of either shooting a lay-up or three-pointer for each attempt.

Though these percentages would determine that Miller is a two-dimensional offensive player, he's consistently given the league a chance to see how versatile he can be.

The great thing about Miller's ability to play multiple positions is that he uses his change of pace well against players of different builds. When he's matched up against quicker guards, he can use his ball-handling and elusiveness to carve lanes for himself toward the rim.

Miller also allows himself to create space with his mix of strength and footwork, while using his height to shoot over the top of shorter opponents. As for power forwards, Miller taps into his strength more to fend off would-be defenders, using his shoulders and chest to barrel his way toward the rim or to create space for a pull-up three-pointer.

2 Length and Athleticism

Miller's incredible measurements ensure potential on both ends of the floor

Like many who've come before him, Brandon Miller's long arms and legs make him a potential problem as a defender, giving him more range to make winning plays on that side of the ball. During his rookie season, Miller used his previously mentioned 7-foot-two wingspan to snatch balls out of the air in passing lanes, sometimes even taking matters into his own hands by going coast-to-coast for a bucket afterward.

In other instances, Miller has shown determination and a willingness to put in the effort that is required of an elite defensive player. The 21-year-old does this through his ability to block shots, whether under the rim or by way of show-stopping chase-down rejections.

Miller can track opposing players and their movements with such ease that it becomes routine for him to make at least one highlight-reel block once every few games. He has also sent away several three-point attempts as well, using his 34.5 inch vertical leap paired with his long arms to make sensational defensive plays.

While Miller may not be looked upon nicely through the lens of advanced stats, it's fair to mention that his team was the second-worst in the league in that area, sporting a 119.2 defensive rating.

Brandon Miller Defensive Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat DEF WS 1.0 DBPM -1.6 DEF RTG per 100 poss. 121 BLK 0.6

While the prospect of Miller's defensive development is exciting, his offensive potential supersedes it plenty. This is because he displayed that he is as good as advertised in the scoring department, posting averages of 17.3 points on 37.3 percent shooting from deep, a nice start to a career in the best basketball league in the world.

Miller's potential as a shooter is unlimited, but his ability to take on contact from NBA players and finish strong around the rim turns him into a player who can be labeled a threat from anywhere on the floor.

Miller's athleticism was put on full display on the offensive end in his rookie season as well, as he threw down several monster dunks on his way to placing third in Rookie of the Year voting behind the San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama, and the center from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren.

Shooting 67.3 percent from between zero and three feet from the basket and making 49.5 percent of his two-point attempts as a whole, Miller showed fearlessness when attacking the rim, figuring that he could use his unreal length to gain advantages on his contested shots.

1 Off-Ball Movement

Miller's ability to impact the game without the ball provides an added offensive boost to his team

One of Miller's biggest calling cards heading into his first season in the NBA was his great shooting ability and his lightning-fast release. His catch-and-shoot skills were one skill that was seen as easily able to transition to the league, and that assessment was correct.

Getting used to the NBA three-point line was no challenge for Miller as well, as he let several shots go from up to five feet behind the line on any given possession.

While Miller relied on his teammates less for his offensive creation regarding two-pointers, it was a very different story for him as a shooter. A whopping 90.8 percent of Miller's three-point field goals were assisted, as he relied on his off-ball movement and off-the-catch ability to light it up from long distance.

Though it became increasingly rare as the season kept chugging along, he also showed the league that he wasn't just a catch-and-shoot threat, pulling off several stunning dribble moves that led to long-range hits in his first season.

Brandon Miller Shooting Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat % of 3PT AST'd 90.8% Game-high 3PTM 7 Corner 3PT% 39.3% 3PT% 37.3%

One of his more memorable three-pointers came in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George, where Miller was matched up against his idol with the ball in his hands. After a little shove and step-back from Miller, he promptly hit a three-pointer over the outstretched arms of George.

Though George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, would finish the night with 41 points on eight made three-pointers, Miller gave a valiant effort in front of the home Hornets crowd. He scored 22 points of his own with five three-pointers. In a game that came down to the final few minutes, Miller gave the player that he openly refers to as the greatest of all-time, a run for his money.

Miller has also developed as a player enough to know where his spots are on the floor, and where he happens to shoot more efficiently. One of Miller's hottest zones is the right corner, where he shot a blistering 42.6 percent. Unsurprisingly, Miller was able to mix his great efficiency from the place on the floor with his catch-and-shoot prowess, as all of his 20 made three-point field goals from the right corner were assisted.

Heading into season No. 2, Miller will surely look to improve on what was an amazing first campaign, and with the imminent return of a healthy LaMelo Ball, his potential as a catch-and-shoot threat could be multiplied ten-fold due to the play-making of the flashy point guard.