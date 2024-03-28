Highlights LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season to rehab an ankle injury, returning next season.

Ball has a history of ankle injuries, playing only 58 games over the last two seasons.

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled without Ball, sporting an 18-54 record this season.

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that guard LaMelo Ball will be done for the remainder of the season as he rehabs an ankle injury.

The announcement came Thursday morning, being confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The announcement is hardly a surprise, given that only eleven games remain in the Hornets’ 2023-24 campaign. With that little amount of time remaining, and no playoff hopes this season, the team feels that having Ball rest the ankle is the best decision.

Ball will continue to rehab and practice, including running through drills. But he will not appear in a game until the 2024-25 season. The plan is to have him return fully healthy by the start of next season.

Injury History

Ball has dealt with ankle problems throughout his career

The 22-year-old guard has dealt with numerous ankle problems throughout his career, only playing in 58 games over the last two seasons. He first fractured his ankle on February 27, 2023, and underwent surgery on March 1 of that year, missing the remainder of the season.

The problems lingered in the 2023-24 season. Back in November, Ball missed seven weeks of the season after spraining his right ankle. He then played until January 27, when he failed to play in the second game of a back-to-back after re-injuring the ankle.

On-Court Presence

Ball has been a great asset for Charlotte when on the court

This season, Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. He shot 43 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range.

Ball signed a five-year designated rookie max extension worth up to $260 million last offseason. This has put him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

LaMelo Ball – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 23.9 20.0 RPG 5.1 6.2 APG 8.0 7.4 FG% 43.3 42.7 3PT% 35.5 37.4

When on the court, LaMelo Ball has the potential to be one of the best young guards in the game. Without him, the Hornets have struggled this season, sporting an 18-54 record which has landed them at 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The hope for the Hornets is that Ball returns fully healthy next season and the team is more competitive, but only time will tell whether or not that happens.