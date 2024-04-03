Highlights Steve Clifford will step down as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clifford is expected to finalize a front office role with the franchise following his second stint as the team's head coach.

The Hornets will be hiring their eighth new head coach since 2004, with Clifford leading the team to two playoff appearances, but struggling in his second stop with the team.

The Charlotte Hornets have played musical chairs in an effort to find their head coach of the future. One name that was given the chance to run the show in Charlotte twice, current head coach Steve Clifford, is now apparently set to step down from his role with the franchise.

As ESPN';s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday, Clifford told assistant coaches and players Wednesday morning that he'll be stepping down as head coach and will reportedly work to finalize a new front office role with the Hornets.

Exactly what Clifford's potential new role could look like remains unknown, but this move means the ever-revolving door at head coach will continue to turn. Since the team returned to Charlotte as the Bobcats in 2004, they've hired eight different head coaches, including two stints with Clifford at the helm from 2013-2018 and 2022 through this season.

Steve Clifford's Strange Second Stint With Hornets

NBA teams rarely re-hire former coaches, and this move simply didn't pan out

Although it's not always bad blood and negative feelings when a coach departs from a franchise, Clifford's initial tenure with the team, spanning five seasons, was somewhat uneventful. While the Hornets made the playoffs twice during that stretch, they were swept in the first round in 2013-14 and fell 4-3 to the Miami Heat in 2015-16.

Clifford's record as the team's head coach over just under seven total seasons checks in at 241-326, with seven games still remaining this season. While the team's two playoff appearances during Clifford's first stint at the helm were signs of positive movement forward, the Hornets won just 27 games in 2022-23 and currently sit with an 18-57 mark this year.

The Hornets' decision to rehire Clifford was somewhat of a confusing one at the time, but it was especially interesting due to who he was replacing. James Borrego was hired by Charlotte from the San Antonio Spurs' coaching staff under head coach Gregg Popovich. After an up-and-down first three seasons in Charlotte, Borrego led the team back above the .500 mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season, posting a record of 43-39 in 2021-22.

Even with the improvement and arrow pointing up, the Hornets still opted to part ways with Borrego after that season, which led them back to Clifford, who agreed to return to Charlotte for a second go-round.

How Appealing is Hornets' Looming Head Coaching Vacancy?

Numerous pieces on Charlotte's roster could add to the overall interest in this job

Although the Hornets are far from a large market, their fanbase has proven to buy into professional sports, especially during the good (or winning) times. Unfortunately, the return of professional basketball to Charlotte in 2004 has largely been a stretch filled with struggles and below-average results, aside from the Kemba Walker-era, which gave glimpses of hope.

But the current outlook of the team's roster arguably provides the most upside and potential of any group since the franchise's return to Charlotte. LaMelo Ball showed glimpses of potentially becoming one of the most talented point guards in the NBA prior to his injury this season, while rookie Brandon Miller has emerged as a do-it-all type player.

Miller, the team's No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has proven capable of taking on a high-volume workload offensively and being a difference maker on the defensive end.