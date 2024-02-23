Highlights The Golden State Warriors aim for their 3rd straight win after dominating against LeBron James-less Lakers.

The Hornets are on a 4-game winning streak with newcomer Grant Williams thriving in Charlotte.

Betting lines heavily favor the Warriors over the depleted Hornets; Andrew Wiggins is expected to score over 15 points.

Stephen Curry's hometown squad visits his current grounds as the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back and opened the post-All-Star break stretch of the regular season with a win.

The Warriors dominated a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110, to inch closer to their California rivals in the Western Conference standings. Curry led Golden State with 32 points and six three-pointers, while Andrew Wiggins added 20. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis provided a huge spark off the bench with 17 points, 13 of which came during a six-minute stint in the first half.

Golden State will look to keep it going against the similarly surging Hornets. The Warriors are now winners of seven of their last eight and will look to go for three straight on Friday. The 28–26 Warriors have a chance to move into the 9th seed and overtake the 30–27 Lakers with a win, granted that Los Angeles loses against the San Antonio Spurs.

As for Charlotte, the team has also been clicking since the NBA trade deadline. The 14–41 Hornets are in the midst of their best stretch this season, having won four straight, and they are doing this without franchise star LaMelo Ball and starting center Mark Williams. On Thursday, they beat the slumping Utah Jazz on the road, 115-107, thanks to a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double from Miles Bridges.

Newcomer Grant Williams, whom the Hornets acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for PJ Washington, finished with 24 points off the bench, his highest output with his new team so far. Williams has found some rejuvenation in Charlotte after reports came out that he rubbed some of the Mavericks players the wrong way. The new environment is looking good for him so far, as he is averaging 18.8 points on 49.0 percent field goal shooting, including 42.9 percent three-point shooting in four games as a Hornet.

This is the first meeting between the Warriors and Hornets this season. They have split their two meetings over the last three seasons and, likewise, both teams have won on their respective home floors.

Injury report and how to watch

Hornets still down two starters

Warriors:

Chris Paul (OUT - Left hand fracture)

Gary Payton: (OUT - Illness)

Hornets:

Mark Williams (OUT - Back contusion)

LaMelo Ball (OUT - Right ankle tendinopathy)

How to watch

10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, Bally Sports SE-CHA (Hornets), NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Warriors heavy favorites over Hornets

Point Spread: Warriors -13 (-110) / Jazz +13 (-110)

Money Line: Warriors (-900) / Jazz (+610)

Over/Under: O 228.5 (-110) / U 228.5 (-110)

Our Picks

Warriors should keep it going against Charlotte

Point Spread: Warriors -13 (-110)

As mentioned earlier, both teams have won on their respective home floors over the past three seasons. If the trend continues, expect the Warriors to come away with the win.

With the Hornets down two starters, the Warriors should be able to keep their hot streak going, especially after they torched the Lakers last night. Even without LeBron James, the Anthony Davis-led Lakers are still better than the Hornets. Golden State has been clicking on both ends of the floor in February. The Warriors have been particularly dominant in their wins as they outscore their opponents by an average of 15 points in their eight wins this month.

Player points: Andrew Wiggins to score over 15 points (+145)

Andrew Wiggins has had a disappointing campaign overall for the Warriors. He struggled mightily at the beginning of the season. He was so bad that head coach Steve Kerr even demoted him to the bench for a good stretch of games. But as of late, the former No. 1 overall pick is beginning to regain the form that earned him an All-Star nod just a couple of seasons ago. The 29-year-old, who is celebrating his birthday today, is still a bit up and down, but he is trending in the right direction.

Wiggins scored 20 points last night against the Lakers and had 19 points in their final game before the All-Star break against the Jazz. If the Canadian is able to keep it up, he should easily eclipse 15 points against Charlotte.

Parlay: Miles Bridges OVER 22.5 points, Nick Richards OVER 8.5 rebounds (+199)

The Hornets are missing two significant pieces of their puzzle, which has allowed other guys to step up. Miles Bridges, who was involved in trade rumors leading up to the February 8th deadline, has been playing well so far in February. After putting up two duds to begin the month, Bridges is averaging 26.4 points on 53.0 percent shooting over his last seven games. Look for him to keep it going against the Warriors.

As for Nick Richards, he has been the beneficiary with Mark Williams being sidelined since early December. Richards has started in his place and has been a menace on the glass, averaging 8.8 rebounds in 33 starts this season. He should have no problem tallying at least nine rebounds, especially against an undersized Warriors squad.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.