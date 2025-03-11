New viral footage has revealed the horrific moment an American high school sprinter was struck in the back of the head with a baton by a fellow competitor during a race on the 7th of March.

Kaelan Tucker of Brookville High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, suffered a concussion and possibly even a skull fracture after being hit while competing in the 4x200 metre relay at the VSHL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University in the same state.

Footage showed Tucker being locked in a fierce three-way battle during the race and giving as good as she was getting in second place. All of a sudden, third-placed athlete, Alaila Everett, appeared to slow down before striking Tucker on the back of the head with her baton. Tucker continued for a few paces before the pain hit her and she clutched the affected area and left the track to receive treatment.

What Has Been Said After the Attack

Kaelan Tucker has explained her side of the story

In an extraordinary interview, Tucker recalled the moment to US news outlet WSLS, saying: "When you go to the other side of the track, you have to cross into lane one, you have to merge in. As I was coming up on her, she kind of like made me get cut off a little bit, so I backed away. Then, as we got around the curve, she kept bumping me in my arm. Then finally we got off the curve, I like slowly started passing her and then that’s when she just hit me with the baton and I fell off the track.”

The Virginian continued explaining her ordeal and the aftermath: "I could feel like a headache coming up, so I just sat out. I recently went to the doctor, and they prescribed me with a concussion and a possible fractured skull."

Tucker's family speak out

Tucker’s family are waiting on an apology from her attacker, having not received one immediately following the incident, as they explained to WSLS: "They were beside us at the event. They were watching the video at the event, but no one apologised or came to check on her. Even if it was a fluke or freak accident, you still would check on her.”

Tucker’s mother, Tamarro, has taken things a step further, however, saying she has set an investigation into the attack in motion via a phone call to the sport’s governing body, World Athletics.

Alaila Everett breaks her silence after the attack

Everett has since broken her silence on the incident as well, telling Wavy.com: “Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit anybody on purpose. After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance and, when I pumped my arms again, she got hit."

Everett went on to outline the unsavoury aftermath of the incident for her, saying: “They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats, all of this off of a nine-second video. Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental (health).”

Despite the shocking incident, the race continued and Brookville High School finished in fifth place. The incident seemed to cost them, though, as they were leading before it happened.