Alpine's Jack Doohan took to the Suzuka track for Free Practice Session Two of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, looking to get some much-needed laps under his belt, as his F1 career rookie season continued. However, the 22-year-old sat out the opening practice hour, handing his car over to Ryo Hirakawa for one of Alpine’s junior runs for the 2025 season.

But just seven-and-a-half minutes into FP2, and on only his fourth lap, Doohan caused the red flags to fly as he clattered the barriers at Turn 1, destroying the left-hand side of his car and both the front and rear wings.

As Doohan did not drive in first practice, he was coming into the second session on Friday without having become acclimatised to the track. He paid the price for that when he lost control, resulting in a massive crash. TV replays suggesting he had touched the painted white line with his wheels, which would have reduced the amount of grip he had.

Jack Doohan's Alpine Car was Completely Destroyed in the Incident

The Australian was led away from the scene by medics

After the significant hit to his Alpine, the Aussie racer immediately confirmed over team radio that he was unharmed, although he did appear out of breath when confirming: "I'm okay. What happened?"

The crash caused a twenty-minute delay in the session, while doctors and medics tended to the Australian. Alpine confirmed later that Doohan was "undergoing standard medical evaluation". He was later seen walking through the paddock.

The heavy contact ripped two wheels off his A525 machine. Doohan's shunt was an unusual one. Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft was quick to rule out "driver error", while pundit and professional racing driver Anthony Davidson offered a number of alternative theories.

“He suddenly lost all downforce at the rear end but was quite aggressive when he turned in,” 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Sky Sports.

"I think he was shocked and didn’t expect it, a bit slow in his reaction but he was a passenger at that point. We are not used to seeing those moments in F1 anymore, these big impacts, but it looks like the crash was well absorbed."