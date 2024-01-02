Highlights Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots is uncertain after a decision was reportedly made regarding his future with the team.

Ron Rivera is likely to be replaced as head coach of the Washington Commanders, but the team will become an attractive job thanks to a new owner.

Matt Eberflus is expected to be retained as head coach of the Chicago Bears, as the team sees positive growth under him.

The NFL infamously stands for “Not For Long,” which applies to head coaches nearly as much as players. Annually, the ax falls on a handful of coaches on “Black Monday”, the first Monday following the conclusion of the league’s regular season.

So far, the Las Vegas Raiders (Josh McDaniels), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich), and Los Angeles Chargers (Brandon Staley) have led the way.

The Chargers (Tom Telesco) and Raiders (Dave Ziegler) also parted with their general managers. At the end of November, ESPN’s Adam Schefter predicted a hailstorm of firings, anticipating 7-10 job openings. Here are the coaches most likely to be free agents come January 8.

The G.O.A.T on notice

Bill Belichick’s days in New England could be numbered

It’s hard to imagine anyone but the grumpy hoodied grandfather stalking the sidelines for the New England Patriots. However, according to NBCSports’ Tom Curran, Bill Belichick’s future was decided after the team’s loss in Germany:

When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. And they were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons.

Since Tom Brady left in 2019, New England has been quarterbacked by Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe, who have led them to a combined 29-37 record. Belichick also serves as the team’s GM, and the roster he has built leaves much to be desired if you like talent.

Patriots QB records post-Tom Brady QB Seasons Record as starter Cam Newton 2020 7-8 Brian Hoyer 2020-2022 0-2 Mac Jones 2021-2023 18-24 Bailey Zappe 2022-2023 4-3

In 2021, they splurged $163 million on TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, and a handful of defensive players. At least offensively, none of those signings have made a significant impact. Their draft history, while not awful, also leaves one cold.

In Belichick’s defense, he’s still one of the best defensive coaches in the league. One of the few capable of disrupting the league’s many high-flying offenses. Boston sports pundit Bill Simmons has expressed his hope that the Hall of Famer stays on as coach but drops his GM responsibilities.

If Belichick does leave to chase Don Shula’s record elsewhere, plenty of teams will be willing to hire him.

Rowboat Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders have fallen apart, and may be restarting this offseason

Now that Washington D.C. has finally exorcised the cursed ownership of Dan Snyder—one of the all-time worst owners in sports history—everything will change. Unfortunately, for Ron Rivera, that change likely starts with him. In four years, he’s 26-39-1 with the Washington Commanders and has yet to finish better than .500, though they did make the playoffs in 2020, winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

Ron Rivera's Commanders Season Record 2020 7-9 2021 7-10 2022 8-8-1 2023 4-12

Rivera gained some notoriety with aggressive fourth-down decisions in his successful tenure with the Carolina Panthers, but that attacking mindset never materialized in the nation’s capital. He’s well-respected around the league and will likely find a coaching position somewhere else.

On the Commanders side, they suddenly become one of the most attractive jobs in sports. Josh Harris (who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers) replacing Snyder is like a Victoria's Secret model replacing a blowup doll. You can’t overstate the difference it will make for Washington fans.

They’ve also potentially got the second overall pick in the draft with a few additional selections after trading pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline earlier this season.

Arthur Smith’s survival

A struggling Falcons organization could be in search of a new leader

After drafting a tight end (Kyle Pitts), wide receiver (Drake London), and running back (Bijan Robinson) with top 10 picks in three consecutive drafts, you’d hope to rank higher than 26th in points per game (19.0).

Despite all of that offensvie talent, the Atlanta Falcons will likely fail to win the NFC South, which is by far the easiest division in all of football. Horrifying losses to the decrepit Carolina Panthers and resurgent Chicago Bears over the past three weeks have served to deflate their playoff aspirations.

Despite all those failings, the rumblings out of Atlanta point to Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot keeping their jobs—though perhaps they shouldn't.

The NFL Network reported that "it would be a surprise" if owner Arthur Blank let go of his head coach. In three years, they are 21-28 under Smith, following a substantial rebuild after eating Matt Ryan’s massive dead cap hit in 2022.

Nevertheless, it would not be a surprise if a huge loss at the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 would compel Blank to act. The leash remains quite short in the ATL.

Matt Eberflus should be safe in Chicago

Bears’ have started winning at the right time

Few teams face such weighty decisions this offseason as the Chicago Bears. They need to decide on Justin Fields, will likely make the first and 10th picks in the draft, and have to come to a resolution on head coach Matt Eberflus. He’s 9-23 in two seasons as Chicago oversees their own rebuild.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are bringing Eberflus back for one more ride. The defense has steadily improved under his watchful eye, and Fields continues showing enticing flashes. Winners of four of their last five, the vibes appear favorable in the Windy City.

Dennis Allen holding on in the Big Easy

New Orleans needs some magic

Similar to Chicago, a defensive-minded head coach appears safe on the strength of their specialty. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Allen and QB Derek Carr will return to the New Orleans Saints next season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also backed up that reporting.

As always, New Orleans is living on a knife's edge in terms of their finances, as they currently sit well above next year's projected salary cap of $240 million. That means they'll have to shed quite a few players to get under that number.

They're also out their 2024 second-round draft pick after trading it away to the Eagles last season. It will take some severe maneuvering from Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to reverse himself out of the corner he has backed himself into, and Allen's job could depend on how they can reshape their roster to somehow add quality while reducing their salary cap hit.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.