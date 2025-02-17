The Houston Dynamo are working to finalize deals to acquire midfielder Nico Lodeiro and right back Michael Halliday from Orlando City SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal for Halliday is set while Lodeiro's move is likely, but not complete yet, sources add.

Lodeiro, 34, is best known for a legendary run with the Seattle Sounders , where he won two MLS Cups and one Concacaf Champions Cup. He joined Orlando City in free agency last winter. He appeared in all 34 regular season matches, starting 16. By the second half of the season, he was coming off the bench for the majority of his appearances.

The attacking midfielder still had one goal and 11 assists in 1,697 MLS minutes for Orlando. Lodeiro has the chance to be a key player for Houston as they remake their midfield following 2024.

Halliday, 22, is a product of Orlando's academy. He made 43 first team appearances for the club but was set to be the third string right back this season. A move to Houston will give him a better chance at playing time, behind starter Griffin Dorsey.

It's been a busy offseason for Houston. The club moved on from Hector Herrera and Steve Clark, transferred Coco Carrasquilla to Pumas for a club-record fee and is in the final stage of transferring Micael to Palmeiras for a new club-record fee. Jack McGlynn is the club's biggest acquisition this winter.

Orlando transferred Facundo Torres to Palmeiras and replaced him with DP winger Marco Pasalic, among other moves this winter.