The Houston Dynamo are finalizing a deal to sign winger Lawrence Ennali from Górnik Zabrze, per sources.

MLS outfit Houston will pay a fee of around $3 million and Ennali would hit the roster as a U-22 Initiative signing. Ennali, 22, is a pacey, dynamic winger.

The German-born attacker had five goals and two assists in the Polish top flight last season. He has experience in the German second and third tiers.

Houston were keen to add to their attack this summer. They signed center forward Ezequiel Ponce on a club-record transfer fee and now will soon add Ennali to the group.