The Houston Dynamo have acquired U.S. national team midfielder Jack McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Houston will pay a cash fee, not allocation money, sources add. Philadelphia had approaches from clubs in the Championship and Italy, but the terms with Houston surpassed those.

The fee is in the region of $2 million, sources say. The Union will retain a big sell-on percentage. This deal looks to be the first cash trade deal to go official if it's announced before Sporting KC complete the signing of Dejan Joveljic from the LA Galaxy, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT.

McGlynn, 21, made his U.S. national team debut this winter. He is a product of the Union academy and has made 135 appearances for the club.

Houston play a possession-based system that fits McGlynn's style much better. He replaces Mexican legend Hector Herrera in the Dynamo starting XI and will have a huge role with the club.

The Union and McGlynn were ready to move on for the next step in his career.