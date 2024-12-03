The Houston Dynamo continued the momentum from a 2023 season in which they won a trophy and got the Western Conference final, though fell short of both endings this year.

Houston navigated several key injuries to attacking players at the beginning of the season to tread water, still playing some of the most beautiful soccer in the league before splashing a new club-record fee to sign forward Ezequiel Ponce. They seem primed to take the next step, in their possession-based game model. This offseason will be key to that.

It already started by moving on from Mexican star Hector Herrera, opening a designated player spot. Now what?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Ben Olsen

Chief Soccer Officer: Pat Onstad

The Good

The Dynamo stayed committed to their game model, even when Herrera missed most of the beginning of the season with an injury. Herrera was perhaps the most important player to that tactical ethos, and it was brave to stay the course. That’s where everything starts for this club right now.

Houston held the most possession in the league (59.2%) — more than the Columbus Crew SC (58.7%) and Los Angeles Galaxy (56.7%) — and were second in field tilt (essentially how often a team is playing in the attacking third).

The cogs to this style will continue to be Coco Carrasquilla, Artur and Amine Bassi, the trio that will drive the game forward. Ponce is brought in to turn that possession dominance into goals, something they struggled with the last two years. He joined midseason and took a minute to get up to speed, but the early returns are positive.

Houston Dynamo - 2024 Attacking Stats Category Stat League Rank Goals 45 21st Expected Goals 51.26 22nd Scoring Attempts 484 10th

Ponce had six goals in about 1,000 regular season minutes. The team doesn’t have a true, single elite chance creator (maybe that changes this winter?). I’m buying stock in Ponce.

The defense was elite, finishing top-10 in both goals conceded and expected goals against. The center back pairing of Micael and Erik Sviatchenko was among the best in the league (I voted Micael to my Best XI ). Franco Escobar and Griffin Dorsey at fullback complement each other and the wider game model very well.

Nelson Quinones showed really great moments in 2023, but suffered a devastating knee injury in preseason. Lawrence Ennali looked even better after arriving midseason, but then suffered a season-ending knee injury. What will these players look like in 2025?

The Bad

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Though the reasons are explainable, at the end of the day, the attack simply did not do enough in 2024 to make a difference. Their 47 goals scored were easily the fewest among the nine Western Conference playoff teams.

Houston scored one goal over two games in their playoff exit, which also had red cards to two of their best players: Carrasquilla in game one and Herrera in game two. Inexcusable.

Some other concerns:

Sebas Ferreira is still on the books, a DP spot wasted.

Herrera won’t be easy to replace.

What happens if Quinones/Ennali take a while to come back or return to form?

Can Ibrahim Aliyu take another step?

Flexibility

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With Herrera’s departure, Houston have one open DP spot. They’ve been trying to move on from Ferreira for the better part of two years, if that happens, they open another (or another U-22 slot if they opt to go for two DPs and four U-22s instead of three-and-three).

The club moved on from starting goalkeeper Steve Clark and midfielder Latif Blessing, opening salary cap space but needs in the team.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Houston will look to fill the open DP spot with a No. 10 rather than a box-to-box midfielder like Herrera. That should help the rest of the attack with a pure chance creator or someone who can add goals.

Beyond that, trying to find a taker for Ferreira (or convince ownership to use the buyout) would open up another potential big roster building piece that can be used to bring in another winger.

With Clark gone, goalkeeper will be a top priority. Depending on where that DP spot is used, another starting-caliber midfielder to play next to Artur should arrive (unless Bassi plays further back with a DP No. 10). Brooklyn Raines should have the chance to earn that spot in preseason, too.