The Houston Dynamo are finalizing a deal to sign Czech international attacking midfielder Ondrej Lingr from Slavia Prague , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Lingr will join for a transfer fee worth around $2.6 million and will be a designated player, sources add. InFotbal first reported the agreement.

The deal ends a long search for a new, key attacking midfielder for Houston, one of their priorities in the early stages of 2025.

Lingr, 26, has 24 caps with the Czech national team, appearing in each of their last 16 matches. Lingr excelled for Slavia Prague earlier in his career, earning a move to Feyenoord for a reported fee around $4 million. He returned to Prague last summer from Feyenoord.

His best season came in 2022-23, when he had 14 goals and eight assists. This year he has one goal and one assist in 663 minutes.

Houston gets their new, big attacking addition after acquiring Nico Lodeiro after the season started. Lingr will be expected to elevate the attack and connect with club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce, the Argentine forward who joined the club last summer.

The Dynamo reloaded this winter by acquiring USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn in a shock trade with the Philadelphia Union after moving on from Mexican legend Hector Herrera. The club also transferred Coco Carrasquilla (Pumas) and Micael (Palmeiras) in big-money deals.

Houston has endured a slow start to 2025 with one point after four games but, with reinforcements on the way, things are looking up.