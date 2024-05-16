Highlights The Houston Rockets came away with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after the Draft Lottery on Sunday night, prompting questions regarding how they'll treat their important off-season.

After their fortunate draw in the lottery, Houston could have eyes on returning to form as a formidable opponent for many in the Western Conference.

Whether the Rockets decide to trade away their pick in exchange for an established star, or if they make a selection with hopes of championships in the future, their success could be inevitable.

Only one season has passed since the Houston Rockets selected their promising rookie tandem of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore with the 4th and 20th overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft respectively, and they once again have a chance to hit on a top-5 draft selection after Sunday night. The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery didn't seem too hopeful at first for Houston, as they came into the night with a 76 percent chance at landing either the 9th or 10th overall pick. After a 41-41 season in which they caught steam near the finish line, the Rockets' late winning ways seemed to have put them out of reach of a solid pick in this year's draft.

Somehow, the Rockets were yet to be called by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum as he went past the top-five picks. The team ended up moving into the top four in shocking fashion, ultimately landing the 3rd pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. This surprising jump came with lots of lottery movement, as several teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons jumped up and down the board as the teams were announced.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery - Top-5 Picks and Team's % Chance to Receive their Pick Team Pick Drawn % Chance ATL 1 3.0% WAS 2 13.4% HOU 3 5.2% SAS 4 10.5% DET 5 47.9%

In a draft class that many believe isn't as 'stacked' as some from years past, the Rockets have an interesting decision to make about handling their new-found valuable asset. The team's off-season completely changed when they unexpectedly received their pick, but now it's up to the Houston front office to decide how to use this gift in their team-building process. For starters, the Rockets either have a chance to land a talented prospect, or they can use their third pick as fodder for a potential philosophy-altering trade that could bring in an established star to add to their current core.

Finding a player through trade to fit into their young and star-studded lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun may be tough, but the team's only other option is to add another young piece to come off of their bench. It won't help that they'll eventually have to pay the yet-to-be-determined first-year player once his rookie contract comes to an end. At this stage in their path to contention, it's a hard decision to make, but the choice could make itself clear with a deeper analysis of the situation at hand. First, deciding which prospects are worth drafting is a start, especially for a team that didn't think they'd be shopping for this expensive product just a few days ago.

Making the Pick: Which Prospect Makes Sense?

If Houston makes a selection, finding a rookie that contributes to winning immediately may not be especially difficult

Houston using their pick may not be such a bad thing, though it is decently counterintuitive to a potential mindset of going 'all-in.' Even though this may be the case, there are a few players that the Rockets could choose with the third selection in the draft that could make sense given the team's situation.

Dalton Knecht: Small Forward, University of Tennessee

With the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets select... Dalton Knecht? While it may be a head-scratcher to some, picking up the 23-year-old University of Tennessee product could be their best option for building a contender quickly with relatively young talent.

In Knecht's senior season with the Volunteers, he put together a masterful campaign that garnered nationwide attention as his scoring outbursts started to become more and more commonplace. During this time, he started to separate himself from the competition as potentially the best shooter in the nation, connecting on 2.6 three-pointers per contest on a fantastic 39.7 percent shooting from distance.

Knecht's career-high 40 points in his final home game against the University of Kentucky fully sent him over the top as a sure-fire lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In the Division I March Madness Tournament, Knecht's status as a soon-to-be NBA Draft selection was only solidified, as his 37-point performance in the final game of his college career was a great final image to leave NBA scouts with, despite the loss to Purdue University.

Dalton Knecht - University of Tennessee - 2023-24 Advanced Stats Category Stat PPG 21.7 TS% 57.8% EFG% 53.8% USG% 32.7% PER 24.4

His 6-foot-six, 213-pound frame has tested well against his potential draft contemporaries, as Knecht turned heads during the first day of the NBA Draft Combine on Wednesday with impressive measurements and physical testing results, according to USA Today. Knecht finished first in the lane agility drill among small forwards with a time of 10.56 seconds, and second in the shuttle run drill with a time of 2.79 seconds. Pairing these results with his 6-foot-nine wingspan and 39-inch max vertical jump could lead to an early selection in the draft, with the potential to land in Houston.

Knecht could possibly slide right into Houston's lineup as a shooter who can also attack close-outs and finish with authority at the rim when needed. His frame and quickness grade out as NBA-ready, which is to be expected from the freshly 23-year-old prospect. Knecht's age and experience would work as a benefit to Houston, in theory, who could be looking for a more polished player. Not needing to develop Knecht as heavily as another player who could be up to four years younger would help the team compete very early into his NBA career.

Rob Dillingham: Guard, University of Kentucky

Rob Dillingham is one of the most interesting prospects to look at for a potential early selection in the NBA Draft, as the top picks are not set in stone by any means. If Houston sees fit, the shifty guard with an incredible offensive arsenal may find himself as a part of a young team on the rise.

Dillingham's first and only season as a Kentucky Wildcat was wildly impressive, putting up great box score numbers while coming off of the bench for 31 of his 32 games in the 2023-24 season. The talented guard showed a real knack for one-on-one shot creation and off-the-dribble creativity as a freshman while shooting a great percentage from the floor. While some are quick to label Dillingham as a player who will pound the air out of the ball on every possession, his efficiency shows that he has the right to take over possessions if he deems it to be necessary, especially when he's more than capable of finishing the play with a made shot.

Rob Dillingham - University of Kentucky - 2023–24 Stats Category Stat PPG 15.2 APG 3.9 3PT% 44.4% TS% 59.5% WS 3.3

Dillingham's main draw for a Rockets team looking to compete is their lack of point guard production behind their former All-Star VanVleet. The 27-year-old Aaron Holiday was serviceable in limited minutes for Houston in 2023-24, but the idea of bringing in Dillingham to create instant offense with a young and athletic team around him may be the most effective (and wildly entertaining) way to go about the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dillingham's upside and ceiling may be slightly lower than other players available at this point in the draft, but his fit with the team has the potential to be seamless, as he can have the opportunity to carve out a spot for himself from day one as the first point guard in the game off the Rockets' bench every night. If Dillingham makes his way to Houston, the Rockets could become the world's favorite NBA League Pass team.

Trading the Pick: What's the Best Return

Assuming the Rockets are willing to part ways with their pick, which star player could fit best with their current roster?

Pivoting to the trade direction, Houston could have plenty of options, as rumblings have already begun involving star players that may be available to be dealt to a new team.

Jimmy Butler: SG-SF, Miami Heat

Trying to make sense of a Jimmy Butler trade from the Miami Heat to Houston is getting easier and easier by the day, as their Team President Pat Riley's comments about Butler could play a role in pushing the star two-way player to a new franchise. Though Butler surely has tough enough skin to get through some hurtful words from a front office member, he may have already been on the way out. The 34-year-old former All-Star is under contract for one more season in 2024-25 before he can turn down a player option to make him an unrestricted free agent in the following summer. Miami may figure that Butler's time with the franchise has come to an end and that they're ready for a fresh start with their young talent in Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo.

Jimmy Butler Career Stats w/ Miami Heat (5 Seasons) Category Stat PPG 21.3 REB 6.1 AST 5.7 FG% 49.4%

In this situation, the Heat could cash in on an opportunity to build for the future by acquiring the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for their aging star. As for Houston, they receive a bona fide playoff riser who has taken two trips to the NBA Finals as his team's best player each time. By taking on a lesser offensive role, Butler could focus on his defensive intensity for extended portions of games, providing him with a sense of freedom, as he wouldn't need to feel completely responsible for both sides of the floor anymore.

Butler could also take on a mentorship role with the defensively gifted Dillon Brooks, granted that he is not exchanged for Butler in the trade. Even if he doesn't get the chance to mentor Brooks, Butler could have an impact on the development of both Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. on defense, as well as the raw but naturally gifted Amen Thompson, who has shown that his athleticism translates to great defense at the NBA level.

Butler's presence on this Rockets team could potentially make them a force in the Western Conference, as Butler has proven time and time again that his teams shouldn't be counted out as a threat to make a deep playoff run, and that was before he had any offensive help. Now, hypothetically, surrounded by Green, VanVleet, Smith Jr. and the offensively savvy Sengun, Butler's championship window opens up again with the Rockets while the Heat go on their way towards rebuilding.

Mikal Bridges: G-F, Brooklyn Nets

Though this may be unlikely considering the Brooklyn Nets famously turned down a trade from Houston involving Jalen Green and multiple picks for Mikal Bridges, the third overall pick could play a role in swaying Brooklyn's front office to trade their young star. Bridges making his way to Houston is very similar to the Butler trade in that Bridges could also immediately help their defense if he is exchanged for Dillon Brooks. The 27-year-old began his career with the Phoenix Suns before being sent to the Nets via the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade from the 2022-23 regular season.

Mikal Bridges Stats w/ Brooklyn Nets (2 Seasons) Category Stat PPG 21.2 REB 4.5 AST 3.4 GP 109

Another potential replacement for Dillon Brooks as the Houston Rockets' starting small forward, Bridges could easily slide in and bring the same, if not better, defensive contributions to the team. Bridges is also a much more potent scorer, proving that he is a reliable option either with the ball in his hands or as a catch-and-shoot threat from the perimeter. The two-way wing is under contract for two more seasons, set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

As a young player who will remain under team control for multiple seasons post-trade, Bridges could be an ideal target for Houston, especially if the Nets would entertain a continued rebuilding effort with their newly acquired top-5 draft pick. Bridges' experience on teams that have made runs to the NBA Finals can also rub off on his potential new Rockets teammates, as well as add more Finals D.N.A. to the team alongside the 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in Fred VanVleet.